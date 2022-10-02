Read full article on original website
Related
The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits
Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory for Insurance at Florida International University, explained how Florida’s insurance market got this bad – and how the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens...
wuwf.org
Hurricane Ian's impact on the insurance market in Florida
Hurricane Ian brought flooding to Central Florida that many people haven’t experienced before, which damaged many homes. But, flood insurance is something you have to get before a storm. Tasha Carter is Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate atthe state Department of Financial Services. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with her about...
Washington Examiner
Why Florida will remain prosperous after Hurricane Ian
Their response to Hurricane Ian's devastation proves that the people of Florida are resilient. Florida will be the case study on the wisdom of adaptation, mitigation, and economic dynamism to the challenges of warming oceans. The progressive philosophy of economic stagnation and big government suffocation will fail in Florida. Floridians...
Lack of Flood Insurance and a Growing Population May Make Rebuilding in Florida More Challenging After Hurricane Ian
There is a saying in Florida and other places affected by hurricanes: Hide from the wind. Run from the water. This phrase is arguably used because storm surge is among the most dangerous and costly aspects of a hurricane.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More than 222,000 Ian insurance claims filed in Florida
TALLAHASSEE - Five days after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida and started making its way across the state, more than 222,000 insurance claims had been filed from the storm. According to the state's Office of Insurance Regulation website, 222,261 claims were filed in Florida, with estimated insured losses of $1.61 billion. Those numbers are expected to dramatically increase, with two financial-rating agencies last week estimating insured losses at $25 billion to $40 billion. Of the claims filed as of Monday, the vast majority, 165,008, involved residential property. Other types of claims included auto damage. The data showed that 1,701 claims had been closed with payments, while 4,303 had been closed without payments.
wogx.com
222,000 Ian insurance claims filed in Florida as Citizens Insurance adds 7,700 policies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Five days after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida and started making its way across the state, more than 222,000 insurance claims had been filed from the storm, according to data posted Monday on the state Office of Insurance Regulation website. The data showed 222,261 claims filed in...
blackchronicle.com
Florida to harden electric grid statewide in wake of Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Less than every week after Hurricane Ian knocked out energy to giant swaths of Florida, state regulators Tuesday accredited utilities’ long-term plans to strive to bolster the electric system. The state Public Service Commission accredited, with some adjustments, plans submitted by Florida Power & Light,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Government Technology
Florida Faces Big Questions After Hurricane Ian: Editorial
(TNS) - The stories coming out of the most hurricane-devastated areas of Florida’s Southwest coast are heart-rending: Residents leaving on foot from Fort Myers Beach, rolling small suitcases of whatever they could salvage. Pleas for food, water, propane and toilet paper posted on social media. Pine Island, Naples, Matlacha — all hit hard. Sanibel cut off by a severed causeway.
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, in the area, we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane it is the are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the Lower Keys. What...
iheart.com
Florida gas tax holiday - Do stations have to pass along the savings?
Far more predictable than the winds and flooding rains from Hurricane Ian-the scam artists who have descended on Central Florida in the wake of the storm. We'll give you the latest on. the schemes to watch out for and ask our listeners whether they've been targeted. We've already had a...
Hurricane Ian: Lee County Officials Reveal How Long It’ll Take to Get Power Back
Hurricane Ian ravaged through Cuba and Florida for most of last week. Lee County officials finally shared how long it will take for residents to have power again. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais spoke about hurricane recovery on Monday, October 3. While addressing the power outages, Desjarlais stated that it will take time, at least “30 days minimum” for power to be fully back following the hurricane.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
Florida lawmakers vote against disaster relief amid Hurricane Ian recovery
In the wake of the Hurricane Ian, Florida's two U.S. senators, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, urged Senate leaders to provide federal relief for Floridians. Several Republican lawmakers from Florida previously voted against disaster relief aid.
Ohio Mom Killed by Nail on Birthday Trip to Florida During Hurricane Ian
An Ohio mother was killed by a nail that hit her main artery after hurricane Ian tore down the roof of the place where she was staying. Nishelle Harris-Miles was in Fort Myers with her sister, her cousin, and a friend to celebrate her 40th birthday on September 23, NY Post reports. Shortly after their arrival, the Category 4 storm ripped through the Sunshine State and tore off the roof of the room they were staying in.
'They need to be sent back to their home country': Ron DeSantis tears into 'illegal alien' looters who should not be in the US 'at all' after they were arrested for ransacking homes devastated by Hurricane Ian
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed Tuesday that three of the four looting suspects arrested in Lee County were in the United States illegally. The Republican executive made the revelation during a news conference in Fort Myers on Tuesday as he gave an update about the response to Hurricane Ian. DeSantis...
floridapolitics.com
Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims
The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
Florida’s gas tax holiday directly impacts livelihood for some
Florida’s new gas tax holiday is now in effect, and cheaper gas benefits some people more than others. If you’ve got your own transportation, cheaper gas means a little more money in the bank. But for some workers, cheaper gas directly affects their livelihood. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
WHAT’S IT DOING? New Tropical Wave Meandering, But Growing, South Of Florida
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — That new tropical wave that seems to be following in the footsteps of Hurricane Ian is still, well, following in the footsteps of Hurricane Ian. But its development remains slow, and the area for development is now in a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Comments / 0