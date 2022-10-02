ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots down to third-string QB Bailey Zappe as Brian Hoyer goes back to locker room

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NdkTO_0iJGss4I00

The solution for the New England Patriots' offensive struggles probably wasn't trying out their third-string quarterback.

Mac Jones has an ankle injury so he was out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Brian Hoyer started in Jones' place, but during the first quarter of Sunday's game he headed back to the locker room to be checked out for a head injury.

Hoyer took a big hit on a sack, went to the medical tent and then was walking to the locker room shortly after. Rookie Bailey Zappe came in to replace him.

Zappe was a fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky this year. He did pretty well in the preseason, and there was a notion that perhaps he should start instead of the 36-year-old Hoyer. The Patriots were forced into that decision when Hoyer left due to injury.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jonathan Taylor ruled out of Thursday's Colts-Broncos game

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled running back Jonathan Taylor out of Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury. Taylor injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. He'd hoped to play against the Broncos, but the turnaround for a Thursday night game proved to be too short. The reigning NFL rushing champion, Taylor has tallied 328 yards and a touchdown on four yards per carry through four games. He's also added nine catches for 44 yards. Nyheim Hines is next up on the Colts running back depth chart.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fantasy Football Six-Pack: More bad news for Kyle Pitts

Look, we're not pretending to have all of the answers even one single answer around here, but we can maybe drop a few breadcrumbs. Here are six stats to help better understand the NFL and fantasy heading into Week 5 ... 116 - Josh Jacobs delivered 116 rushing yards after...
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

NFL Power Rankings Fantasy Football Edition: Eagles make leap in updated outlook

Power Rankings are silly. Power Rankings are fun. I like silly and fun things. And you probably do, too. Today's assignment is to update how fantasy-useful the 32 NFL clubs are. It's my list and sure, it's subjective. I welcome your reasonable disagreement at any time: @scott_pianowski on Twitter. We...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pro Picks leans toward Broncos to kick off Week 5

A month into the season, it’s clear Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are still adjusting to their new teams. The star quarterbacks go head-to-head this week on Thursday night when Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-2) host Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1). “I think here, the transition has...
DENVER, CO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr. recounts ' 'lowest point I've ever been in my life' and 'beautiful' return to practice after shooting

At 5:28 p.m. on Aug. 28, Brian Robinson Jr. saw his football future flicker. Two teenage assailants approached Robinson on a crowded Washington D.C. street lined with restaurants and bars. They were brandishing guns and they intended to rob the Washington Commanders rookie running back, police say. Robinson fended off...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Dolphins' Tagovailoa ruled out for Sunday's game at Jets

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets. Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last Thursday at Cincinnati when he took a scary sack from Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, was stretchered off the field and immediately taken to the hospital. He flew back to South Florida with the team that night.
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Commanders' Robinson practices for 1st time since shooting

ASHBURN, Va. — (AP) — The moment doctors told Brian Robinson Jr. he would be able to play football again after being shot in an attempted robbery, his thoughts shifted to what it would take to get back on the field. Then he followed through on that path.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
75K+
Followers
136K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy