Tyreek Hill on record-breaking pace through four games

When the Miami Dolphins traded five draft picks for wide receiver Tyreek Hill this offseason, they knew they were getting one of the most talented players in the NFL.

Through four games, the Dolphins are 3-1 and are in first place in their division. Hill, specifically, is on pace to have one of the greatest receiving seasons in franchise history.

This season, Hill has recorded 31 receptions for 477 yards and two touchdowns. Extrapolated out for a full 17-game regular season schedule, Hill is on pace to finish the year with 132 receptions, 2,027 yards and nine touchdowns.

That would break the franchise’s single-season records for receptions (112 – Jarvis Landry) and yards (1,389 – Mark Clayton). 132 receptions would put him sixth in league history and 2,027 yards would actually be the NFL record.

Obviously, health and play from the quarterback are necessary for Hill to sustain this type of performance, but he’s off to a great start.