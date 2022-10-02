Read full article on original website
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
Community Day returns to Tufts campus after 2 yearsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
Yardbarker
Blake Griffin Pays Tribute To Dennis Rodman By Wearing No. 91 For The Boston Celtics
Blake Griffin is truly in the final stages of his NBA career after a 2-year stint with the Brooklyn Nets that saw Griffin fall out of the rotation by the end of it. He is a veteran that is willing to sign on a minimum, so has a lot to provide to a contending team with very little risk.
Yardbarker
Can Blake Griffin Give The Celtics What They Need?
This has not been a good offseason for the Boston Celtics. It started off well when they traded for Malcolm Brogdon, who should be a big boon for them this season, and then signed veteran forward Danilo Gallinari. Last season, Boston’s bench was weak offensively, especially during their NBA Finals...
LA Clippers Waive Three Players From Roster
Three players have been removed from their roster.
Here’s First Look At Blake Griffin In Celtics Uniform (With Unique Number)
Blake Griffin practiced with the Boston Celtics for the first time Monday, the same day Boston officially announced it signed the veteran forward to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics also tweeted a photo of Griffin wearing his new uniform. Take a look:. Griffin is the...
5 first impressions from the Timberwolves' preseason opener
Timberwolves open the preseason in Miami with a 121-111 win over the Heat.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant limps off the court vs. Magic, but allays fears of major injury with 1-word response
Ja Morant appeared to suffer a scary injury in the Memphis Grizzlies’ preseason game against the Orlando Magic on Monday, but the superstar guard quickly eased the concerns of the teams and fans with his in-game update. As Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported, as Morant limped off the court...
Yardbarker
East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs
Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
FOX Sports
LeBron, Lakers blown out in preseason opener vs. Kings | UNDISPUTED
The Los Angeles Lakers lost their first preseason game to the Sacramento Kings 105 to 75. LeBron James had 4 points exclusively off of free throws - going 0 for 7 from the field. Anthony Davis added 11 points and 11 rebounds while Russell Westbrook chipped in with 5 points. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe give their highlights and lowlights of last night’s game.
NECN
Joe Mazzulla Shares First Impressions of Celtics After Preseason Opener
Mazzulla shares first impressions of C's after preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics are off to an encouraging start under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. They opened their preseason Sunday afternoon against the Charlotte Hornets and put on a show at TD Garden. With 22...
Pelicans-Bulls Halftime: Pels Attack the Rim, Zion Looks Great | Game 1, Preseason
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls preseason game first-half summary.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson's Dominant Return After 514-Day Absence: "Zion About To Remind The League Who He Is"
The NBA world was finally able to see Zion Williamson back in action tonight as the New Orleans Pelicans kicked off their preseason with a game against the Chicago Bulls. Zion made his presence felt early in the game, looking extremely healthy and not having lost any of his athleticism despite his injury history.
Yardbarker
Fantasy Basketball Top 300: Where Do Cleveland Cavaliers Rank?
FortyEightMinutes is bringing you fantasy basketball rankings and content based on ESPN’s points league settings for the 2022-23 NBA season. The Cavaliers have high expectations after a mega offseason trade that brought Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland. Let’s take a look at where the team’s players land in our Top 300 fantasy basketball rankings:
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs. Pelicans (10.04.2022)
October is finally here again, which means basketball is back! Well, somewhat back. Though the real games don’t start until later in the month, fans get their first glimpse at the 22-23 Bulls with tonight’s preseason game against New Orleans, the team’s first of four preseason matchups. While the game won’t count on the official standings both teams will want to get a win under their belts to start off on the right foot! Here are three things to watch out for in Tuesday night’s game against the Pelicans (8:30 CST tipoff):
