LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will have another opportunity this weekend to claim a road victory over a Top 25 team, traveling to face No. 7 Oklahoma State on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys represent the fifth-consecutive ranked opponent for the Red Raiders (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) and the fifth ranked opponent in its first six games, which joins Tech with three other programs dating back to 1980 facing a similar start in its first six games of a season. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO