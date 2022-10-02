5 takeaways from the Bills' 23-20 win vs. the Ravens
Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4:
Wagons were circled
The Bills did it, a comeback win. Down 20-3, Buffalo scored 20 unanswered points to take the victory.
The first half had turnovers and ugly play, but the Bills did sneak out a touchdown from receiver Isaiah McKenzie. From there, Buffalo turned things around in the second half on both sides of the ball.
Bills start sloppy
The final touchdown-scoring drive by the Bills in the first half had more yards than the entire first half prior to that. Such a performance from Buffalo’s offense is really unheard of.
Not only were the yards not there, Allen had an interception and running back Devin Singletary fumbled.
Defensively, the Ravens had their way early. A short field helped Baltimore open the scoring and then a 15-play drive also ended in a touchdown.
From there, the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson were held at bay. Baltimore was held to no points in the second half by Buffalo’s defense.
Poyer has strong return
Jordan Poyer was back at safety for the Bills. His impact was clear.
Poyer, who missed Week 3 due to an ankle injury, had two interceptions against the Ravens. The first was a tip. The second was in the end zone. Both were clutch.
Injury bug won't leave
Will the injury bug ever leave the Bills alone? In Baltimore, Buffalo lost two players. Both were receivers.
Isaiah McKenzie suffered a concussion. He was spotted running to the locker room, at least.
It was a worse looking situation for Jamison Crowder. He was carted back to the locker room with an ankle injury.
Bills win one-score game
Huge props to the Bills defense. Holding the Ravens and Jackson to no points in the second half is a huge accomplishment.
That’s a big reason why the Bills finally won a one-score game. Buffalo had lost their last seven-straight games which ended in a one-score contest or less.
