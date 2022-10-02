Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
End of the beginning: Sustainable Beef, NP celebrate start of construction
Tuesday was a day for North Platte to celebrate Sustainable Beef LLC’s success in reaching the start of construction after more than two years. For two locals — ranchers Rusty Kemp and Trey Wasserburger — the “construction commencement ceremony” for North Platte’s coming meatpacking plant was especially sweet.
Ricketts speaks at future rail park site
The energy of economic development flowed from the Sustainable Beef groundbreaking at Venue 304 Tuesday afternoon west on Highway 30 to the future rail park site near Hershey. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, along with North Platte and Hershey community leaders, participated in a briefing inside the former Greenbrier facility east of Hershey. Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp., offered a round of thanks to all the supporters of the project.
Nebraska Sandhills wildfire razes camp, prompts evacuation
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that exploded in size in drought-stricken central Nebraska has destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. The Bovee Fire was initially reported as having burned around 100 acres early Sunday in the Bessey Ranger District of...
Fish salvage not permitted on Sutherland Canal system — yet
Fish salvage along the Sutherland Canal system near North Platte will not be permitted at this time due to potentially unsafe conditions while maintenance is performed on canal structures. Nebraska Public Power District is currently performing canal structure inspections and repairs between Lake Ogallala and Lake Maloney state recreation areas,...
Volunteer firefighter dies fighting wildfire that destroyed 4-H camp in north-central Nebraska
A volunteer firefighter has died while fighting a large wildfire in central Nebraska that destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. Region 26 Emergency Management reported that Mike Moody, assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, "succumbed to a medical emergency" while fighting the fire in the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey on Sunday.
Canteen help came from Colorado, Nebraska’s farthest reaches
Today’s final segment of The Telegraph’s Canteen Honor Roll series highlights the involvement of communities across a 350-mile-long swath of Nebraska and into Colorado’s two most northeastern counties. ***. Max O. Powers, U.P. brakeman …, has turned over $100 to the North Platte servicemen’s Canteen which he...
North Platte girls golf wins A-4 District, qualifies for state meet
Karsen Morrison shot 72 to win, and Abbie Jones shot 83 for second place Tuesday as the North Platte girls golf team won the A-4 District at Lake Maloney Golf Course. The win qualified the team for the state meet. “I felt like coming into this district tournament, we were...
Mid-Plains Community College to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day with guest speaker
Mid-Plains Community College will recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day Monday with presentations at its North Platte and McCook campuses. Indigenous Peoples’ Day is celebrated on the second Monday of October to honor the cultures and histories of the Native American people. It’s a time to reflect on their tribal roots and the experiences that impacted their communities.
Paloucek: Joint property tax hearing did nothing but cost us money
If you are searching for a demonstration of just how performative government budgeting public discourse has become in the Cornhusker state, look no further than the farce that was the joint property tax hearing held at North Platte’s McKinley Education Center last week. Under a new law passed by Nebraska’s Unicameral, local governmental bodies whose property tax request will increase 2% more than percentage of growth in real estate tax valuations were required to present specific data at the hearing. The law requires the hearing to occur between Sept. 17 and 29, months after political subdivisions began working on and holding public discussions about their budgets and only days before the deadline for submitting final budgets — well after any input could have practical impact on any budget.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for October 4
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph.
Knapp offers specialized ultrasound to optimize patient care
For registered diagnostic medical sonographer Joanna Knapp, doing ultrasounds at Gothenburg Health for the past seven years has been about, above all else, caring for the patients. “I love working at Gothenburg Health because we care first about the patient, not just productivity. I get to spend an appropriate amount...
Commissioners approve purchase of vehicle for Assessor's Office
The Lincoln County commissioners approved the purchase of a 2016 Jeep Renegade for the Assessor’s Office at Monday’s meeting. The vehicle will be purchased from Janssen’s in North Platte for $22,670, which includes $2,470 for an extended warranty. Several other vehicles were considered from dealers outside North...
North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity receives $15,000 grant from Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo Foundation granted $15,000 to North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity to help build one of several homes in the organizations Buffalo School Neighborhood project. Wells Fargo employees joined other Habitat for Humanity volunteers in building the home for a family of four. North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity...
