gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 Configurator Now Live
The official 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 online configurator is now live at Chevy’s website, providing fans and potential customers with an opportunity for a little digital window shopping. The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 arrives as the fifth model year of the current fourth-generation light-duty pickup truck, ushering in a...
gmauthority.com
Refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD To Debut On October 6th
GM is refreshing its heavy-duty pickup truck lineup, with plans to debut a slew of updates with the upcoming 2024 GMC Sierra HD. Now, GM has announced that it will unveil the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD in just a few days on October 6th. GM made the announcement in...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado Discount Reaches $4,250 In October 2022
For October 2022, a Chevy Silverado discount totals up to $4,250 on select configurations of the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited and up to $3,500 on select configurations of the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500. A $1,000 accessory allowance on both models continues as part of Chevy Truck Season in...
gmauthority.com
GMC Sierra Discount Reaches $1,500 In October 2022
For October 2022, a GMC Sierra discount offers up to $1,500 off select configurations of the refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500. The Professional Grade brand also offers interest-free financing on 2022 and 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 models. In addition, GMC offers a national lease for $439 per month for 36...
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Hummer EV2X Pickup: First Photos
The GMC Hummer EV is an impressive bit of kit, combining cutting-edge all-electric powertrain tech with a suit of off-road-ready equipment. Now, we’re getting our first real-world look at the 2024 GMC Hummer EV2X Pickup thanks to the following GM Authority photos. For those readers who may be unaware,...
torquenews.com
Wrangler and Corvette Top List of Vehicles With The Highest Dealer Markups Today
A new report lists the vehicles with the highest dealer markups. Is your favorite ride on the list?. Dealer markups are now the norm in America. While many models are simply out of stock and off the market, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, others are in shorter supply than consumer demand. In some cases, dealers are marking the products up by over $10,000 on average.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Tahoe And Suburban Super Cruise Available To Order Again
Back in May, GM officially announced that it will offer Super Cruise on the 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban. However, shortly thereafter, the advanced, semi-autonomous driver assistant became unavailable to order as a result of a constraint, until now. GM Authority has learned that Super Cruise is now...
Big off-Road: New Silverado HD ZR2, Rebel 2500, and F-250Tremor
The big three are going very big. Each is now planning an off-road heavy duty truck for 2023, from the Silverado HD ZR2 to the Rebel and Tremor. The post Big off-Road: New Silverado HD ZR2, Rebel 2500, and F-250Tremor appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
GM Offering $1,000 Discount For Hurricane Ian Vehicle Replacement
As rescue and recovery efforts ramp up in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, GM is chipping in by offering a $1,000 discount to Florida residents who own a vehicle damaged by the storm. Dubbed the GM Disaster Relief Bonus Cash Program, the $1,000 incentive is available for a range of...
electrek.co
Here are the current Kia electric cars available for EV buyers, including price, specs, and more
Kia is a frontrunner in the EV race as the South Korean automaker undergoes a full-scale business overhaul. The company plans to introduce a lineup of 14 electric vehicles by 2027. Here’s the lowdown on what’s available now. Here are Kia electric cars available now. Kia has been...
gmauthority.com
GM Releases Fix For GMC Sierra Heater Auxiliary Coolant Pump Issue
GM has released a service update for certain units of the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500, 2021 GMC Sierra 1500, and 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited over an issue related to the pickups’ heater auxiliary coolant pump. The problem: units of the GMC Sierra 1500 affected by this issue are...
gmauthority.com
Lingenfelter And Magnuson Announce C8 Corvette 700-HP Supercharger Package: Video
The C8 Chevy Corvette makes impressive power in stock, factory spec, but toss some forced induction at that mid-mounted V8, and things get wild pretty quick, as is evidenced by this new supercharger package from Lingenfelter Performance Engineering. Developed in partnership with Magnuson Superchargers, this new C8 Corvette supercharger upgrade...
gmauthority.com
Barely Driven GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 Heads To Auction
The GMC Hummer EV Pickup is in high demand, with fans enamored by the all-electric pickup’s impressive specs and off-road capability. Now, this particular example is up for grabs with less than 100 miles on the clock. What we have here is a 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition...
Restored Video Shows LA Traffic Was Still Terrible In The 1950s
Anyone who's been to Los Angeles is well aware that traffic can be a tad hectic. It's been that way for a long time, and this video proves it. Recently posted by the NASS YouTube channel, it offers a glimpse into LA highways during the 1950s and early 1960s. Who's up for some vintage American car spotting?
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Stingray Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels Under Constraint
The 2023 Corvette represents the fourth model year of the eighth-generation sports car. As GM Authority has been obsessively reporting, many GM vehicles have faced various equipment shortages and constraints due to supply chain snags. Despite launching during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the C8 Corvette has mostly been shielded from the backlogs and delays that are currently continuing to plague the automotive industry, with a few exceptions.
gmauthority.com
Artist Imagines Hot Rod Chevy Silverado Stepside
Go-fast pickups are as popular as ever, with automakers and enthusiasts alike stuffing the body style with horsepower and torque for impressive high-speed thrills. Now, one digital artist is taking the Chevy Silverado 1500 to a new level with this wild hot rod concept. Coming to us from digital automotive...
gmauthority.com
GM 5.3L V8 Engine Oil Consumption Lawsuit In Oklahoma Allowed To Continue
A lawsuit against GM that alleges excessive engine oil consumption in the automaker’s 5.3L V8 engine has been allowed to continue in an Oklahoma federal court after the judge overseeing the lawsuit denied GM’s motion to dismiss. According to a recent report from Car Complaints, the lawsuit was...
gmauthority.com
Refreshed 2023 Chevy Silverado Announced In Chile
One year after the official debut of the mid-cycle refresh of the current fourth-generation pickup in the United States, General Motors has just announced the refreshed 2023 Chevy Silverado in Chile via a special TV commercial. The automaker took advantage of the anniversary month of the Republic of Chile to...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Acadia Bright Accent Package No Longer Available To Order
The 2023 GMC Acadia represents the seventh model year of the current, second-generation Acadia, slotting in as what will likely become the final model year before the next-gen Acadia arrives for the 2024 model year. Until then, GM Authority has learned that the Bright Accent Package is no longer available to order for the 2023 model year.
gmauthority.com
GMC Hummer EV Production To Be Idled In November For Plant Upgrades
Production of the GMC Hummer EV pickup will be idled next month at the GM Factory Zero plant in Michigan as General Motors makes upgrades to the facility. According to a report by Reuters, assembly of the Hummer EV pickup will be paused for a few weeks in late November, allowing GM to make upgrades necessary to facilitate increased EV production. GM is moving up its planned body shop upgrades at Factory Zero – née GM Detroit-Hamtramck plant – for production of the Chevrolet Silverado EV in 2023. The upgrades will require the plant to be temporarily taken offline.
