Pittsburgh, PA

Pickett-led Steelers lose thriller at home to fall to 1-3

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
There was a lot to be excited about on Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers but the outcome wasn’t one of them. Pittsburgh fell 24-20 to the New York Jets to drop to 1-3 on the season. However, it was the debut of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett that should have fans excited for the future.

After a lackluster first half by Mitch Trubisky, head coach Mike Tomlin opted to bench him in favor of Pickett. In a half of football, Pickett rushed for two touchdowns, had three tipped passes intercepted and finished with 135 yards of offense.

Pittsburgh had the lead late but Jets quarterback Zach Wilson marched the New York offense down the field for the game-winning touchdown with very little resistance from an inconsistent Steelers defense.

Pittsburgh now has to start preparing for a brutal four-game stretch starting with the Buffalo Bills and decide if the starting job now belongs to Pickett.

The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Postgame News

Baker Mayfield isn't guaranteed to be the Panthers starting quarterback moving forward. Carolina lost to Arizona on Sunday, falling to 1-3 on the season, and Mayfield and the Panthers offense struggled in a major way. Following the game, head coach Matt Rhule was asked if the team is considering a...
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral In Tampa Bay

It's been a pretty good night for the Chiefs in Tampa Bay. Kansas City has looked dominant against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as they're leading the NFC South franchise, 31-17, early in the third quarter. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA and the daughter of the Chiefs owner,...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
John Harbaugh on heated sideline exchange with Marcus Peters: 'I hope he still loves me'

Things got heated on the Ravens sideline after a collapse from a 17-point lead in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. As time wound down ahead of Tyler Bass' game-winning field goal for the Bills, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters got into it on the sideline. A CBS camera caught Harbaugh saying something to Peters that Peters clearly didn't appreciate. Peters then slammed his helmet to the turf and had to be held back as he tried to approach the Ravens head coach.
Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
Ben Roethlisberger is surprised Steelers have already made the quarterback switch to Kenny Pickett

Ben Roethlisberger was like every other Steelers fan who watched the drama that unfolded during their Week 4 game against the Jets. The former Steelers' quarterback, who took in the game from home, did not believe what he was hearing from CBS Sports sideline reporter A.J. Ross, who alluded to a quarterback switch possibly happening at the start of the second half.
Travis Kelce calls Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 'the Houdini of our era'

Do the Kansas City Chiefs have the NFL version of Houdini? One player on the team seems to think so. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes pulled a rabbit out of his hat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a two-yard touchdown pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Week 4. If you were told to look at a still of the play and guess the result without knowing it ended up as a touchdown, you’d probably pick an entirely different outcome.
National narrative surrounding Steelers’ Mike Tomlin is as ignorant as it gets

There seems to be a national narrative starting that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should be on the hot seat if he suffers a losing season in 2022. Tomlin, who has never had a losing season as a head coach since taking over in Pittsburgh from Bill Cowher in 2007, is under fire for the way he’s handled the Steelers’ quarterback situation.
