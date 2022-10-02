Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” Is Rumored To Land Summer 2023
While currently overshadowed in popularity by older models in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 13 continues playing an important part in the legend’s legacy. Although the sneaker, designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1997, hasn’t had a quiet 2022, it’s had a rather uninteresting year considering...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Dons A Black And Laser Orange Colorway
From lace toggles to city-inspired makeovers, the Nike Air Force 1 has delivered a number of unique modifications and looks over the course of its 40th Anniversary. Here, though, the brand is taking things down quite a few notches, opting for a simple colorway helmed primarily by black and “Laser Orange.”
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” Expected To Release Summer 2023
2022 is just a few months shy of being over — and while we’ve enjoyed a wealth of exciting releases, there’s much more in store for us down the road. And if you caught our Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 Preview, you already know that the Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” PE is one of next year’s many highlights.
sneakernews.com
Brown Suedes And Navy Nylons Merge For The Latest Nike Air Max 90
As we venture further into the Fall 2022 calendar, it’s been made crystal clear that the Nike Air Max 90 isn’t going anywhere any time soon with just as many upcoming offerings being announced as this past summer. Employing dominant shaggy suede overlays, the latest textile construction of the Air Max cushioned silhouette signals the turn in seasons.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” Releasing June 2023
While the sunny summer months are just now concluding, Jordan Brand, per usual, has already got their retro lineup set for next years dog days including the “Columbia” Air Jordan 11, “White Infared” Jordan 7 and a “Black Flint” update to the Jordan 13. Packed full with nostalgia, the “Toro Bravo” scheme introduced in 2009 with the “Raging Bulls” collection is making its return, gracing the Air Jordan 6.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Upcoming Air Jordan 6 “Black Chrome”
Amidst numerous anniversaries, the Air Jordan 6 was only afforded a few releases throughout this past year. But what it lacked in quantity, the silhouette made up for in quality, as it’s brought back the much-beloved “Midnight Navy” alongside debuting a well-received nod to Georgetown University. And in the latter months of 2022, the silhouette is set to deliver another exciting offering: the “Black Chrome,” which was first teased this past March.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “True Blue” Is Expected To Release January 2023
Despite an increase in the number of reports that the Air Jordan 1 is “sitting” at retailers, the silhouette continues to form an important part of the NIKE, Inc. lineup of products. Ahead of the year’s end, an in-hand look at the sneaker in a compelling “True Blue” colorway has surfaced.
sneakernews.com
Teal And Silver Accents Embolden This Jet Black Nike Air Force 1 Low
During the Beaverton-based brands 40th anniversary of the Nike Air Force 1, multi-pattern Swooshes have outfitted the model numerous times. Extending seemingly every color pairing within the tonal spectrum, the brand continues to proffer unique and ever-disparate renditions such as this low-top proposition featuring the Philadelphia Eagles palette. Dominated by...
sneakernews.com
Olive Green And Black Shade This Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivered dozens of old and new looks to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in a fall-friendly olive green and black ensemble. Cold season-appropriate suede makes up the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with the only interrupt...
sneakernews.com
Markers Come Packaged With The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past”
With their pre-distressed and vintage-inspired offerings, Nike takes on the brunt of the work. But every so often, the brand’s design team will put the onus on the wearer, trusting them to decorate pairs like 2019’s LeBron x Air Force 1 “More Than.” Fast forward three years later and the Swoosh is effectively recreating said release with the Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past,” once again packaging markers alongside an iconic silhouette.
sneakernews.com
A Touch Of Blue And Silver Accent The Nike Air Force 1 High “Dare To Fly”
Back in August, the Nike umbrella unveiled their newest collection, “Dare To Fly,” which saw the Air Jordan 1 Low clad in silver and blue accents. And today, almost an entire month thereafter, it was revealed that the same details would also be arriving on the Air Force 1 High.
sneakernews.com
The Nike LeBron 20 And Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” Headline This Week’s Best Releases
Nike, Jordan Brand, and many of the sneaker industry’s best have come together to usher in the first days of October, ensuring the month starts us off in high spirits. A drove of releases are helping us countdown to the spookiest time of the year, starting with the Mountain Research x Reebok Beatnik, the Dunk Low “Magma Orange,” and the Yellow Air Max 1. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “UNC,” among other inline styles, follows towards the middle of the week, releasing alongside more notable drops like the restock of the Tom Sach x Nike GPS “Archive” and the debut of the Nike LeBron 20 “Time Machine.” And then further in — past the Palace x New Balance 580 and Cuts & Slices x adidas Forum Hi — we’ll finally land on the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas,” arguably one of the most exciting releases of the Jumpman’s Fall 2022 line-up.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 For Friends & Family
Since early 2020 speculation surrounding a bright yellow Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 offering has rippled throughout the market after being seen on-foot by Offset a multitude of times. With the silhouettes expected release date come and gone, Jordan Brand has reached out to us directly to confirm the pair is slated solely for friends and family. Since then seldom pairs of the amber-sampled makeover have surfaced, providing our first detailed look at the pair.
sneakernews.com
Floral Embroidery Decorates This Upcoming Air Jordan 12 For Girls
Every so often, Jordan Brand will arrange an Air Jordan Retro exclusively for girls, adding design elements that speak more to the growing community of lady sneakerheads. This upcoming Air Jordan 12 release hits it right on the head, delivering yet another classic for the new generation. Using a clean...
Refinery29
Savage X Fenty Debuts Loungewear Collection — With Help From Gossip Girl’s Jordan Alexander
Last week, Savage X Fenty launched its newest loungewear collection, Xssentials, and the line is everything you’ll need this fall. From soft fabrics to bold vibrant color options, the intimates brand not only wants us to feel sexy but comfortable and cozy within. RUN, don’t walk to get your hands on this collection.
sneakernews.com
adidas Yeezy To Release Laceless Version Of The Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN
It’s highly likely that Ye’s relationship with adidas hasn’t gotten any better since his televised interview. Regardless, new releases are still continuing to surface; and as revealed on-foot by none other than Pusha T, a laceless version of the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN will be hitting the shelves relatively soon.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 5 “GORE-TEX”
While not recommended, Air Jordans have been commonly worn during the winter months to protect against colder climates and, in some cases, wet conditions. Anyone who lives in the North has shoveled snow out of their driveway in a pair of beater Retros, and given the rather padded nature of the earlier Air Jordan models, they work quite well.
sneakernews.com
AMBUSH Brings Back The Tailpipe Swoosh With Their Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration
Yoon Ahn has enjoyed numerous collaborative releases ever since she joined forces with Nike back in 2018. And following Air Max 180s, Converses, and the like, the designer would reimagine the Dunk High in 2020, adding to the shoe elements inspired by Japan’s passionate car, truck, and bike culture.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 37 Returns To The PE Collection Of CBA Champion Guo Ailun
Since its 32nd iteration released in 2017, Jordan Brand has continued to provide global inclusion when it comes to their staple signature silhouette, dawning each offering since with a colorway paying homage to the brand’s first Chinese signee, Guo Ailun. Continuing their annual collaboration with the two-time CBA champion, Jumpman is introducing the PE’s synonymous light jade and white combination to the Air Jordan 37.
sneakernews.com
Shades Of Olive Ground This Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t in the midst of a milestone anniversary like some of its counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, the Sergio Lozano-designed silhouette emerged in a fall-appropriate ensemble laden with...
