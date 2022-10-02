ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
universitystar.com

Bobcat soccer to face conference foe James Madison

Texas State soccer (9-1-2, 3-0-1 Sun Belt Conference) will face James Madison University (7-2-3, 3-0-1 Sun Belt Conference) at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Texas State is coming off a 1-0 road win against Southern Miss on Oct. 1, with the one goal scored by Southern Miss. Sophomore midfielder Madi Goss...
SAN MARCOS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Taylor ISD's Jarvis Anderson is proving recruiters wrong

TAYLOR, Texas — It’s Homecoming at Taylor High School and Jarvis Anderson has certainly garnered a few votes for king these past two years. "I just feel involved,” Anderson said. Taylor ISD has worked to provide Anderson with a daily ASL interpreter and other support services to...
TAYLOR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Marcos, TX
Local
Texas Sports
San Marcos, TX
Sports
seguintoday.com

Prepare for a Seguin Showdown

(Seguin) – Guadalupe County does not have to wait until Thursday to enjoy some live action in the rodeo arena. This year, bull riders will get started one day early as the Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo presents the BBR Backyard Bull Riding event. Tonight’s BBR event is dubbed “Where Legends Begin: 2022 Tour Open to the World.”
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
universitystar.com

San Marcos celebrates culture at 12th annual Sacred Springs Powwow

The smell of incense and the unmistakable beat of the drum marked the return of the Sacred Springs Powwow since an indefinite in-person postponement, Saturday-Sunday at The Meadows Center. The Sacred Springs Powwow is organized by the Indigenous Cultures Institute (ICI), a nonprofit that works to preserve the history and...
SAN MARCOS, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

UPDATE: The Hacienda at Georgetown Coming to Georgetown!

October 1, 2022 – The Hacienda at Georgetown has named it’s new executive director!. “[Annika] DiNoki joins Watermark Communities with nearly 15 years of experience in the luxury senior living housing and healthcare industries, most recently serving as regional director of operations at Transforming Age in Washington state,” the company said. “In this new role, DiNovi brings her rich expertise to the Georgetown community to ensure residents’ well-being and a higher level of hospitality. ”
GEORGETOWN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Grandma’s Greens Open in Georgetown, TX!

Owned and operated by Judi Rhodes, the business focuses on growing and selling microgreens. “I have been into vegetable and flower gardening and healthy foods as long as I can remember. Having my hands in the dirt is second nature to me as all of my children and friends can attest to,” Judi Rhodes told Hello Georgetown. “So, growing these healthy microgreens is an absolutely perfect fit for me!”
GEORGETOWN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Strahan Arena#Jmu#Texas State
atasteofkoko.com

19 Best Restaurants in Georgetown TX

Whether you’re visiting Georgetown for the first time or you’ve lived here your whole life, eating out is always a fun experience. There are so many different restaurants to choose from, each with its own unique menu and atmosphere. If you’re looking for some good Thai food, Italian...
GEORGETOWN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy