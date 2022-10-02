Read full article on original website
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
NHL Rumours: Philadelphia Flyers Defenceman Trade Possibilities
It’s Monday and that means it’s time for another edition of NHL rumours. We’re just days away from the start of the regular season, but some teams might already be thinking about a deal. There are some contenders in the league, but a good number of teams that may struggle. One of those teams that have been forecasted to have a tough season is the Philadelphia Flyers. Could the Broad Street Bullies make a Travis Sanheim trade if things go south quickly? This edition of NHL rumours takes a look at that possibility.
Arizona Coyotes ranked with NHL’s worst goaltending tandem
The Arizona Coyotes allowed the third-most goals in the NHL last season. Arizona gave up a total of 309, which averaged out to a 3.77-per-game clip. Those metrics only bested the Detroit Red Wings’ 310 (3.78) and Montreal Canadiens’ 317 (3.87). ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski on Tuesday deemed the...
Detroit Red Wings: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NHL season
The Detroit Red Wings underwent an offseason of change this summer. And that change was welcomed news for frustrated fans waiting to see some sort of progress in this rebuild. The Wings began their offseason by announcing the departure of head coach Jeff Blashill. Blashill, a Detroit native, spent seven years behind the bench in Hockeytown with only one playoff appearance to show for it.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on keeping intensity against visiting Penguins
DETROIT -- After a physical road victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings will look to carry over the intensity when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins in preseason action on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game...
Top Detroit Red Wings Prospect Impressing In Camp
Detroit Red Wings top prospect Simon Edvinsson is looking impressive during his first three preseason games for Detroit. With only three preseason games remaining, the Detroit rookie defenseman has been improving by leaps and bounds. Only a week ago, during the annual Red/White game, fans and some Detroit media voiced their opinions that Edvinsson would be better served to start the year in Grand Rapids (AHL). Now three games into his preseason, Edvinsson is proving that he not only belongs in Detroit but will also likely play important minutes once the regular season gets underway.
How the New York Islanders Offense Can Be More Effective
The New York Islanders have a mediocre offence. Brock Nelson scored a team-leading 37 goals during the 2021-22 season, ranking 22nd in goals scored amongst all players. He did this while playing most of the year on the second line. Nelson stood as a lone bright spot for the offence last season. Top-line stars like Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee struggled with an ever-rotating lineup that saw players like Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey fail to generate points. The Islanders’ powerplay, ranked 22nd in goals last season, looked dreadful with each opportunity. Nelson and Lee scored 20 of the 46 goals by the powerplay unit. The Islanders won’t return to the postseason without changes to the offence.
Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark
The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2. In their penultimate preseason game, the Penguins played all of their top players, and gave back-up goaltender, Casey DeSmith, a full 60 minutes of work. With the roster taking shape and the team getting some valuable preparation, there were a few key take aways from the game.
NOTEBOOK: Staal starting to gear up; Polishing the power play
Hear from Marc Staal, Justin Sourdif and head coach Paul Maurice following Tuesday's practice at the Panthers IceDen. "You want to get yourself feeling the best you can for Game 1," Staal, who inked a one-year deal with the Florida Panthers in July, said following Tuesday's practice at the Panthers IceDen. "I've been starting to get my legs back under me here in this last week and hopefully I keep trending in the right direction. I've done it enough times, so I should have it figured out by now."
Shea Weber for P.K. Subban Final Trade Analysis
Six years ago on June 29, 2016, the Montreal Canadiens and Nashville Predators completed a blockbuster trade that saw them swap franchise defenseman Shea Weber and P.K. Subban. Both players have had successful careers in their own right but it appears that their careers are ending. On Tuesday P.K. Subban decided to call it a career and announce his retirement from professional hockey at the age of 33. Weber on the other hand hasn’t formally announced his retirement but it appears to be a foregone conclusion that he won’t play again. The former habs captain hasn’t suited up since the Stanley Cup finals in 2021. With both players’ careers seemingly over we can now analyze who won the Weber for Subban trade.
