Boston, MA

ClutchPoints

Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Can Blake Griffin Give The Celtics What They Need?

This has not been a good offseason for the Boston Celtics. It started off well when they traded for Malcolm Brogdon, who should be a big boon for them this season, and then signed veteran forward Danilo Gallinari. Last season, Boston’s bench was weak offensively, especially during their NBA Finals...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs

Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

LeBron, Lakers blown out in preseason opener vs. Kings | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers lost their first preseason game to the Sacramento Kings 105 to 75. LeBron James had 4 points exclusively off of free throws - going 0 for 7 from the field. Anthony Davis added 11 points and 11 rebounds while Russell Westbrook chipped in with 5 points. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe give their highlights and lowlights of last night’s game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NECN

Joe Mazzulla Shares First Impressions of Celtics After Preseason Opener

Mazzulla shares first impressions of C's after preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics are off to an encouraging start under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. They opened their preseason Sunday afternoon against the Charlotte Hornets and put on a show at TD Garden. With 22...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Fantasy Basketball Top 300: Where Do Cleveland Cavaliers Rank?

FortyEightMinutes is bringing you fantasy basketball rankings and content based on ESPN’s points league settings for the 2022-23 NBA season. The Cavaliers have high expectations after a mega offseason trade that brought Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland. Let’s take a look at where the team’s players land in our Top 300 fantasy basketball rankings:
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls vs. Pelicans (10.04.2022)

October is finally here again, which means basketball is back! Well, somewhat back. Though the real games don’t start until later in the month, fans get their first glimpse at the 22-23 Bulls with tonight’s preseason game against New Orleans, the team’s first of four preseason matchups. While the game won’t count on the official standings both teams will want to get a win under their belts to start off on the right foot! Here are three things to watch out for in Tuesday night’s game against the Pelicans (8:30 CST tipoff):
CHICAGO, IL

