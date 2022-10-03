ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Mother remembers son killed in Durham shooting near I-85 as police investigate

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ov2zS_0iJGvOCt00

A man working to stop gun violence in Durham was shot and killed near Interstate-85 over the weekend.

Reshaun Cates, 34, worked as a violence interrupter for Bull City United. His mother Doris Cates said her eldest son had his struggles in the past but in the last two years had turned his life around.

On Sunday, Cates was on his way to pick up his 1-year-old son when someone opened fire into his vehicle as he drove on the off ramp from I-85 North to Hillandale Road. Cates was dead by the time first responders arrived at the scene.

"It's something no parent should have to do, and now I've got do it," Doris said.

There aren't tears in Doris' eyes because she's still in shock.

"I called my baby boy, because we share each other's location. Asked, 'Have you heard from Marbles?' We call him Marbles," she said. "He checked his location and said 'Ma, he's on Hillandale.' I said, 'Well I've been calling all morning and he's not answering.' He said 'Ma, he's on Hillandale just sitting still.'"

Doris sent her other son to the location and he discovered the unthinkable.

"He was really into gang stuff and then he turned his whole life around," she said.

ABC11 interviewed Reshaun a few weeks back in McDougald Terrace for National Night Out. He knew personally how easy it is for poverty and gun violence to go hand in hand.

"A lot of people that's poverty stricken, they want things they can't afford or whatever and that translates to them going to do whatever they feel like they need to get it. Whether its breaking into somebody's stuff, robbing," Reshaun said.

As for his family, they're grieving the loss of their loved one. Reshaun was a man they call a community advocate and family man. His toddler son is now left to grow up without his father.

"When it came to Malachi, everybody got put on hold. Even down to me. I'd call and he'd say, 'I've got Malachi in the tub. I'm on daddy duty,'" Doris recalled.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Two injured in shooting in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were shot Thursday in a Durham neighborhood. The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. in the 1500 block of Pennock Road. Sky 5 flew over the scene, where investigators surrounded a home. According to the Durham County Sheriff's Office, the two victims were taken...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
thelocalreporter.press

University Gardens Shooting Suspect Arrested

CHAPEL HILL—At 7:10 p.m., October 4, 2022, the Chapel Hill Police Department announced the arrest of Michael Jerome Henry, 29, of Durham, by U.S. Marshals with the Carolina Regional Task Force for the murder of Michael Deshai Lee, 51, of Chapel Hill, at the University Gardens complex on September 27, 2022. Lee died of gunshot wounds at the scene.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#I 85#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Bull City United#Mcdougald Terrace
cbs17

1 stabbed in Durham, scene active, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was stabbed in Durham Wednesday evening, police said. On Wednesday shortly after 5:30 p.m., the Durham Police Department said one adult male was stabbed at 100 Core Street, which is the LC Brier Creek apartment complex. Police did not mention the extent of...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Man fatally shot in Roxboro

Around 11 p.m., officers with the Roxboro Police Department received a 911 call that someone had been shot and responded to the 1700 block of Wall Street, where they found a man dead from gunshot wounds. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Roxboro Police Department received a 911 call that...
ROXBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
chapelboro.com

Hillsborough Man Pleads Guilty in Case of 18-Year-Old’s Overdose Death

Nearly four years ago, 18-year-old Kevin Cummings died of an drug overdose. Earlier this week, the man who supplied him with the substances was sentenced in the case. Nathan Windham, a Hillsborough resident, pleaded guilty in Orange County court on Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter — a lesser charge as part of a plea deal. Windham spoke to the judge and the family of Cummings in court, apologizing for and accepting his actions.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
cbs17

Woman shoots home invader who attempted to steal her dog, Harnett County Sheriff says

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 29-year-old woman was woken up by a banging sound at her front door early Tuesday morning in Dunn, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. The woman said she went to her door at about 5:45 a.m. where she confronted a man who was in the process of taking some of her property. He even “attempted to take her pet dog,” Sheriff Wayne Coats said.
DUNN, NC
WRAL

Woman arrested in connection with drug overdose in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. — A woman was charged Wednesday with death by distribution years after a man who suffered a drug overdose was found dead in the woods. On Sept. 28, 2020, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a Sanford home after receiving a call about a missing person. Deputies searched land and water around the home for Cory Dale Moore, 32, but were unsuccessful.
SANFORD, NC
cbs17

7 charges for Angier man accused of setting Wilson house on fire during standoff, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have filed charges against an Angier man accused of setting a Wilson house on fire during a standoff. The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that Eric Leith Malloy, 38, faces seven total charges: first-degree arson, felony burning certain buildings, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and financial card theft.
WILSON, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

Juvenile detained in double homicide case

Less than hour ago, authorities detained a juvenile in connection with the murders of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods. Devin Clark was a student at Eastern Alamance High School, and played football for the school. Lyric Woods was a student at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough. “We hope this...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy