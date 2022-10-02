ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chincoteague Island, VA

Chincoteague lifts voluntary evacuation order

By Jon Dowding
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — The Town of Chincoteague declared a local state of emergency Sunday afternoon ahead of Monday’s potential major flooding.

VNG staged and ready on Eastern Shore, Hampton Roads

The town also issued a voluntary evacuation order, and Chincoteague strongly urged those living in the Bunker Hill area and the Ocean Breeze community to evacuate.

Monday, at 5 p.m., that evacuation order was lifted. Town officials said those who evacuated could return home.

The voluntary evacuation order was issued ahead of anticipated major flooding to impact the Hampton Roads area and the Eastern Shore.

By early Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service reduced the flooding forecast for Chincoteague. Tidal flooding will continue to be an issue until the Wednesday afternoon high tide cycle, so it’s advised that you move vehicles away from flood waters.

A shelter at Arcadia High School in Oak Hall opened at 8 a.m. Monday morning and closed at 5 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

WAVY News 10

Accomack County Public Schools offering grant for provisionally licensed teachers

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Accomack County Public Schools will be paying for provisionally licensed teachers’ coursework needed to earn a Virginia K-12 teaching license. Accomack County Schools was selected to receive a Recruitment and Retention Support Grant (RARS) which will fund the imitative.   ACPS currently has an understanding with Grand Canyon University which […]
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Candidate profile: State Sen. Jen Kiggans for Congress

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s a political contest rooted in Hampton Roads, but it’s getting attention from power brokers across the nation — the race for Virginia’s Second Congressional District. It includes Virginia Beach, the Eastern Shore and stretches inland through part of Chesapeake, Suffolk, and on to Isle of Wight and Franklin.
VIRGINIA STATE
