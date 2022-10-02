Read full article on original website
Officials face questions over the late evacuation order in Florida's Lee County
Officials in Lee County, Fla., issued mandatory evacuation orders only one day before Hurricane Ian hit land despite days of warnings beforehand. So did that decision contribute to the death toll? So far, we know at least 81 people died in Florida during the storm and its aftermath. And of those 42, more than half were in Lee County.
Florida animal shelters expect an influx of dogs and cats following Hurricane Ian
Aside from the human losses, it is not a small thing at all that Hurricane Ian displaced thousands of pets. So one local animal shelter is organizing airlifts. NPR's Scott Neuman has been tracking their efforts. SCOTT NEUMAN, BYLINE: On the tarmac of a small airport south of Fort Myers,...
Arizona's reinstated ban on abortions leaves providers and patients confused
Arizona courts reinstated a Civil War era ban on nearly all abortions. Now there is a bipartisan call for a special legislative session as providers and patients are confused and anxious.
Oil and gas jobs slow to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels
Employment in Alaska’s oil and gas sector is still lagging in 2022, according to an October report from the Alaska Department of Labor. Jobs have been slow to recover across many industries since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The report said Alaska lost about 26,270 jobs in 2020. But oil...
