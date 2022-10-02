ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots down to third-string QB Bailey Zappe as Brian Hoyer goes back to locker room

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x4K66_0iJGvV8k00

The solution for the New England Patriots' offensive struggles probably wasn't trying out their third-string quarterback.

Mac Jones has an ankle injury so he was out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Brian Hoyer started in Jones' place, but during the first quarter of Sunday's game he headed back to the locker room to be checked out for a head injury.

Hoyer took a big hit on a sack, went to the medical tent and then was walking to the locker room shortly after. Rookie Bailey Zappe came in to replace him.

Zappe was a fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky this year. He did pretty well in the preseason, and there was a notion that perhaps he should start instead of the 36-year-old Hoyer. The Patriots were forced into that decision when Hoyer left due to injury.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Jonathan Taylor ruled out of Thursday's Colts-Broncos game

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled running back Jonathan Taylor out of Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury. Taylor injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. He'd hoped to play against the Broncos, but the turnaround for a Thursday night game proved to be too short. The reigning NFL rushing champion, Taylor has tallied 328 yards and a touchdown on four yards per carry through four games. He's also added nine catches for 44 yards. Nyheim Hines is next up on the Colts running back depth chart.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Boston 25 News WFXT

Focus on Tom Brady's personal life deepens: Report claims QB and wife Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers

The coverage of Tom Brady’s celebrity personal life is not relenting. And it just may get more expansive from this point forward. In a continuation of nearly weekly updates focused on Brady's marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, the New York Post reported on Tuesday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife have hired divorce attorneys. Citing multiple anonymous sources, the Post reported that the move to retain attorneys is aimed at sorting out the couple's ample financial assets and real estate holdings that have been accrued since the two wed in early 2009. The Post and various other outlets had recently reported that Brady and his wife had been living in separate Florida residences since the summer, including during the landfall of Hurricane Ian last week. Bündchen had also been uncharacteristically absent from Brady's home games this season.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
124K+
Followers
131K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy