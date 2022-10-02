ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Trick or Treat hours announced

The City of Springfield announces Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the city. Trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights on should not be visited.
Helping Hands Names New Executive Director

Helping Hands of Springfield has named its new executive director. Laura Davis has worked for the agency since 2018 in a variety of roles, most recently as director of supportive housing programs. She was previously a crisis residential counselor for an agency in Michigan. In addition to her new responsibilities...
Unit 5 principal acknowledged for lifesaving efforts

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Unit 5 principal was acknowledged for his life-saving efforts Tuesday. According to a McLean County U5 Facebook post, Northpoint Elementary Principal Matt Harr performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student during lunch. The post states that Harr executed the Heimlich maneuver perfectly and...
Family displaced after residential fire in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur family has been displaced after residential house fire Monday afternoon. According to the Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 12:13 p.m. to the 1200 block E Riverside Ave for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, crews said they found a home with heavy...
Macon Co. Animal Control holding adoption special for October

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Animal Control is holding an adoption special for the month of October. In honor of spooky season, all dog and cat adoptions will cost only $31. The shelter is open from Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from...
Your first look at what's happening this week around Jacksonville

H.O.P.S. Sale: 8 a.m.-noon, Morgan County Fairgrounds 4H Building, 110 N. Westgate Ave. | Holidays on Parade Sale hosted by The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary. For more information, call 217-245-7124. Proceeds benefit Salvation Army Youth Programming of Jacksonville. IC Homecoming Parade: 10-11 a.m., beginning at West State and Church streets,...
Halloween Spooktacular Creeping Up on Lincoln Square Theater October 29

October 3, 2022 – The Decatur Area Arts Council will host a Halloween Spooktacular party at the Lincoln Square Theater on October 29 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. This event, sponsored by Neuhoff Media, includes food, music, a costume contest, raffles and more fun activities. Admission is $30 per person, which includes one free beer/soda, a Del’s caramel apple gift card, a Spooktacular pin and access to all of the fun at the party.
House fire sparks in Decatur

DECATUR (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Monday. The Decatur Fire Department responded to the scene with heavy fire and smoke from the east side windows. Upon arrival at the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., the fire department made an aggressive fire attack with 1 3/4 pre-connect hand line through the front […]
Winners Announced in Second Day of International Chilli Society Sanctioned Judging at Greater Taylorville Chamber Chillifest

Winners were announced Sunday in the second day of International Chilli Society sanctioned judging, at the 37th annual Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest on the Square. In red chilli judging, first place went to Helen McAuley of Springfield who won a trip to the World Chanpionship in 2023, 500-dollars...
FBI Springfield warns of disaster relief-related fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — While the Midwest is not subject to the devastation caused by hurricanes, residents can fall prey to hurricane-related fraud attempts by scammers. When tragedies like Hurricane Ian occur, the public pulls together to help those in need. Scammers will leverage natural disasters to steal money, personal information, or both.
District 186 teachers speak out at school board meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The District 186 Board of Education meeting was on Monday night in Springfield, and several teachers and staff spoke about issues they had with the district. Some teachers spoke about being burnt out, overworked, and underpaid while others spoke about a lack of training and...
Fire crews respond to vehicle in water

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Local 37 Firefighters assisted Rochester Fire and Recuse on Saturday. According to the union's Facebook page, Local 37 Firefighters who make up the Springfield Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Dive Team were dispatched for mutual aid with Rochester Fire and Rescue for a vehicle in the water.
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 5

• Roy L. Smith, 60, of St. Peters, Missouri, was booked into the Morgan County jail at 1:21 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving under the influence. • Charmell N. Green, 40, of 104 S. Spring Brook Road was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Monday on a retail theft charge after being accused of trying to take merchandise from Walmart, 1941 W. Morton Ave.
Man shot at Greenwood Manor Apartments

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot at the Greenwood Manor Apartments Monday evening, Decatur Police said. Police responded to the 300 block of S. Main for shots fired just after 4 p.m. They found a 20-year-old Decatur man in the parking lot with gun shot wounds. He was...
Central A&M students continue recovery after accident

MOWEAQUA (WCIA) — Two Central A&M students continue to recover following an accident on Sept. 22. The accident happened on Tower Hill Blacktop. Later that evening, Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown tweeted that the injuries of the two students are not life threatening. Brown said one student would be undergoing surgery to have a rod […]
New truck stop opening up in Riverton

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A new truck stop is opening up in Riverton. The Travel America Truck Plaza is located at 2855 Overpass Road and will open tomorrow. Village officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony today with the owners and managers of the truck stop. They are hoping to pull in traffic from the people who use the exit to get to Springfield.
Person extracted from car following I-72 incident

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
