Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Guardians beat Royals, 5-3; Cal Quantrill extends winning streak to 11 games

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Even the state of limbo can’t stop the streak. The Guardians have been stuck in limbo since clinching the AL Central on Sept. 25 against Texas at Globe Life Field. Nine games to prepare for Friday and the start of their three-game wild card series, which will be against Tampa Bay after Seattle clinched the second wild card spot by beating Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday night and the Rays lost a rain-shortened game against Boston.
CLEVELAND, OH
Royals Review

Royals Rumblings - News for October 5, 2022

Anne Rogers’s newsletter this week talks about what Bobby Witt, Jr. has learned from this season, and then a section on Kris Bubic:. Moving forward, Bubic would like to throw his fastball less, upping the usage on his changeup and curveball to keep hitters off balance. There were also hints again at Bubic adding a slider to his arsenal. He threw the pitch in spring but scrapped it earlier in the year to focus on his curveball.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Guardians bring 2-1 series lead over Royals into game 4

Kansas City Royals (64-94, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (90-69, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (4-9, 3.98 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (11-11, 2.99 ERA, .96 WHIP, 186 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -187, Royals +157; over/under is 7...
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Rodgers Throws Fourth Career Pick-Six

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers threw the fourth pick-six of his brilliant career as the Green Bay Packers trailed the New England Patriots 10-7 on Sunday. The Packers led 7-3 when Rashan Gary’s strip-sack gave them one last chance with 54 seconds left in the half. However, on third-and-9, Rodgers fired an out to Allen Lazard on the right sideline. Cornerback Jack Jones saw it coming from a mile away, caught the ball at the 40 and had nothing but green grass standing between him and the end zone.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals Tuesday

Kansas City Royals (65-94, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (90-70, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -184, Royals +155; over/under is 7...
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Lakers: Can Max Christie Help L.A. This Year?

Rookie Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Max Christie had an inaugural preseason game performance that in a lot of ways was par for the course for a first-year player. He simultaneously gave fans a peak into why L.A. was high on him this summer and showed why he still has a lot of room for improvement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Bears put Whitehair on IR, open window for Harry to return

The Chicago Bears placed left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve Wednesday because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. He has been a fixture on the Bears’ line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games.
CHICAGO, IL
Royals Review

Ninth inning rally fizzles as Royals lose 5-3 to the Guardians

As the dates on our computers and phones changed from 2021 to 2022, we weren’t even sure that we’d have baseball this year thanks to a heated labor standoff between the owners and the player’s union. Thankfully, we got a full 162-game season that started a little late and resulted in tonight’s penultimate game of the year being played on October 4, a game in which the Cleveland Guardians handed the Kansas City Royals a 5-3 loss, the Royals’ 96th of the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Guardians host the Royals for the season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -188, Royals +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals in the season opener. Cleveland went...
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Jonathan Allen Urges Fans to ‘Keep That Same Energy’ When Commanders Win Again

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who’s happy with the Washington Commanders’ performances four weeks into the season. In an interview with 106.7 The Fan’s Sports Junkies, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen voiced his frustrations and empathized with fans who feel the same way about Washington’s start to the season. Allen also challenged fans to “keep that same energy” when they get back on track.
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Gallegos agrees to $11M, 2-year contract with Cardinals

Reliever Giovanny Gallegos and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed Monday to an $11 million, two-year contract, a deal that includes a club option for 2025 and escalators that could make it worth $20.5 million over three seasons. The 31-year-old right-hander is 3-5 with a 2.91 ERA and 14 saves in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Vibe

Hennessy’s Senior Vice President, Jasmin Allen, Speaks On Canelo’s Champ Status, Nas’ Brand Position And The Spirit’s Family Ties

Hennessy has long been the drink of choice for the edgier side of Hip-Hop. For at least two decades, the relationship with brown liquor and the genre has connected with artists like Tupac Shakur to Mobb Deep, to even Nas becoming a spokesperson for the hundreds year old cognac out of France. Yet, with all the love the brand has gotten from the music, it has also ventured out into the world of sports. Most notably, becoming the official spirit of the National Basketball Association back in 2020. What seemed like an unlikely pairing has become an expanding venture as the...
NBA
Centre Daily

Kenny Pickett Faces Historic Challenge Only Ben Roethlisberger Has Overcome

PITTSBURGH -- It was no secret that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett would face an uphill battle when he makes his first career start against the preseason Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills. The Bills took an unexpected loss on the road to Miami two weeks ago but the challenge they pose to the rookie quarterback will be of historic proportions.
BUFFALO, NY

