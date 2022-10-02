ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Spun

Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Is Furious With The NFL

Tony Dungy is about as mild-mannered as it gets, but the Hall of Fame head coach didn't hold back when it came to player safety in Sunday night's game. Responding to a tweet from The Athletic's Greg Auman regarding Cameron Brate's concussion, Dungy condemned the NFL's current protocol when it comes to head injuries.
NFL
The Spun

There's 1 Clear Favorite For Wisconsin's Next Head Coach

Wisconsin stunned the college football world Sunday night when it fired head coach Paul Chryst after seven-plus seasons. Chryst produced four seasons of 10 or more wins and three New Year's Six bowl appearances in his first five years, but failed to duplicate that success from 2020 until now. Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

No. 1 Running Back Jerrick Gibson Names His Top Schools

One of the top overall football recruits in the class of 2024 has trimmed his list of schools down to 12. Jerick Gibson, who's a five-star running back and a former commit of the Florida Gators, had his top 12 released via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. Gibson has Alabama, Michigan,...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL. The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach. Hurts...
NFL
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony talks early recruitment

Four star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is starting to gain multiple high major and mid major attention coming into his sophomore season. Anthony is a 6-foot-3, 165-pound shooting guard out of the Middle Village (NY.) Christ the King Regional and came in at No. 62 nationally in the initial class of 2025 rankings.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is Expecting Prominent Head Coach To Leave

ESPN's Paul Finebaum recently caught up with Matt Barrie to discuss a plethora of topics in the college football world. During their conversation this week, Finebaum discussed the future of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold. Finebaum believes Leipold will be coaching a different program next season. That's not a surprising...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News

Baker Mayfield will remain the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback - for now, at least. Monday afternoon, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced that Mayfield, who was traded from Cleveland to Carolina, will remain the team's starting quarterback. Mayfield and the Panthers are coming off a home loss to the Cardinals....
NFL
FanSided

Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors

The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
AUBURN, AL