Why The New Jersey Devils Should Avoid Trading For Jakob Chychrun
The Arizona Coyotes Jakob Chychrun sweepstakes are heating up. Rumours of where he could end upkeep piling up by the day and new teams emerge with each passing second. One team that has emerged is the New Jersey Devils. While having one of the best prospect pools in the league, it is a move that Tom Fitzgerald could pull off.
New York Islanders Sign Key Forward to Extension
The New York Islanders signed center Mathew Barzal to an 8-year contract extension worth $73.2 million. This contract carries him through the 2030-31 season. The Islanders drafted Barzal as the 16th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. Over his six-year career, he has put up 91 goals and 220 assists for 311 points over 362 games. He’s played all six seasons with the Isles.
Red Wings’ Raymond Ready to Break Out in Sophomore Season
The 2020 NHL Entry Draft was always going to be a monumental occasion for the Detroit Red Wings. As you may recall, the team bottomed out during the 2019-20 season which was (might I say mercifully) cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the only time since their rebuild began in 2017, the Red Wings entered the draft lottery with the best odds at winning the first overall selection in the draft. But, as was the running theme throughout that season, the Red Wings could not catch a break. Instead, they slid all the way down to the fourth pick in the draft, a pick that to this day still stands as the highest pick they have had throughout their rebuild.
Red Wings’ Derek Lalonde pleased with process, seeing ‘good things’
DETROIT – Nobody cares about preseason results – or do they?. Following a pair of exhibition losses, Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde described the feeling of players as “dejected.”. “That’s a great sign,” Lalonde said. “I was actually taken aback by it last night (following a...
Matt Murray Gave the Maple Leafs a Glimpse of His Old Self Against the Canadiens
It’s hard to put a lot of emphasis on a pre-season game, but Matt Murray’s performance in a 5-1 Toronto Maple Leafs victory against the Montreal Canadiens shouldn’t be discounted. Sure, he got a shutout in a 40-minute effort against the same team earlier in the pre-season....
Flames’ Andersson Should’ve Made the NHL’s Top 20 List
As we inch closer to the first puck drop of the season, people across the globe have been busy writing down their predictions and rankings for the 2022-23 NHL season. For those readers outside of Canada, TSN (The Sports Network), the country’s second-largest sports network behind Rogers Sportsnet, just began to reveal its list of Top 50 players.
NHL Rumours: Pittsburgh Penguins Thinking of Moving Defenseman
The Pittsburgh Penguins are in the midst of a shuffle in order to try and stay in contention, before having to tear it all down. And they may be looking to make a move on defence, after acquiring Jeff Petry in a trade from the Montreal Canadiens not too long ago.
Puck Drop Preview: 2022-23 Tampa Bay Lightning
Last Word on Hockey’s Puck Drop Previews is back for the 2022-23 season! As the regular season approaches, Last Word will preview each team’s current outlook and stories to watch for the upcoming year. We’ll also do our best to project how things will go for each team over the course of the campaign. Today, we’re previewing the 2022-23 Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL Network fantasy hockey draft special
One-hour TV show with Pete Jensen, Anna Dua, Kevin Weekes to air Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. NHL Network has fans covered for fantasy hockey drafts with the "NHL Tonight: Fantasy Special" leading up to the 2022-23 season. Pete Jensen and Anna Dua of NHL.com and the "NHL Fantasy on...
Ottawa Senators Goalie Injured for Weeks, Claim Magnus Hellberg Off Waivers
The Ottawa Senators announced today that goaltender Cam Talbot is injured. Unfortunately, he is expected to miss five to seven weeks with an upper-body injury. Darren Dreger reports that the injury is a cracked rib that came last week. However, they didn’t believe it was anything serious until X-Rays were done and showed it was more than a bruise. Additionally, they have claimed Magnus Hellberg off of waivers from the Seattle Kraken. The Ottawa Senators goalie duo to start the year may now be Anton Forsberg and Hellberg.
