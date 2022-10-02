ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Sinatra Calls on President to Nominate Dolly Parton for Medal of Freedom

By Marisa Losciale
 3 days ago
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Nancy Sinatra believes Dolly Parton deserves a Presidential Medal of Freedom–and so do many of her fans on Twitter.

Late last night, Sinatra–who is best known for her 1966 hit "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" and as the eldest daughter of legend Frank Sinatra–tweeted at President Biden and asked him to add Parton to the list of recipients.

"Dear President Biden, @POTUS Many of us out here on Twitter would like to nominate Dolly Parton for the Medal of Freedom. Nobody is more deserving of thie [sic] great honor. @dollyslibrary," she wrote.

Sinatra, now 82, later responded to her tweet with a correction for her typo that should instead read, "this great honor."

"I second that motion," one fan tweeted while another exclaimed, "Such a great idea, Nancy!!!!!"

Many others vouched for the award-winning country music singer and philanthropist, citing her work with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and financial contributions to the research of the Moderna vaccine to solidify her as a quality candidate.

Unfortunately, Sinatra and her fans must not have realized that the 2022 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients were already honored this past July (or they're all trying to get a nomination in early; we'll never know).

Parton, 76, was previously offered the award–which is recognized as the highest in civilian honors–on two separate occasions during the Trump Administration but turned it down both times.

The first time she said no was because her husband was ill. The second time she was offered the award, she turned it down to avoid traveling during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, as per TODAY.

She also told the outlet that since she previously denied the award under a republican president, she's hesitant to accept one from the current democratic incumbent.

After admitting to having already been in talks with President Biden about the award, Parton told reporters: "Now I feel like if I take it, I'll be doing politics, so I'm not sure."

"But I don't work for those awards," Parton added. "It'd be nice but I'm not sure that I even deserve it. But it's a nice compliment for people to think that I might deserve it."

