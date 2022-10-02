A 31-year-old surfer was seriously injured at Centerville Beach, California on Sunday (October 2nd) when he was attacked by a shark. According to the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department, The incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. local time. Originally debating about which type of bite it was, the unit at the scene confirmed that the bite was from a shark. The surfer was transported by city ambulance to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. There are no further details about what kind of shark bit the surfer.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO