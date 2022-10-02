ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WTVQ

New mural coming to Summit at Fritz Farm shows off Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington is getting a new mural at the Summit at Fritz Farm, done by a well-known artist. Wylie Caudill specializes in street art including chalk art and murals — and the Kentucky-based artist is now taking on a wall at the Summit. “I’m super...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a loan-appointed consultant and home contractor. “I mean it’s insane, it feels like something you see on the news, it just doesn’t feel like something that would ever happen to you,” Shelby White said.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

The Nest begins coat drive ahead of winter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As the weather cools down, The Nest – Center for Women, Children and Families is launching a coat drive for children to help families prepare for winter. According to the Nest, the Coats for Kids drive is underway. The goal is to collect 1,000...
LEXINGTON, KY
bereadylexington.com

Kentucky Issues “Antler Alert” for Drivers – Deer on the Move

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual “Antler Alert” to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. “October, November, and December bring a noticeable increase in highway...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Local freight company collecting donations for Florida hurricane victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington freight company is collecting donations to give to those in need in Florida. Jeff Ireland, the terminal manager for the Lexington Yellow Terminal says they’re asking people to drop off donations this week to help hurricane victims. Right now, they’re accepting personal...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Roads clear after ‘serious’ crash on Alumni Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Roads are now clear after a serious crash Tuesday night near the University of Kentucky’s campus. Lexington Police Department confirmed the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Alumni Drive and Tates Creek Road. We have yet to hear from UK Police,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Fire engulfs Delaware Avenue garage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A fire engulfed a detached garage in the 900 block of Delaware Avenue Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews were called to the home around 11 a.m. where visible flames were seen coming from the garage. Crews have knocked down the fire and are now focusing on clean-up. The garage appears to have extensive damage.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Campaign signs at the center of Ky. State Senate race kerfuffle

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Stolen campaign signs have taken center stage in a Kentucky State Senate race. Two candidates in District 20 are now making accusations against each other. John Sower is the former mayor of Frankfort and the Franklin County chairman of the Gex “Jay” Williams campaign....
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Investigation of missing child leads to body in storage unit

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say Kentucky deputies who were investigating a missing child found a body in a storage unit and have arrested a man and his girlfriend. Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith told the Messenger-Inquirer that Kentucky State Police arrested the couple in Berea on Monday after warrants were issued on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
OWENSBORO, KY
NewsBreak
WTVQ

Kentucky State Police accepting applications for troopers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Applications are being accepted this month for people who want to become Kentucky State Police troopers. State police say current law enforcement officers also may apply for the accelerated program. The deadline to apply is Oct. 28. The upcoming cadet class is scheduled to start...
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

University of Kentucky’s 5th annual Tree Week set for Oct. 8-16 

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky’s fifth annual Tree Week begins Saturday and runs through Oct. 16. Tree Week will include various activities, like plantings, tours, hikes, tree walks, education programs, art and yoga — with more than 60 events scheduled. UK College of Agriculture, Food...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington woman given 42 months for wire fraud, money laundering

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington woman was sentenced to 42 months in prison last week for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. Jyoti Agrawal, 51, was a co-owner of ScienceTomorrow, with Subhadarshi Nayak. In December 2013, Agrawal and Nayak agreed to electronically submit a proposal with a fabricated letter of support from a subcontractor to increase their chances of receiving a Phase II SBIR grant from the U.S. Department of Energy for $999,266, evidence presented at Agrawal’s trial showed.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Supporting survivors during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to acknowledge survivors of domestic violence, educate ourselves, and be a voice for survivors. In Lexington, you may have seen purple pumpkins at businesses and organizations all over the city. They’re part of the ‘Peace Pumpkins’...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Boonesboro Boogie Car Show rides back to town

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Boonesboro Boogie Car Show is riding back into town this weekend. The car show will be held at Fort Boonesborough State Park on Oct. 7-9. More than 1,000 cars are expected and food and swap vendors will be onsite as well. The cost to...
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

House fire displaces parents, three kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A family in Lexington is displaced after a house fire off Russell Cave Road. The Lexington Fire Department responded to the call just before 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Firefighters say the fire started on the first floor of the home and began spreading up the walls to the second floor, but they were able to get it out before the fire spread too far.
LEXINGTON, KY

