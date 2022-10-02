Read full article on original website
Related
The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits
Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory for Insurance at Florida International University, explained how Florida’s insurance market got this bad – and how the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens...
Lack of Flood Insurance and a Growing Population May Make Rebuilding in Florida More Challenging After Hurricane Ian
There is a saying in Florida and other places affected by hurricanes: Hide from the wind. Run from the water. This phrase is arguably used because storm surge is among the most dangerous and costly aspects of a hurricane.
Hurricane Ian death toll continues to climb in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials said as of Tuesday morning, more than 100 people have died from Hurricane Ian. At least 103 people in Florida and North Carolina died because of the storm. More than half of those victims, at least 54 people, died in Lee County, where Ian made...
GOP Poised to Flip Florida Agriculture Commissioner Post as Wilton Simpson Leads New Poll
A new poll from Mason Dixon shows state Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Tribly, is likely to be Florida’s next agriculture commissioner. Simpson takes 47 percent, while accountant Naomi Esther Blemur, part of the Democratic leadership in South Florida, gets 34 percent in the poll, while 19 percent are undecided.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blackchronicle.com
Florida to harden electric grid statewide in wake of Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Less than every week after Hurricane Ian knocked out energy to giant swaths of Florida, state regulators Tuesday accredited utilities’ long-term plans to strive to bolster the electric system. The state Public Service Commission accredited, with some adjustments, plans submitted by Florida Power & Light,...
NBC News
As Florida prepares to rebuild after Ian, the ‘state is in an insurance meltdown’
Hurricane Ian could be the most expensive hurricane in Florida's history, and even though a lot of the damage has been caused by flooding, only 18% of Florida homeowners have flood insurance. President Biden has suggested the federal government could aid in closing that insurance gap.Oct. 3, 2022.
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, in the area, we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane it is the are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the Lower Keys. What...
'They need to be sent back to their home country': Ron DeSantis tears into 'illegal alien' looters who should not be in the US 'at all' after they were arrested for ransacking homes devastated by Hurricane Ian
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed Tuesday that three of the four looting suspects arrested in Lee County were in the United States illegally. The Republican executive made the revelation during a news conference in Fort Myers on Tuesday as he gave an update about the response to Hurricane Ian. DeSantis...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian's impact on Florida property insurance market
Sen. Jeff Brandes says Florida lost six insurance companies in the past six months, and one left just a few days before Hurricane Ian arrived. The property insurance market will be rocked by it, he explained, and residents should expect a 30-40% rate increase next year.
floridapolitics.com
Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims
The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
Florida lawmakers vote against disaster relief amid Hurricane Ian recovery
In the wake of the Hurricane Ian, Florida's two U.S. senators, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, urged Senate leaders to provide federal relief for Floridians. Several Republican lawmakers from Florida previously voted against disaster relief aid.
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Florida gas tax holiday - Do stations have to pass along the savings?
Far more predictable than the winds and flooding rains from Hurricane Ian-the scam artists who have descended on Central Florida in the wake of the storm. We'll give you the latest on. the schemes to watch out for and ask our listeners whether they've been targeted. We've already had a...
Florida student athletes asked to report their menstrual history. Here are the questions
Florida student athletes have to answer more than three dozen questions with their doctors before they can be cleared to practice or play. Do you have any chronic illnesses? Do you...
fox35orlando.com
Florida, Georgia residents can go to Planet Fitness for free following Hurricane Ian catastrophic impacts
Those who live in Florida and Georgia will have free access to Planet Fitness locations throughout both states due to the disastrous impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Planet Fitness announced on Sunday that Florida and Georgia residents can use their locations free of charge, including the showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Fires Back At CNN On Hurricane Ian Evacuation Order Questions
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fired back at CNN after being questioned about Lee County, Florida, not having a mandatory evacuation for Hurricane Ian until the day before the storm hit the Florida Gulf coast. A reporter from CNN, Nadia Romero, questioned DeSantis on Sunday in
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Gov. DeSantis Says Majority Of Post-Hurricane Ian Looters Are Illegal Immigrants
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida said during a Tuesday morning press conference that three of the four people arrested on charges of looting were illegally residing in the United States. “Three of the four are illegal aliens. These are people that are foreigners, they’re
The Best Taco Restaurants in Florida in 2022 According to Travel Websites
Many Americans love tacos. According to NationalTacoDay.com, Americans eat around 4.5 billion tacos each year. Thankfully, Floridians have plenty of taco restaurants from which to choose. And because Florida serves up an abundance of fresh seafood and cultural combinations, most Florida restaurants offer many varieties of tacos. What better time than National Taco Day (on October 4th) to have a look at some popular taco joints in Florida?
Ron DeSantis Crushing Charlie Crist in New Poll of Florida Gubernatorial Race
A new poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis in excellent shape as he runs for a second term. Mason Dixon released a poll of likely voters showing DeSantis taking 52 percent while former Gov. Charlie Crist, who was elected governor in 2006 when he was a Republican, behind at 41 percent while 1 percent back other candidates and 6 percent remain undecided. Crist won the Democratic primary in August over state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. DeSantis faced no opposition on the Republican side.
Comments / 0