FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
universitystar.com
Bobcat soccer to face conference foe James Madison
Texas State soccer (9-1-2, 3-0-1 Sun Belt Conference) will face James Madison University (7-2-3, 3-0-1 Sun Belt Conference) at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Texas State is coming off a 1-0 road win against Southern Miss on Oct. 1, with the one goal scored by Southern Miss. Sophomore midfielder Madi Goss...
San Marcos High School's football team regains playoff eligibility, for now
The Rattlers initially received a two-year postseason ban.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Taylor ISD's Jarvis Anderson is proving recruiters wrong
TAYLOR, Texas — It’s Homecoming at Taylor High School and Jarvis Anderson has certainly garnered a few votes for king these past two years. "I just feel involved,” Anderson said. Taylor ISD has worked to provide Anderson with a daily ASL interpreter and other support services to...
San Marcos football team given 3 years probation, eligible for playoffs again after appeal
The University Interscholastic League gave the school three years probation and issued public reprimands to two San Marcos CISD employees amid allegations of the football team recruiting players from outside district boundaries for purely athletic purposes. The district denies the allegations.
San Marcos football receives three-year probation from UIL, potential postseason ban still looming
The UIL handed the Rattlers football program three years of probation, a public reprimand and a potential two-year playoff ban following a series of recruiting allegations
seguintoday.com
Prepare for a Seguin Showdown
(Seguin) – Guadalupe County does not have to wait until Thursday to enjoy some live action in the rodeo arena. This year, bull riders will get started one day early as the Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo presents the BBR Backyard Bull Riding event. Tonight’s BBR event is dubbed “Where Legends Begin: 2022 Tour Open to the World.”
Longhorn great Tiffany Jackson passes away at 37
Former Texas Women's basketball star Tiffany Jackson passed away on Monday after a long bout with cancer at age 37.
UT employee arrested in connection with assaulting Longhorn Band members
He reportedly used false credentials to access the stadium.
universitystar.com
San Marcos celebrates culture at 12th annual Sacred Springs Powwow
The smell of incense and the unmistakable beat of the drum marked the return of the Sacred Springs Powwow since an indefinite in-person postponement, Saturday-Sunday at The Meadows Center. The Sacred Springs Powwow is organized by the Indigenous Cultures Institute (ICI), a nonprofit that works to preserve the history and...
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in North & Central Texas
Who will win this upcoming weekend Texas, or Oklahoma in the 2022 edition of the Red River Showdown? Well, we don't know the answer but we do know there are some Texas Lottery winners in Central and North Texas to hopefully brighten the vibes for the Longhorns in their upcoming matchup.
hellogeorgetown.com
UPDATE: The Hacienda at Georgetown Coming to Georgetown!
October 1, 2022 – The Hacienda at Georgetown has named it’s new executive director!. “[Annika] DiNoki joins Watermark Communities with nearly 15 years of experience in the luxury senior living housing and healthcare industries, most recently serving as regional director of operations at Transforming Age in Washington state,” the company said. “In this new role, DiNovi brings her rich expertise to the Georgetown community to ensure residents’ well-being and a higher level of hospitality. ”
hellogeorgetown.com
Grandma’s Greens Open in Georgetown, TX!
Owned and operated by Judi Rhodes, the business focuses on growing and selling microgreens. “I have been into vegetable and flower gardening and healthy foods as long as I can remember. Having my hands in the dirt is second nature to me as all of my children and friends can attest to,” Judi Rhodes told Hello Georgetown. “So, growing these healthy microgreens is an absolutely perfect fit for me!”
'We're disappointed' | Micron chooses Central New York over Central Texas for $100B investment
LOCKHART, Texas — On Tuesday, Micron Technology announced a new investment worth up to $100 billion in Central New York. The company had forced a bargaining battle between Clay, New York, and Lockhart, Texas. "It was billions in tax savings, both ad valorem and sales tax. It was billions...
KVUE
Monument Cafe is serving up comfort food classics in Georgetown!
Catch Daybreak on the road in Georgetown, Texas! The general manager of Monument Cafe explains to the team why his business has stood the test of time.
Unusual butterfly swarms invading Central Texas
What's the deal with all the butterflies in Central Texas this fall?
atasteofkoko.com
19 Best Restaurants in Georgetown TX
Whether you’re visiting Georgetown for the first time or you’ve lived here your whole life, eating out is always a fun experience. There are so many different restaurants to choose from, each with its own unique menu and atmosphere. If you’re looking for some good Thai food, Italian...
Longhorn Mac Repair closing Georgetown location, making Pflugerville only location
Longhorn Mac Repair launched in 2011. (Courtesy Longhorn Mac Repair) After serving Georgetown for two years, Longhorn Mac Repair will close its doors at 1013 W. University Ave., Ste. 165, Georgetown, and consolidate all its technology work to its first location in Pflugerville. Longhorn Mac Repair opened in 2011 at...
'We get 'National Geographic' from our window' | Bobcat family living in Pflugerville backyard
AUSTIN, Texas — It was around midnight and Jessica Luna was still awake, reading her book in her Pflugerville home. She sat by a window that overlooks a fence that she shares with a neighbor. Then she saw something move at the corner of her eye. It was a...
UT employee arrested after allegedly using false press credential to access football game, assaulting band members
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly used false press credentials to access the Texas Longhorns game and then reportedly assaulted two University of Texas band members. On Sept. 17, police reported that Jesus Manuel Torres, 55, bypassed event staff by presenting...
Beto O’Rourke Is Making His Last Stand in Texas
The former congressman and Democratic sensation is still trying to prove he can win statewide in his home state.
