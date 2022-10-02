Chincoteague lifts voluntary evacuation order

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — The Town of Chincoteague declared a local state of emergency Sunday afternoon ahead of Monday’s potential major flooding.

The town also issued a voluntary evacuation order, and Chincoteague strongly urged those living in the Bunker Hill area and the Ocean Breeze community to evacuate.

Monday, at 5 p.m., that evacuation order was lifted. Town officials said those who evacuated could return home.

The voluntary evacuation order was issued ahead of anticipated major flooding to impact the Hampton Roads area and the Eastern Shore.

By early Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service reduced the flooding forecast for Chincoteague. Tidal flooding will continue to be an issue until the Wednesday afternoon high tide cycle, so it’s advised that you move vehicles away from flood waters.

A shelter at Arcadia High School in Oak Hall opened at 8 a.m. Monday morning and closed at 5 p.m.

