Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKYT 27
Commission schedules town halls to hear from Kentuckians on how to spend drug settlement money
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group that’s been tasked with coming up with a plan to spend millions in opioid settlement money wants to hear from Kentuckians. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron formed the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission in June to come up with a plan to spend $240 million from the settlement.
WTVQ
New mural coming to Summit at Fritz Farm shows off Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington is getting a new mural at the Summit at Fritz Farm, done by a well-known artist. Wylie Caudill specializes in street art including chalk art and murals — and the Kentucky-based artist is now taking on a wall at the Summit. “I’m super...
WKYT 27
Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a loan-appointed consultant and home contractor. “I mean it’s insane, it feels like something you see on the news, it just doesn’t feel like something that would ever happen to you,” Shelby White said.
WTVQ
The Nest begins coat drive ahead of winter
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As the weather cools down, The Nest – Center for Women, Children and Families is launching a coat drive for children to help families prepare for winter. According to the Nest, the Coats for Kids drive is underway. The goal is to collect 1,000...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bereadylexington.com
Kentucky Issues “Antler Alert” for Drivers – Deer on the Move
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual “Antler Alert” to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. “October, November, and December bring a noticeable increase in highway...
WTVQ
Kentucky Rising concert to be livestreamed for $20, with proceeds going to flood relief too
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Rising benefit concert, featuring Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers and Dwight Yoakam, will be livestreamed so you can watch from home if you aren’t able to make it in person. Veeps, a streaming service, is offering the livestreamed version of the concert for...
WTVQ
Family leaves Florida home to stay with sister in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington family is hosting some extended family members from Florida after their community was hit by Hurricane Ian. While they don’t know how long they’ll stay in Lexington, they’re grateful to have family to lean on after a natural disaster. “We...
WTVQ
Local freight company collecting donations for Florida hurricane victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington freight company is collecting donations to give to those in need in Florida. Jeff Ireland, the terminal manager for the Lexington Yellow Terminal says they’re asking people to drop off donations this week to help hurricane victims. Right now, they’re accepting personal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVQ
Roads clear after ‘serious’ crash on Alumni Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Roads are now clear after a serious crash Tuesday night near the University of Kentucky’s campus. Lexington Police Department confirmed the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Alumni Drive and Tates Creek Road. We have yet to hear from UK Police,...
WTVQ
Fire engulfs Delaware Avenue garage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A fire engulfed a detached garage in the 900 block of Delaware Avenue Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews were called to the home around 11 a.m. where visible flames were seen coming from the garage. Crews have knocked down the fire and are now focusing on clean-up. The garage appears to have extensive damage.
WKYT 27
Campaign signs at the center of Ky. State Senate race kerfuffle
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Stolen campaign signs have taken center stage in a Kentucky State Senate race. Two candidates in District 20 are now making accusations against each other. John Sower is the former mayor of Frankfort and the Franklin County chairman of the Gex “Jay” Williams campaign....
WTVQ
Investigation of missing child leads to body in storage unit
OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say Kentucky deputies who were investigating a missing child found a body in a storage unit and have arrested a man and his girlfriend. Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith told the Messenger-Inquirer that Kentucky State Police arrested the couple in Berea on Monday after warrants were issued on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVQ
Kentucky State Police accepting applications for troopers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Applications are being accepted this month for people who want to become Kentucky State Police troopers. State police say current law enforcement officers also may apply for the accelerated program. The deadline to apply is Oct. 28. The upcoming cadet class is scheduled to start...
WTVQ
University of Kentucky’s 5th annual Tree Week set for Oct. 8-16
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky’s fifth annual Tree Week begins Saturday and runs through Oct. 16. Tree Week will include various activities, like plantings, tours, hikes, tree walks, education programs, art and yoga — with more than 60 events scheduled. UK College of Agriculture, Food...
WTVQ
Lexington woman given 42 months for wire fraud, money laundering
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington woman was sentenced to 42 months in prison last week for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. Jyoti Agrawal, 51, was a co-owner of ScienceTomorrow, with Subhadarshi Nayak. In December 2013, Agrawal and Nayak agreed to electronically submit a proposal with a fabricated letter of support from a subcontractor to increase their chances of receiving a Phase II SBIR grant from the U.S. Department of Energy for $999,266, evidence presented at Agrawal’s trial showed.
WTVQ
“The stakes are very important”: Advocates work to educate public about Amendment 2
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- When voters head to the polls in November, there are a number of positions they will vote for. There are also two amendments to Kentucky’s constitution that will be on the ballot. Amendment 2 will determine the future of abortion rights in the state. It reads:...
WTVQ
Supporting survivors during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to acknowledge survivors of domestic violence, educate ourselves, and be a voice for survivors. In Lexington, you may have seen purple pumpkins at businesses and organizations all over the city. They’re part of the ‘Peace Pumpkins’...
WTVQ
Boonesboro Boogie Car Show rides back to town
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Boonesboro Boogie Car Show is riding back into town this weekend. The car show will be held at Fort Boonesborough State Park on Oct. 7-9. More than 1,000 cars are expected and food and swap vendors will be onsite as well. The cost to...
lakercountry.com
Late UK/Laurel County Great Lisa Collins to be Honored on December 10th
Once Valerie Still found out that former University of Kentucky teammate Lisa Collins had passed away at age 59, she knew she wanted to do something special for Collins’ legacy. Still is UK’s all-time leading scorer with 2,763 points points and was part of the UK Alumni Distinguished Hall...
WTVQ
House fire displaces parents, three kids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A family in Lexington is displaced after a house fire off Russell Cave Road. The Lexington Fire Department responded to the call just before 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Firefighters say the fire started on the first floor of the home and began spreading up the walls to the second floor, but they were able to get it out before the fire spread too far.
Comments / 0