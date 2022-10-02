ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett says he was trying to throw ball away on interception

By Curt Popejoy
By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett made his regular-season debut on Sunday and took fans through a roller coaster of emotions. Pickett accounted for three interceptions but also scored two touchdowns and made a case to be the team’s starting quarterback going forward with 13 games left in the season.

But on one of the interceptions, Pickett says he was trying to throw the football out of bounds. The play came late on a sideline throw to tight end Pat Freiermuth. Pickett sent the ball sailing and Freiermuth was just able to get his hands on it, which caused the tip and interception. In his postgame presser, Pickett said he was trying to get it even higher so that no one could get to it unless Freiermuth could.

The interception proved to be a back breaker and gave the Jets the opportunity to score what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown.

