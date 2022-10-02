Read full article on original website
Bayley Turns On Izzy
On "WWE Raw" this week Bayley made it clear she thinks the WWE Universe gave up on her, and she has singled one fan out specifically on social media to make an example of, Izzy. Izzy is well known amongst the wrestling community as she used to turn up at...
Alicia Fox Gets Engaged And Shows Off Tattoos
Alicia Fox has been away from the public eye since she retired from professional wrestling in 2019 but the former WWE Superstar has popped back up on the grid today with some wonderful news. Fox's significant other took to Instagram to share news of the couple's engagement. "Yesterday was a...
Update On Status Of Investigation Into Backstage AEW All Out Fight
It has now officially been a month and a day since AEW All Out, whose actual in-ring events immediate took a backseat to the wild post-show media scrum that led to a backstage incident between CM Punk, Ace Steel, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Punk, Omega, and the Bucks were all stripped of their AEW World and World Trios Championships in the aftermath, and none of them have been seen on AEW TV since. The question now becomes when, or even if, we'll see any of them again.
Pro Wrestlers With A Background In Dance
Every wrestler has a backstory, and in the modern age of professional wrestling, it is becoming increasingly common to see athletes enter the industry after full-blown careers in other fields. Professional football has long been a popular gateway for those looking to break into the business, but it is far from the only sport to provide a good base for aspiring wrestlers. The world of dance can match wrestling from a physicality standpoint, as it is one of the most physically demanding art forms on the planet.
Liv Morgan Seems To Take Issue With WWE Extreme Rules Poster
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan is currently gearing up to defend her title against Ronda Rousey this Saturday at WWE Extreme Rules, but she's taken the time to take a shot at the official poster for the upcoming premium live event. Despite the fact she is not the champion, WWE has opted to put Rousey front and center on the poster rather than Morgan, which prompted the former Riott Squad member to simply tweet, "LOL."
Bobby Lashley Shows Respect To Fellow WWE Star Following Raw
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has taken to Twitter to heap praise on his opponent from last night's episode of "WWE Raw." During the broadcast at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, "The All Mighty" went one-on-one with Mustafa Ali in a non-title match, successfully defeating the former Retribution leader via referee's stoppage. As a show of respect, Lashley posted an image of himself and Ali backstage fist pumping after the bout on social media, captioning the image "You brought the fight, @AliWWE. Much respect. #WWERaw."
AEW Personality Confirms 'Incident' Between Andrade El Idolo And Sammy Guevara
A wealth of backstage issues have plagued AEW lately, and today looks to be no different, with Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo getting in on the action with their exchange of tense tweets. Jose the Assistant, El Idolo's right-hand man, chimed in on Twitter confirming a backstage confrontation did transpire between the two, stemming from reports that Guevara took issue with how hard he was hit in the ring by Andrade.
Backstage News On Cody Rhodes And WWE World Title Picture
For awhile now, it's seemed like a forgone conclusion that Cody Rhodes and either the WWE Championship or WWE Universal Championship were destined to begin a beautiful friendship. After all, Rhodes revealed a big reason for him returning to WWE was so he could win one of the titles, something his father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes never did, and Rhodes seemed as logical a choice as anyone to dethrone current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns when the time arrived.
Vic Joseph Gets Married To Fellow WWE Personality
Church bells were ringing this past Friday as two "WWE NXT" on-screen personalities officially tied the knot. After announcing their engagement in November 2021, Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell married during a ceremony in Florence, Italy. Mitchell has posted a series of images on her personal Instagram over the weekend, with the first post on Saturday proclaiming "Yesterday I married my best friend," along with an image of the couple in front of a fireplace. A number of talent from the wrestling industry commented on the post, including fellow "NXT" colleagues Roxanne Perez, Nikkita Lyons, Joe Gacy, and Cora Jade, as well as former WWE talent such as CJ Perry (formerly known as Lana), former Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, and Cassie Lee (formerly known as Peyton Royce). Mitchell followed up by posting an image of herself wearing her wedding dress while holding a bunch of flowers.
