Buying Cars

gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 Configurator Now Live

The official 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 online configurator is now live at Chevy’s website, providing fans and potential customers with an opportunity for a little digital window shopping. The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 arrives as the fifth model year of the current fourth-generation light-duty pickup truck, ushering in a...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD To Debut On October 6th

GM is refreshing its heavy-duty pickup truck lineup, with plans to debut a slew of updates with the upcoming 2024 GMC Sierra HD. Now, GM has announced that it will unveil the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD in just a few days on October 6th. GM made the announcement in...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Silverado Discount Reaches $4,250 In October 2022

For October 2022, a Chevy Silverado discount totals up to $4,250 on select configurations of the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited and up to $3,500 on select configurations of the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500. A $1,000 accessory allowance on both models continues as part of Chevy Truck Season in...
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GMC Sierra Discount Reaches $1,500 In October 2022

For October 2022, a GMC Sierra discount offers up to $1,500 off select configurations of the refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500. The Professional Grade brand also offers interest-free financing on 2022 and 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 models. In addition, GMC offers a national lease for $439 per month for 36...
BUYING CARS
State
Illinois State
State
Florida State
gmauthority.com

2024 GMC Hummer EV2X Pickup: First Photos

The GMC Hummer EV is an impressive bit of kit, combining cutting-edge all-electric powertrain tech with a suit of off-road-ready equipment. Now, we’re getting our first real-world look at the 2024 GMC Hummer EV2X Pickup thanks to the following GM Authority photos. For those readers who may be unaware,...
CARS
torquenews.com

Wrangler and Corvette Top List of Vehicles With The Highest Dealer Markups Today

A new report lists the vehicles with the highest dealer markups. Is your favorite ride on the list?. Dealer markups are now the norm in America. While many models are simply out of stock and off the market, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, others are in shorter supply than consumer demand. In some cases, dealers are marking the products up by over $10,000 on average.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Tahoe And Suburban Super Cruise Available To Order Again

Back in May, GM officially announced that it will offer Super Cruise on the 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban. However, shortly thereafter, the advanced, semi-autonomous driver assistant became unavailable to order as a result of a constraint, until now. GM Authority has learned that Super Cruise is now...
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Offering $1,000 Discount For Hurricane Ian Vehicle Replacement

As rescue and recovery efforts ramp up in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, GM is chipping in by offering a $1,000 discount to Florida residents who own a vehicle damaged by the storm. Dubbed the GM Disaster Relief Bonus Cash Program, the $1,000 incentive is available for a range of...
FLORIDA STATE
gmauthority.com

GM Releases Fix For GMC Sierra Heater Auxiliary Coolant Pump Issue

GM has released a service update for certain units of the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500, 2021 GMC Sierra 1500, and 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited over an issue related to the pickups’ heater auxiliary coolant pump. The problem: units of the GMC Sierra 1500 affected by this issue are...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Lingenfelter And Magnuson Announce C8 Corvette 700-HP Supercharger Package: Video

The C8 Chevy Corvette makes impressive power in stock, factory spec, but toss some forced induction at that mid-mounted V8, and things get wild pretty quick, as is evidenced by this new supercharger package from Lingenfelter Performance Engineering. Developed in partnership with Magnuson Superchargers, this new C8 Corvette supercharger upgrade...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Barely Driven GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 Heads To Auction

The GMC Hummer EV Pickup is in high demand, with fans enamored by the all-electric pickup’s impressive specs and off-road capability. Now, this particular example is up for grabs with less than 100 miles on the clock. What we have here is a 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition...
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Restored Video Shows LA Traffic Was Still Terrible In The 1950s

Anyone who's been to Los Angeles is well aware that traffic can be a tad hectic. It's been that way for a long time, and this video proves it. Recently posted by the NASS YouTube channel, it offers a glimpse into LA highways during the 1950s and early 1960s. Who's up for some vintage American car spotting?
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Stingray Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels Under Constraint

The 2023 Corvette represents the fourth model year of the eighth-generation sports car. As GM Authority has been obsessively reporting, many GM vehicles have faced various equipment shortages and constraints due to supply chain snags. Despite launching during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the C8 Corvette has mostly been shielded from the backlogs and delays that are currently continuing to plague the automotive industry, with a few exceptions.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Artist Imagines Hot Rod Chevy Silverado Stepside

Go-fast pickups are as popular as ever, with automakers and enthusiasts alike stuffing the body style with horsepower and torque for impressive high-speed thrills. Now, one digital artist is taking the Chevy Silverado 1500 to a new level with this wild hot rod concept. Coming to us from digital automotive...
ENTERTAINMENT
gmauthority.com

Refreshed 2023 Chevy Silverado Announced In Chile

One year after the official debut of the mid-cycle refresh of the current fourth-generation pickup in the United States, General Motors has just announced the refreshed 2023 Chevy Silverado in Chile via a special TV commercial. The automaker took advantage of the anniversary month of the Republic of Chile to...
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 GMC Acadia Bright Accent Package No Longer Available To Order

The 2023 GMC Acadia represents the seventh model year of the current, second-generation Acadia, slotting in as what will likely become the final model year before the next-gen Acadia arrives for the 2024 model year. Until then, GM Authority has learned that the Bright Accent Package is no longer available to order for the 2023 model year.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GMC Hummer EV Production To Be Idled In November For Plant Upgrades

Production of the GMC Hummer EV pickup will be idled next month at the GM Factory Zero plant in Michigan as General Motors makes upgrades to the facility. According to a report by Reuters, assembly of the Hummer EV pickup will be paused for a few weeks in late November, allowing GM to make upgrades necessary to facilitate increased EV production. GM is moving up its planned body shop upgrades at Factory Zero – née GM Detroit-Hamtramck plant – for production of the Chevrolet Silverado EV in 2023. The upgrades will require the plant to be temporarily taken offline.
CARS

