October is finally here again, which means basketball is back! Well, somewhat back. Though the real games don’t start until later in the month, fans get their first glimpse at the 22-23 Bulls with tonight’s preseason game against New Orleans, the team’s first of four preseason matchups. While the game won’t count on the official standings both teams will want to get a win under their belts to start off on the right foot! Here are three things to watch out for in Tuesday night’s game against the Pelicans (8:30 CST tipoff):

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO