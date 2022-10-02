The City of Springfield announces Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the city. Trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights on should not be visited.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO