Baltimore, MD

5 takeaways from the Bills' 23-20 win vs. the Ravens

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4:

Wagons were circled

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Bills did it, a comeback win. Down 20-3, Buffalo scored 20 unanswered points to take the victory.

The first half had turnovers and ugly play, but the Bills did sneak out a touchdown from receiver Isaiah McKenzie. From there, Buffalo turned things around in the second half on both sides of the ball.

Bills start sloppy

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The final touchdown-scoring drive by the Bills in the first half had more yards than the entire first half prior to that. Such a performance from Buffalo’s offense is really unheard of.

Not only were the yards not there, Allen had an interception and running back Devin Singletary fumbled.

Defensively, the Ravens had their way early. A short field helped Baltimore open the scoring and then a 15-play drive also ended in a touchdown.

From there, the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson were held at bay. Baltimore was held to no points in the second half by Buffalo’s defense.

Poyer has strong return

Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Jordan Poyer was back at safety for the Bills. His impact was clear.

Poyer, who missed Week 3 due to an ankle injury, had two interceptions against the Ravens. The first was a tip. The second was in the end zone. Both were clutch.

Injury bug won't leave

Isaiah McKenzie #6 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Will the injury bug ever leave the Bills alone? In Baltimore, Buffalo lost two players. Both were receivers.

Isaiah McKenzie suffered a concussion. He was spotted running to the locker room, at least.

It was a worse looking situation for Jamison Crowder. He was carted back to the locker room with an ankle injury.

Bills win one-score game

Bills coach Leslie Frazier  Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Huge props to the Bills defense. Holding the Ravens and Jackson to no points in the second half is a huge accomplishment.

That’s a big reason why the Bills finally won a one-score game. Buffalo had lost their last seven-straight games which ended in a one-score contest or less.

Baltimore, MD Sports
