fox34.com
Texas Tech retakes the lead 21-17 in 2nd Q
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will have another opportunity this weekend to claim a road victory over a Top 25 team, traveling to face No. 7 Oklahoma State on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys represent the fifth-consecutive ranked opponent for the Red Raiders (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) and the fifth ranked opponent in its first six games, which joins Tech with three other programs dating back to 1980 facing a similar start in its first six games of a season. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.
fox34.com
Frenship alums awarded Dave Campbell Award for dedication to school
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Frenship alums were awarded the Dave Campbell Community Connector Award at their football game on Friday night, to honor their service to Frenship schools for the last 22 years. “Here at Frenship we use something called the serve model, the Frenship way, and they exemplify...
fox34.com
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Oct. 6
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, Oct. 6.
fox34.com
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 7
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 7. Floydada 40 Sundown 34 (OT) Loop 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit) Lubbock Titans vs. Stephenville Faith (Saturday, Oct. 8) Hermleigh 64 Roby 46. Denver City 28 Brownfield 21. Seminole 38 West Plains...
fox34.com
Lubbock man competing in 2022 IRONMAN championship
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Chad Cartwright is competing against more than 5,000 athletes for the title of World IRONMAN Champion. The race will happen in Kona, Hawaii on Saturday, Oct. 8. The race combines 140.6 miles of running, cycling, and swimming. It all started in 2013 when Cartwright picked up...
fox34.com
Lubbock gathers to celebrate life, legacy of T.J. Patterson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbockites gathered at the Broadway Church of Christ on Saturday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of T.J. Patterson, former District 2 councilman and activist. “T.J. was just a connected pioneer for the community,” attendee Kay Austin said. “Regardless of diversity, he always had that...
fox34.com
Wayland Baptist University receives funding for Hispanic student support
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wayland Baptist University has been awarded $3 million to enhance its Hispanic student support. The Title V grant is a part of the Department of Education’s Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program. Joshua Mora is the Joachim-Endowed Professor of Spanish at Wayland Baptist. He said they felt...
fox34.com
Cool and wet Fall weekend (and rain reports)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty rain showers and a few thunderstorms are likely to continue over the KCBD viewing area through tonight. Most of the rain will be light, but the thunderstorms may produce brief heavy rainfall. A list of reported rainfall totals is at the end of this post.
fox34.com
UPDATED: Shooting near Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD has released details following an initial investigation of the shooting that occurred near Texas Tech University. According to LPD, a shots fired call was received at 3:00 p.m. in the 800 block of University Avenue. Investigators believe that the involved party shot himself while trying to unholster the firearm.
fox34.com
Lubbock benefit concert helping fund Veteran resources
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Cactus Theater is hosting a benefit concert to help support veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress. Danny Kock with the Friends of the Monument of Courage said, “Vets come home with invisible scars. They don’t have amputated legs, amputated arms, but they have the scars of mental health concerns.”
fox34.com
Lubbock gears up for Halloween with events throughout the month
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Halloween is just around the corner and many Lubbock organizations are hosting events to celebrate. Don’t miss the following events throughout October:. Oct. 8. Lubbock Parks and Recreation is hosting the 18th Dog Day Halloween where people can dress up their pups and for a...
fox34.com
Damp and cool Fall weather continues
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms are likely today. The rain, clouds, and a northerly breeze, will keep temperatures below average. Rain then becomes less likely before becoming likely early next week. Rain event totals are listed at the end of this post. Most of today...
fox34.com
Fall temperatures, rain possible through the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fall-like weather for the South Plains over the weekend. Rain chances increase later tonight and could impact area football games. Temperatures will be lower on Saturday, staying in the 60s for most of the region through the day. Rain is possible from overnight Friday and through the day on Saturday.
fox34.com
UMC Health System listed as a 2022 Best Companies to Work For
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - This year marks the thirteenth time UMC Health System has been named one of the 2022 Best Companies to Work for in Texas. The list is made up of 100 companies and UMC ranked number five!. “I am thrilled that UMC has been recognized for...
fox34.com
400 Lubbock children in need receive free shoes, socks
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 400 children in the Lubbock area will receive a pair of shoes and socks during a giveaway event on Saturday and Sunday. “This has been a staple on the Lubbock Association of REALTORS calendar every year for a long time,” Communications Director Brenda Fisher told KCBD. “It’s amazing what a new pair of shoes will do for a child!”
fox34.com
Cactus Theater hosting benefit concert for Veterans center
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cactus Theater will hold a benefit concert for The National Veterans Wellness and Healing Center in Angel Fire, New Mexico on Friday evening at 7 p.m. All of the proceeds from the concert will go directly to the center, which focuses on Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) treatment and suicide prevention.
fox34.com
2 injured in crash near 47th and Milwaukee
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near 47th and Milwaukee involving a Chevy Avalanche and a Dodge Charger. LFR received the call around 4:39 p.m. As of now, one person has sustained minor injuries, and another sustained moderate injuries. Northbound traffic has been...
fox34.com
Rain, cool temps continue through the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances will increase a bit by the weekend as temperatures remain well-below average, topping out in the 60s to 70s. A few spotty showers are possible through the rest of the evening and overnight. Temperatures will cool down to the 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
fox34.com
LFR responds to fire at Driftwood Apartments
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call for a fire at the Driftwood Apartments at 5501 Utica Avenue. The call came in around 6:20 p.m. By about 6:40 p.m. firefighters reported that the fire had been extinguished. As of now no injuries have been reported. This story...
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: Escaped inmate from Mitchell County captured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. An inmate who escaped from the Mitchell County Jail in Colorado City on Tuesday has finally been found and taken back into custody. Authorities caught 44-year-old Pedro Martinez Friday evening in Oklahoma City. Martinez was in jail on drug trafficking charges and...
