CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Even the state of limbo can’t stop the streak. The Guardians have been stuck in limbo since clinching the AL Central on Sept. 25 against Texas at Globe Life Field. Nine games to prepare for Friday and the start of their three-game wild card series, which will be against Tampa Bay after Seattle clinched the second wild card spot by beating Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday night and the Rays lost a rain-shortened game against Boston.
Cal Quantrill finished the regular season unbeaten at home, improving to 14-0 in his career at Progressive Field after Owen Miller hit a two-run homer to send the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals
Anne Rogers’s newsletter this week talks about what Bobby Witt, Jr. has learned from this season, and then a section on Kris Bubic:. Moving forward, Bubic would like to throw his fastball less, upping the usage on his changeup and curveball to keep hitters off balance. There were also hints again at Bubic adding a slider to his arsenal. He threw the pitch in spring but scrapped it earlier in the year to focus on his curveball.
Kansas City Royals (64-94, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (90-69, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (4-9, 3.98 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (11-11, 2.99 ERA, .96 WHIP, 186 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -187, Royals +157; over/under is 7...
Heading into a three-game series in Kansas City on Sept. 5, the Cleveland Guardians had lost five straight games and
The Milwaukee Brewers finish their three-game series, and their season, against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 3:10 p.m. today at American Family Field. Follow our reporters' updates from the game below. Milwaukee Brewers lineup vs. Diamondbacks. Yelich DH. Adames SS. Tellez 1B. Urias 2B. Peterson 3B. Mitchell CF. Hiura LF. Caratini...
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers threw the fourth pick-six of his brilliant career as the Green Bay Packers trailed the New England Patriots 10-7 on Sunday. The Packers led 7-3 when Rashan Gary’s strip-sack gave them one last chance with 54 seconds left in the half. However, on third-and-9, Rodgers fired an out to Allen Lazard on the right sideline. Cornerback Jack Jones saw it coming from a mile away, caught the ball at the 40 and had nothing but green grass standing between him and the end zone.
Kansas City Royals (65-94, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (90-70, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -184, Royals +155; over/under is 7...
Rookie Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Max Christie had an inaugural preseason game performance that in a lot of ways was par for the course for a first-year player. He simultaneously gave fans a peak into why L.A. was high on him this summer and showed why he still has a lot of room for improvement.
The Chicago Bears placed left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve Wednesday because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. He has been a fixture on the Bears’ line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games.
As the dates on our computers and phones changed from 2021 to 2022, we weren’t even sure that we’d have baseball this year thanks to a heated labor standoff between the owners and the player’s union. Thankfully, we got a full 162-game season that started a little late and resulted in tonight’s penultimate game of the year being played on October 4, a game in which the Cleveland Guardians handed the Kansas City Royals a 5-3 loss, the Royals’ 96th of the season.
Jerry Colangelo has a busy stretch starting with a dinner Thursday to kick off his 11th Basketball Hall of Fame Golf Classic on Friday at The Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park. Next week, he’s having the 11th Integrity Summit on Oct. 12 at Chateau Luxe. Nothing to it for...
PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -188, Royals +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals in the season opener. Cleveland went...
Ohio State's Week 6 opponent is one that traditionally has a great program, but their 2022 season hasn't gone very well. Michigan State is next up on the docket and Ryan Day said the Buckeyes are treating this game like its a top-10 matchup because they have so many of the same players as last year's top-10 team.
You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who’s happy with the Washington Commanders’ performances four weeks into the season. In an interview with 106.7 The Fan’s Sports Junkies, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen voiced his frustrations and empathized with fans who feel the same way about Washington’s start to the season. Allen also challenged fans to “keep that same energy” when they get back on track.
The Atlanta Falcons will be without one of their top playmakers for at least the next four weeks. Fresh off winning NFC Offensive Player of the Month, star running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been placed on injured reserve after undergoing a minor procedure to fix a knee injury. The injury,...
Reliever Giovanny Gallegos and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed Monday to an $11 million, two-year contract, a deal that includes a club option for 2025 and escalators that could make it worth $20.5 million over three seasons. The 31-year-old right-hander is 3-5 with a 2.91 ERA and 14 saves in...
The Philadelphia Flyers were sellers at the last two NHL trade deadlines, shipping out pending free agents such as Claude Giroux and Justin Braun. Should they be on course to miss the playoffs this season, defenseman Travis Sanheim could be the next notable Flyer to hit the trade block. Cap...
Hennessy has long been the drink of choice for the edgier side of Hip-Hop. For at least two decades, the relationship with brown liquor and the genre has connected with artists like Tupac Shakur to Mobb Deep, to even Nas becoming a spokesperson for the hundreds year old cognac out of France. Yet, with all the love the brand has gotten from the music, it has also ventured out into the world of sports. Most notably, becoming the official spirit of the National Basketball Association back in 2020. What seemed like an unlikely pairing has become an expanding venture as the...
PITTSBURGH -- It was no secret that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett would face an uphill battle when he makes his first career start against the preseason Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills. The Bills took an unexpected loss on the road to Miami two weeks ago but the challenge they pose to the rookie quarterback will be of historic proportions.
