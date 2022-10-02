ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits

Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory for Insurance at Florida International University, explained how Florida’s insurance market got this bad – and how the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
blackchronicle.com

Florida to harden electric grid statewide in wake of Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Less than every week after Hurricane Ian knocked out energy to giant swaths of Florida, state regulators Tuesday accredited utilities’ long-term plans to strive to bolster the electric system. The state Public Service Commission accredited, with some adjustments, plans submitted by Florida Power & Light,...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, in the area, we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane it is the are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the Lower Keys. What...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Daily Mail

'They need to be sent back to their home country': Ron DeSantis tears into 'illegal alien' looters who should not be in the US 'at all' after they were arrested for ransacking homes devastated by Hurricane Ian

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed Tuesday that three of the four looting suspects arrested in Lee County were in the United States illegally. The Republican executive made the revelation during a news conference in Fort Myers on Tuesday as he gave an update about the response to Hurricane Ian. DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Brandes
fox13news.com

Hurricane Ian's impact on Florida property insurance market

Sen. Jeff Brandes says Florida lost six insurance companies in the past six months, and one left just a few days before Hurricane Ian arrived. The property insurance market will be rocked by it, he explained, and residents should expect a 30-40% rate increase next year.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims

The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian Florida
fox35orlando.com

Florida, Georgia residents can go to Planet Fitness for free following Hurricane Ian catastrophic impacts

Those who live in Florida and Georgia will have free access to Planet Fitness locations throughout both states due to the disastrous impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Planet Fitness announced on Sunday that Florida and Georgia residents can use their locations free of charge, including the showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
L. Cane

The Best Taco Restaurants in Florida in 2022 According to Travel Websites

Many Americans love tacos. According to NationalTacoDay.com, Americans eat around 4.5 billion tacos each year. Thankfully, Floridians have plenty of taco restaurants from which to choose. And because Florida serves up an abundance of fresh seafood and cultural combinations, most Florida restaurants offer many varieties of tacos. What better time than National Taco Day (on October 4th) to have a look at some popular taco joints in Florida?
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Crushing Charlie Crist in New Poll of Florida Gubernatorial Race

A new poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis in excellent shape as he runs for a second term. Mason Dixon released a poll of likely voters showing DeSantis taking 52 percent while former Gov. Charlie Crist, who was elected governor in 2006 when he was a Republican, behind at 41 percent while 1 percent back other candidates and 6 percent remain undecided. Crist won the Democratic primary in August over state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. DeSantis faced no opposition on the Republican side.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy