Controversial Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Looks to Raise $22.8 Million
Despite lower profitability and hefty criticism from environmental activists, Bitcoin mining firm Greenidge is eyeing fresh funding. Controversial crypto miner Greenidge Generation is looking to raise up to $22.8 million as part of a Class A common stock offer. The proposed raise comes amid intense pressure from both environmental activists...
Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Unfazed by $81.3M Exposure to Bankrupt Data Center
Despite a hefty exposure to the now-bankrupt Compute North, Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital denies any "negative impacts" on operations. In its latest monthly report, Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital revealed exposure of $81.3 million in the now-bankrupt data center Compute North. The publicly listed mining firm had invested $10 million in...
This Week in Coins: Bitcoin, Ethereum Unmoved Amid Stock Slide
The U.S. economy is solid enough that more interest rate hikes are expected. Stocks tanked on Friday. Crypto investors are cautious. Considering the carnage in U.S. stocks on Friday, perhaps crypto investors should feel lucky to escape the week with Bitcoin and Ethereum basically flat. It was the second consecutive...
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Reveals Thousands of Users' Transaction Histories in Court Filing
The document contained key information of every user on Celsius' platform and shed new light on the financials of its top execs. Troubled crypto lender Celsius has revealed the names and transaction history of hundreds of thousands of its customers in a court filing. The 14,500-page long document contained information...
SUSHI Jumps 14% After Asset Manager GoldenTree Reveals $5.3M Stake in SushiSwap
Big money’s involvement has lifted investor confidence, but it also raises questions as to just how decentralized SushiSwap really is. Global asset management firm GoldenTree revealed a $5.3 million token stake in decentralized exchange (DEX) SushiSwap, with the SUSHI token soaring 13% as bullish investors piled in. GoldenTree has...
Bitcoin Dips as Strong US Jobs Report Signals More Fed Rate Hikes
The crypto market turned slightly red on Friday, with Bitcoin heading south of the $20,000 mark again as analysts eye further rate hikes. Historically, October has been a month of positive price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), even leading to a popular “Uptober” meme. However, as the first full...
Europe Bans All Crypto Wallet Services to Russia in New Sanctions Package
The European Union has placed a blanket ban on crypto services to Russian entities as part of its eighth round of sanctions. The European Union has placed a blanket ban on all crypto services to Russian entities as part of its eighth round of sanctions against the country. “The existing...
Fed-Fueled Crypto Bear Market Could Last 12-18 More Months: Solana Co-Founder
Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko joins Decrypt’s gm podcast to talk crypto winter vibes and the value of Solana’s Breakpoint conference. Solana Labs co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko appeared on the latest episode of Decrypt’s gm podcast. He discussed the current crypto bear market and why the Breakpoint conference is...
What Is zkEVM? An Innovation That Could Boost Ethereum Transaction Speeds
This scaling solution is designed to move transactions to another, quicker layer, boosting Ethereum’s layer 1 without compromising security. For years, critics of Ethereum have lamented how slow it is. The core protocol can handle only 10-15 transactions per second, and fees frequently become unsustainable during times of high user activity. Developers have tried a number of solutions, among them sidechains, which shift transactions to a second layer where they are processed at speed and then referred back to the main chain.