WWE Raw Preview (10/3): Braun Strowman In Action, AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio Vs. The Judgment Day, More
"WWE Raw" rolls into St. Paul, Minnesota, tonight, just five days out from the WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. A number of key segments and matches have been confirmed, including "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman taking on Chad Gable in a one-on-one battle. The former Universal Champion has been on a path of destruction since he returned to the company last month, and it's likely he will unleash more fury on one half of the Alpha Academy. Additionally, Gable's partner, Otis, will step into the ring with another superstar who recently made his return to WWE, former "NXT" Champion Johnny Gargano. And speaking of Gargano, his real-life partner Candice LaRae will be in action tonight against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai, after overcoming Nikki A.S.H. last week in her "Raw" in-ring debut.
Liv Morgan Believes Newly Re-Signed WWE Talent Is A 'Staaaaaaaaaaaaar'
Paul "Triple H" Levesque hasn't been afraid to help bring back talent who had either been released from WWE, or chose not to re-sign. We've recently seen the returns of Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman, Candice LeRae, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and others, and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan has high praise for a recently re-signed WWE superstar. B-Fab seems to have captured Morgan's attention, as the champion took to her Twitter account to gush over the Hit Row member's presence.
Saraya Threatens To Knock AEW Star 'TF' Out
Ever since Saraya debuted in AEW, tensions between her and former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. have been on the rise. The woman formerly known as Paige engaged in a staredown with the dentist during her first appearance at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," and they exchanged words last week during Saraya's first AEW promo. However, nothing has gotten physical between them thus far; that could all change this week, according to Saraya.
Raquel Rodriguez Hopes To Stuff WWE Star In A Trash Can During WarGames
WWE star and two-time "NXT" WarGames winner Raquel Rodriguez is quite excited for the upcoming women's WarGames match set to take place at Survivor Series this year. Rodriguez stopped by the "Under the Ring” podcast and shared that she has one particular goal in mind, assuming she's in the match.
Jerry Lawler's Famous Crown Fell Victim To A Disgusting Prank
Introduced to WWE viewers by Bobby "The Brain" Heenan on the December 7, 1992 episode of Prime Time Wrestling, Jerry "The King" Lawler discussed the circumstances of his WWE arrival on "The Broken Skull Sessions" with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. "If you remember, Vince (McMahon) was going through a trial at the time and he didn't know what his future was going to be," said Lawler. "So he brought Jerry Jarrett in to kind of ... be the safety valve ... and then of course, I was brought in as well."
MJF Praises WWE's Newest Hire
It was revealed this week that WWE has hired writer Rob Fee for the position of Director of Longtime creative, and a surprising name has taken to Twitter in order to congratulate him on the job in the form of AEW star MJF. The three-time Dynamite Diamond ring winner took to Twitter after hearing the news to say, "@robfee is salt of the earth," clearly approving of the latest decision the company has made.
Shane Helms Will Help Train Logan Paul Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul shocked fans with his incredible athleticism during his SummerSlam match against The Miz. The Maverick got tons of praise for his dedication to professional wrestling. After a couple of months of waiting, WWE pretty much made it clear they want The Maverick to square off against Roman Reigns...
Dutch Mantel Makes Bold Prediction About What Will Happen To Roman Reigns After He Drops WWE Titles
This year marks Dutch Mantel's 50th anniversary in pro wrestling, where he has been a wrestler, manager, booker, and producer/agent. With such a storied history, Mantel has become a sage of sports entertainment, and he recently shared some of that knowledge with Sportskeeda. Mantel believes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on the road to a babyface turn, and if that happens, Mantel said the creative team needs to establish more heel characters.
Former WWE Star Wants To Join AEW
Since AEW first formed three years ago fans have seen a number of former WWE stars join the company. Miro happened to be one of the names that joined All Elite Wrestling and fans have often wondered if his wife CJ Perry could also end up in the promotion. The...
Tony Khan Comments On Possibility Of Andrade El Idolo Leaving AEW
Tony Khan has seen the future of the AEW — and Andrade El Idolo might not be in it. In an interview for "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox," Khan seemingly dissed Andrade ahead of his Mask vs. Career Match against Preston "10" Vance of the Dark Order coming up on "Rampage" October 7.
Dave Meltzer On What Made Vince McMahon Decide To Retire From WWE
On July 22, 2022, the landscape for WWE and professional wrestling as a whole changed forever, as Vince McMahon announced his retirement as WWE Chairman and CEO amid an investigation of alleged sexual misconduct. The circumstances surrounding McMahon stepping down continue to be a topic of discussion. In an exclusive conducted by Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter weighed in on the timing of McMahon's decision to retire.
