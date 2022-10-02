ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Evidence Reveals Potential US Forest Service Mismanagement in California’s Caldor Fire

The Caldor Fire ignited on August 14, 2021, and burned a total of 221,835 acres in the Eldorado National Forest before it was finally contained on October 21, 2021. It destroyed two-thirds of the Grizzly Flats community as well as 1,003 structures and other areas of the Sierra Nevada such as El Dorado, Amador, and Alpine County, California. On August 30, it crossed the Sierra Nevada mountain range, threatening communities on the other side as well. It is the 16th most destructive wildfire in California history.
F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins

A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
Surfer Hospitalized Following Shark Bite at California Beach

A 31-year-old surfer was seriously injured at Centerville Beach, California on Sunday (October 2nd) when he was attacked by a shark. According to the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department, The incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. local time. Originally debating about which type of bite it was, the unit at the scene confirmed that the bite was from a shark. The surfer was transported by city ambulance to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. There are no further details about what kind of shark bit the surfer.
Lifelong Alaskan Sheep Hunter Takes Down Enormous Ram

Longtime sheep hunter and Alaska resident recently ticked a major item off his bucket list when he tagged a massive ram. According to reports, the behemoth of a ram was 12 years old, and his unbroken right horn measured 46 5/8 inches long. The harvest comes after the state’s harsh...
Florida Woman Hooks Pending World Record Fish at 8 Months Pregnant

On October 1, Florida resident and fishing enthusiast Julie Augustine received a call from her friend, Joe D’Agostino. It was a beautiful morning, and it made Joe think of Julie. He knew his friend was eight months pregnant, but he also knew how much she loved to fish, so he offered to take her out on his boat, promising that they wouldn’t stay on the water too long.
Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report

Following Hurricane Ian’s massive ravaging, Florida’s Medical Examiners’ Commission has released a grim report showing how the storm’s wrath took over 100 lives. According to the bleak spreadsheet, officials found a 96-year-old Charlotte County man trapped under a car in high water. Currently, he is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly path through the Southwestern part of the state.
Hurricane Ian: Lee County Officials Reveal How Long It’ll Take to Get Power Back

Hurricane Ian ravaged through Cuba and Florida for most of last week. Lee County officials finally shared how long it will take for residents to have power again. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais spoke about hurricane recovery on Monday, October 3. While addressing the power outages, Desjarlais stated that it will take time, at least “30 days minimum” for power to be fully back following the hurricane.
Swarms of Butterflies Are Taking Over Central Texas

Fall is officially here, but in central Texas, butterflies are absolutely swarming. With cold weather slowly creeping nearer, why exactly are the butterflies swarming the Lonestar State in the first place?. According to WKRN, the unusually hot and dry weather in the region this fall is to blame. The butterflies...
Winner of Controversial Walleye Fishing Tournament Unleashes on the Cheating Anglers

A Cleveland fisher called out cheating anglers following a tournament. The fisherman had won the controversial walleye fishing competition. Steve Hendricks, who was announced as the winner after a cheating scandal was discovered, shared that he hopes the two men who cheated receive the necessary punishments. According to Daily Mail, Chase Cominsky from Pennsylvania and Jake Runyan from Ohio were acting fishy. It was revealed that they had stuffed their catches with weights to make them seem heavier.
