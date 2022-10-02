Instant analysis: Bills second half surge sinks Ravens

The Buffalo Bills returned to their winning ways with a hard-fought, come-from-behind victory on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.

The final score was 23-20 Bills.

The Bills recovered from a sluggish first half. Turnover issues reared their ugly in the first half, as Buffalo committed two turnovers on their first three drives.

A tipped Josh Allen pass ended Buffalo’s opening drive after only three plays. Running back Devin Singletary fumbled on the third drive with the Bills trailing 14-3.

Baltimore had complete control of the game in the early going. The Bills defense had its back against the wall, as the Ravens opening drive started on the Buffalo five-yard-line. Baltimore would go on to put up points on their first four offensive drives, including two JK Dobbins touchdowns and two Justin Tucker field goals.

Buffalo went down 20-3 midway through the second quarter. Then Buffalo’s fortunes change for the Bills.

First, the defense worked more on containing Lamar Jackson. Jackson did what the former MVP is known for: breaking loose and extending plays.

Buffalo worked more stunts and kept Jackson in the pocket as long as possible. The secondary did a great job blanketing Jackson’s receiving options. Jackson ended the day with a mediocre 20-of-29 passing day for 144 passing yards. He added 73 yards on the ground on 11 carries.

The Bills offense slowly gained momentum in the second half, moving the ball methodically on the ground and through the air. Buffalo scored points on three of their four second-half drives.

While they didn’t hit the big play today due to the weather, Buffalo’s offense did a better job in the second half with hitting timing routes and moving the ball efficiently.

The reformation of the offensive line helped the cause as well.

The unit was decimated with injuries last week. With the original starting five back in tow, the Bills were more assertive on the ground and gave Allen better pockets from which to throw.

Allen finished the game 19-of-36 for 213 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He ran 11 times for 70 yards and a touchdown as well.

The Bills defense pitched a shutout in the second half. With Jackson being limited by the front four, the secondary kept the Ravens receivers in check.

Safety Jordan Poyer had two interceptions. Ultimately, Poyer had the play of the game, a microcosm of how the Bills defense kept Jackson from breaking out later in the game.

On fourth and goal at Buffalo’s two-yard-line, Ravens coach John Harbaugh elected to go for it instead of attempting a sure-fire field goal. The defensive line forced Jackson backward and the secondary blanketed the receivers.

Poyer ended the Ravens 14-play drive with a turnover:

The defense stepped up as the game progressed. Buffalo’s linebackers were everywhere on the field. Matt Milano led the way with 13 total tackles, while Tremaine Edmunds added nine tackles. Von Miller recorded a sack, while DaQuan Jones and Greg Rousseau combined for a sack.

Devin Singletary had a nice day on the ground, rushing for 49 yards on 11 carries. He was also effective as a receiver, though, catching four passes for 47 receiving yards, including a big play to drive the Bills deep into Ravens territory late in the game.

The Bills move into a tie for first place in the AFC East with the win. The victory is big for Buffalo, as it could have playoff seeding implications, as Baltimore is a team that is predicted to be at the top of the AFC North standings.

The Bills take on the Pittsburgh Steelers next week at Highmark Stadium.