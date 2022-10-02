Read full article on original website
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Tokyo Day 3 Predictions Including Taylor Fritz vs James Duckworth
Day 3 at the ATP event in Tokyo will feature five matches, all with the potential for plenty of quality and excitement. Although on paper the field isn’t quite as stacked as in Astana, there’s still plenty of high quality players in the Japanese capital including Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz and last week’s Seoul champion Yoshihito Nishioka, who’ll be playing at home in front of his fans.
ATP Astana Day 3 Predictions Including Novak Djokovic vs Cristian Garin
Day 3 at the ATP 500-level event Astana is set to bring out some of the world’s best to the courts of the capital of Kazakhstan. Round one matches are finishing up on day three as we are in store for a mixture of first and second-round contests. Off of his title in Tel Aviv, Novak Djokovic looks to take down Cristian Garin for the third time in three meetings. We at LWOT have the prediction for that match as well as all other happenings around the grounds of Astana. But who will advance?
WTA Ostrava Day 4 Predictions Including Belinda Bencic vs Barbora Krejcikova
The 500-level WTA Ostrava Open has gotten off to an exciting start with some of the best players in the world gathered in Ostrava, Czechia to compete for this title. Day four on these indoor hard courts will wrap up the round of 16 with five quarterfinalist spots still on the line. We here at LWOT are offering our predictions for every match happenings around the grounds in Ostrava, but who will advance?
WTA Ostrava Day 2 Predictions Including Emma Raducanu vs Daria Kasatkina
Five singles matches are scheduled for Tuesday at the 2022 WTA Ostrava Open. That includes a couple of absolute blockbusters: Belinda Bencic against Eugenie Bouchard, plus Emma Raducanu taking on Daria Kasatkina. The first one is a great chance for the Canadian to prove she means business in her comeback, the latter could be the match of the round. Who do you think will prevail?
ATP Astana Open Day 2 Predictions Including Daniil Medvedev vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas
The ATP Astana Open is here and the lineup looks promising, to say the least. To get to the most enticing match-ups however, some of our top-seeds will have to survive stern tests. Today we’re predicting whether or not Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Daniil Medvedev can make it passed the first hurdle.
WTA Monastir Day 2 Predictions Including Petra Martic vs Linda Fruhvirtova
A location that is known to tennis hipsters as a site of a copious number of ITFs every season, Monastir is now hosting its first WTA Tour-level event with home star Ons Jabeur at the top of the draw. The Tunisian and other stars of the event like Veronika Kudermetova or Petra Martic will play their openers Tuesday. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win?
ATP Tokyo 4 Predictions Including Nick Kyrgios vs Kamil Majchrzak
It should be an entertaining day of tennis at the ATP Tokyo Open with six second-round matches on the slate in Japan’s capital. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match, including Frances Tiafoe vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles, but who will secure their spot in the quarterfinals?
ATP Tokyo Day 4 Predictions Including Frances Tiafoe vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles
The ATP Tokyo Open will see the remaining second-round match-ups played out tomorrow, though without the top seed Casper Ruud who was eliminated in the opening round. As always, we here at LWOT are offering our preview and prediction for every match including Nick Kyrgios vs Kamil Majchrzak. But who will come out on top?
Does Carlos Alcaraz Deserve to be the World No. 1?
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain recently became World No. 1 after winning the US Open, which was also his maiden Grand Slam title. He thus became the youngest No. 1 in the history of ATP rankings – a wonderful feat by any standard. From getting straight-setted by Rafael Nadal at...
Challenger Tour Weekly Recap: Marco Cecchinato and Juan Manuel Cerundolo Return to Form
Of the four Challenger events that started last week, only three were actually finished. The LTP Men’s Open had to be cancelled mid-week due to the projected impact of Hurricane Ian. Orleans, Lisbon, and Buenos Aires still brought Challenger fans a ton of excitement though. We’ve seen some unexpected winners as Gregoire Barrere and Marco Cecchinato returned to the winners’ circle after a few years. Meanwhile, Juan Manuel Cerundolo grabbed a title in what’s been a very rough season for him. Read back on this week’s action:
Three keys to Novak Djokovic’s win over Marin Cilic in the Tel Aviv Open final
Top seed Novak Djokovic beat second seed Marin Cilic 6-3 6-4 in the final at the ATP Tel Aviv Open to win his third title of the year on Sunday. The match lasted just over one and a half hours with the Serbian delivering another clinical display to win his 89th career title. It was a promising week overall for the Serb, who did not drop a single set, though he still faces a battle to qualify for the ATP Finals. But what were the keys to his victory over Cilic?
