Orlando city officials ask residents to limit water usage following sewer issues
ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando is issuing an immediate water usage advisory as wastewater staff is conducting emergency repairs to return sewer service, due to sanitary sewer damage from Hurricane Ian. According to a news release, at approximately 2 a.m., city Lift Stations 1, 2, and 3...
SEE: Receding floodwaters in Orlo Vista reveal a dinosaur-like fish trapped in a fence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph Tuesday while covering flooding in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood. The community, which sits south of West Colonial Drive between North Hiawassee and North Kirkman roads, has enduring ongoing flooding. Neighbors have begun to assess...
Water rises along Seminole County lake forcing some residents to leave by boat
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Flooding remains a stubborn plague all across Central Florida, and Lake Harney is just one of several problem areas in Seminole County. Water continues to creep higher in some neighborhoods. Boats are the only way for people to get to and from their homes. "Been...
More than 200 face eviction at Orange County apartment complex hit by floods, commissioner says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – People living at an Orange County apartment complex devastated by flooding from Hurricane Ian are now being told they will have to leave their homes by the end of the month, according to Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. Uribe spoke at Cypress Landing Apartments complex...
Crash causes major traffic jam on SR-528 in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash Wednesday morning in Orange County is causing a major traffic jam. The wreck happened on westbound State Road 528 near Narcoosee Road, not far from Orlando International Airport. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Details about the crash have not been released. S.R. 528...
Officials: More than 200 families evicted from Orange County apartment following flooding damage
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Vice Mayor Mayra Uribe held a news conference seeking assistance for families that have been evicted following flood damage from Hurricane Ian. "By the grace of God, we had probably three guys on a jet ski. They came and helped us take our...
Toho Water Authority issues usage advisory after Hurricane Ian flooding
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Toho Water Authority in Kissimmee issued a water usage advisory on Monday after historic flooding from Hurricane Ian. Toho said this advisory “will help area wastewater facilities that are continuing to feel the strain from the flooding caused by Hurricane Ian to maintain or re-establish normal operations.”
‘Starting from scratch:’ Rio Pinar residents try to salvage belongings after flood
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Homeowners in the Rio Pinar Golf and County Club Estates said Tuesday they are continuing to clean out their homes and throw out damaged belongings. David and Tracy Cole live on Pinar Drive and said water filled into their homes. [TRENDING: News 6, Salvation Army...
Seminole County residents dealing with record breaking floodwaters that are expected to rise
GENEVA, Fla. - Homes near Lake Harney in Geneva are experiencing massive flooding and many needed to evacuate as water is expected to continue to rise. FOX 35 Orlando got an exclusive look at the flooding near Lake Harney in Seminole County on Sunday. Homes have feet of water inside them, and mailboxes are completely covered as the streets are flooded. Some people who didn't evacuate are now using kayaks to get to their homes.
A look at damage, flooding from Hurricane Ian in Seminole County
The Seminole County Sheriff's Office went up on Sept. 30, 2022, to survey damage and flooding around Seminole County after Hurricane Ian pummeled the area. Video showed several neighborhoods and roads flooded,
Areas of Osceola County under voluntary evacuations as flood waters continue to rise
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Areas in Osceola County are under voluntary evacuation orders as water continues to drain into low-lying neighborhoods. The major areas include Edgewater, Whisler Court, Turtle Creek, Oaktree Point, Chisholm Ridge, Hidden Oaks, Rummel-Rookery, Lake Runny Mead mobile home park, Ashton Place, Oaktree Point, Blackberry Creek and Pemberly Pines.
Sewage bubbling up and into yards in Winter Park neighborhood
WINTER PARK, Fla. — On South Lakemont Avenue in Winter Park, there is a stinky and unsanitary situation going on. Sewage water is bubbling up from the manhole covers and floating onto peoples' front and back yards. Some neighbors are telling WESH that sewage came up through their toilet and into the house.
Ian flooding leaves hundreds of families homeless after Orlando apartments destroyed
ORLANDO, Fla. - Around 200 families at an apartment complex flooded in Orlando say they're without a home and don't know what to do. "All my furniture, food, clothing, everything I own. It’s gone. Everything is gone," says Miriam Alicea. Her apartment flooded during Hurricane Ian. "I thought I was going to drown it's sad."
Orlo Vista residents want change after flooding from Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Four days after Hurricane Ian ripped through central Florida, one Orange County community is still dealing with flooding and power outages. People living in Orlo Vista say it stems from a problem with the stormwater pump. Residents said this is a problem that has been...
Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated
SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
Rising waters in St. Cloud causing concern for residents
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Days after Hurricane Ian, some people in Osceola County are still bracing for rising flood waters. For days, the Blackberry Creek neighborhood in St. Cloud has been more of a lake, enjoyed more by fish and birds than people. “I’ve been over here since 1999,"...
Hundreds of Orange County families being evicted after Hurricane Ian damages complex
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There are now 200 Orange County families looking for new homes after being handed eviction notices at a flooded apartment complex. The entire first level of one apartment complex in the county is flooded, with many families losing their cars. Now, everyone on the first floor is being told to get out.
Chopper video shows view of Orlando area flooding after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Recovery after Hurricane Ian in Florida continues after the storm slammed in to the state’s southwest coast Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane. A video provided by TMX from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows an aerial view of severe flooding in the Orlando area on Friday. Major areas including Alafaya […]
City of Casselberry issues water usage advisory due to impact of flooding, power outages
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Above: Seminole County rescue crews continuing to help residents stuck in floodwaters. On Sunday, the city of Casselberry issued a water usage advisory. City officials said flooding and power outages have continued to impact the sewer treatment system, causing sewage overflows and backups. The water...
UPDATE: Westbound lanes of SR 528 reopen in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — All westbound lanes of SR-528 have reopened after a crash Wednesday morning. Traffic is moving again on westbound SR-528 after a crash Wednesday morning. Original report:. A crash has the westbound lanes of State Road 528 blocked Wednesday morning. The crash happened on 528 at...
