Pittsburgh, PA

Pickett to Pickens is the future in Pittsburgh

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
For three weeks it seemed like the stars of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 draft class weren’t going to have much of a chance to help this team. But at halftime of the Steelers 24-20 loss to the New York Jets all that changed and it needs to stay that way.

Head coach Mike Tomlin benched starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky and put in rookie Kenny Pickett to start the second half. It became apparent very quickly that Pickett understood the assignment of getting the football to fellow rookie, wide receiver George Pickens.

After having only five catches in the first three games, Pickens racked up six catches for 102 yards on Sunday due in large part to Pickett’s willingness to get him the football.

There was a time when the Steelers tandem of Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown were the best in the league at quarterback and wide receiver. If Sunday is any indication, Pickett to Pickens could be special.

