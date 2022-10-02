Read full article on original website
bigcountryhomepage.com
Cooper is jumpting right into the mix in the opener of their new district
The Cooper Cougars are coming off their open week and are headed into District 2-5A Division II play. It’s a new district for the Cougars with schools from Amarillo, Lubbock and Wichita Falls. They aren’t wasting any time getting into the meat of the competition either. Preseason district...
Former Flying Queen coach named director of WNIT basketball event
PLAINVIEW, Texas – Former Wayland Flying Queens coach Johnna Pointer is the new primary director of Preseason and Postseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament events. In a joint statement, WNIT and Triple Crown Sports announced the hiring of the former Flying Queens coach. For more than two decades, WNIT has worked to elevate the competitive experience […]
Red Raiders Fall in Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings
Texas Tech is preparing to face a ranked team for the fifth straight week when it travels to Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Hereford, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The West Plains High School football team will have a game with Hereford High School on October 04, 2022, 15:00:00.
fox34.com
Good Day Good Dog: Wishbone!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From PARC:. This is Wishbone. He’s a 3-month-old terrier mix. He is playful, friendly and trainable. We also have 2 other pups about the same age. 1. Tuesday the 4th is the annual feast of St. Frances. This is the traditional blessing of animals. We will have a blessing of the Shelter at 1:00 pm. Everyone is invited.
Buc-ee’s to Officially Build a Store in West Texas in 2023
This has been something that's been going back and forth for a while now. It started as rumors, then true, then drama, then so much more. But now we can say it's official. Buc-ee's is coming to West Texas. The Buc-ee's legal team confirmed Tuesday, October 5th that they've closed...
Red Raiders Coach Joey McGuire: Despite Criticism, QB Donovan Smith Just 'Wants to Win'
McGuire discussed the Red Raiders quarterback situation and where it stands moving forward.
everythinglubbock.com
Welcome Home West Texas (10/1/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas — Here’s this week’s edition of Welcome Home West Texas that airs weekends on KAMC and KLBK. EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to a recording error, a small portion of the broadcast is unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.
One with serious injuries, Shallowater crash on Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person, Joshua Vasquez, 21, of Lubbock was left with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a crash Sunday morning at 2:03 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said Vasquez was traveling eastbound on US Highway 84 near State Loop 388, when he entered the center median and […]
fox34.com
Cactus Theater to host Blackwater Draw Friday, Oct. 7
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - BLACKWATER DRAW is back at the Cactus Theater, come see what they are up to now! This dynamic trio has taken the nation by storm with their newfound TikTok fame, and they will bring those same amazing songs to you live at The Cactus Theater! You won’t want to miss Garrett, Tiffany, and Berklee ages 17, 15, and 14 hit the stage to perform your favorite rock, pop, and country songs! The Caldwell Collective will join them for this night of incredible music! Get your tickets now before they’re gone!!
Two Kitchens, a Closet Sink + More in This Unexpected Lubbock Home [Photos]
When you think of extravagant Lubbock homes, many of us first think of all the houses located in the southern part of town. All of the new builds have modern twists and expensive touches. While there are plenty of those home in that part of town, there are also some...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that three vehicles were involved in the crash. The crash happened at around 10:15 p.m. in the [..]
earnthenecklace.com
Sharon Maines Leaving KCBD-TV: Is the Lubbock Anchor Retiring?
Sharon Maine has been anchoring the news on KCBD-TV for 27 years. The executive news producer and anchor of the top-rated Daybreak Today on NewsChannel 11 is a rare gem for the people of Lubbock. She is the first female news anchor in the Texan city. Consequently, the news that Sharon Maines is leaving KCBD-TV was received with disappointment and sadness. Locals are now wondering if she is retiring or going for a new job. They especially want to know if the news anchor will appear on local news broadcasts again. Here’s what Sharon Maines said about leaving KCBD NewsChannel 11.
2 People Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Investigators responded to a two-vehicle crash that injured two people. The crash happened in the 3000 block of 4th street just off the Marsha Sharp Freeway. According to LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue, the [..]
fox34.com
A more Fall-like feel to our weather ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our weather is looking more fall-like this week. More to the point, it also will feel more like fall. Lubbock may see a temperature in the 40s for the first time this Fall. High temperatures will trend down this week. Highs today and tomorrow will be...
levellandnews.net
LHS Class ‘69-’73 50th reunion set
LMS ARTIST RECOGNIZED– Levelland Middle School seventh grade student Sophia Koubek was interviewed by Lubbock television station KCBD, to share her inspiration for her Keep Levelland Beautiful contest artwork that was selected for the United Supermarket’s reusable bags recently. The interview was broadcasted Tuesday, September 27, at 6 p.m. and again on Wednesday morning, September 28. Pictured from the left are: KCBD photographer Andrew Wood and Levelland Middle School faculty: Sommer Coats, counselor; Janie Fryar, librarian; LeeAnn Jackson, art teacher; Eric Eugenis, principal; Becky McCtuchen, LISD superintendent; David Adkins, ACE supervisor; Laurie Jones, assistant principal; Sophia Koubek and her friends Daira Bejarano and Joselyne Campos; Kelly Hancock, Keep Levelland Beautiful representative; and KCBD reporter Shania Jackson. (Submitted Photo)
fox34.com
Cooler weather for the week ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunny skies and a nice afternoon high of 81 degrees in Lubbock. As we look ahead to the remainder of the week there is a chance of rain and some cooler temperatures. Clouds will increase over the South Plains beginning Tuesday and stay with us through...
The Mysterious and Gruesome History of Baby Head, a Texas Ghost Town
I've always enjoyed learning the history of our state, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg,...
yournewsnm.com
AWARD-WINNING WILDCAT BAND SET TO COMPETE LOCALLY
The record setting, award winning Clovis High School Marching Band will be in competition Tuesday night at the Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU) Green and Silver Classic. The contest starts at 12:50 pm Tuesday, Oct. 4th at the Greyhound Stadium and The Wildcat band will perform at 7:50 pm. Admission is free to the public but a $1 donation is encouraged.
Something Mysterious Happens Every Week At 82nd and Quaker Avenue In Lubbock
I've been working here at the radio station for roughly two years. I wake up early and get here long before the sun comes up. I've noticed over the course of my time here that something strange happens at least once a week, right in front of our building. It's...
