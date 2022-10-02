Read full article on original website
Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Is Furious With The NFL
Tony Dungy is about as mild-mannered as it gets, but the Hall of Fame head coach didn't hold back when it came to player safety in Sunday night's game. Responding to a tweet from The Athletic's Greg Auman regarding Cameron Brate's concussion, Dungy condemned the NFL's current protocol when it comes to head injuries.
There's 1 Clear Favorite For Wisconsin's Next Head Coach
Wisconsin stunned the college football world Sunday night when it fired head coach Paul Chryst after seven-plus seasons. Chryst produced four seasons of 10 or more wins and three New Year's Six bowl appearances in his first five years, but failed to duplicate that success from 2020 until now. Wisconsin...
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
No. 1 Running Back Jerrick Gibson Names His Top Schools
One of the top overall football recruits in the class of 2024 has trimmed his list of schools down to 12. Jerick Gibson, who's a five-star running back and a former commit of the Florida Gators, had his top 12 released via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. Gibson has Alabama, Michigan,...
Wisconsin RB sends strong message about Paul Chryst firing
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen sent a strong message on Sunday regarding the Paul Chryst firing. Wisconsin fired Chryst a day after the Badgers lost at home to Illinois 34-10. Allen is the team’s star running back and had just 8 yards on 2 carries in the defeat. “Anyone...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Chryst buyout: Here's how much Wisconsin will owe after reportedly firing Chryst
Paul Chryst will be getting a decent buyout following Sunday’s surprising news. According to reports, Wisconsin is making the move to fire Chryst after a 2-3 start to the season. That move also follows back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play with Illinois steamrolling the Badgers in Madison during Week 5.
247Sports
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
Chris Fowler will not call a single USC football game through Nov. 18 (maybe longer)
The arrival of Lincoln Riley in Los Angeles seemed to suggest that USC football would become a destination program for the top announcers and announcing crews in college football. Number one in the sport: Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit of ABC/ESPN. Chris Fowler is the current voice of college football....
Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral
Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL. The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach. Hurts...
Father of 5-star QB reacts to Clemson visit
The father of a five-star quarterback prospect took to social media Sunday with a reaction to his son's Clemson visit on Saturday for the NC State game. Jeremiah Davis, the dad of Providence Day School (...)
Paul Finebaum Was Asked If Lane Kiffin Could Replace Nick Saban
Lane Kiffin has the Ole Miss Rebels off to one heck of a start this season. They're 5-0 after upsetting the Kentucky Wildcats this past Saturday and look like a dark horse to win the SEC this season. Despite that, numerous media pundits want to continually talk about Kiffin's future....
Four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony talks early recruitment
Four star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is starting to gain multiple high major and mid major attention coming into his sophomore season. Anthony is a 6-foot-3, 165-pound shooting guard out of the Middle Village (NY.) Christ the King Regional and came in at No. 62 nationally in the initial class of 2025 rankings.
Former Texas Longhorns standout, 9-year WNBA veteran Tiffany Jackson dies at age 37
The University of Texas Women’s Basketball program announced through a press release that Tiffany Jackson, a three-time All-American and nine-year WNBA veteran, died after battling breast cancer since 2015. She was 37 years old. Jackson’s decorated career at Texas remains one of the program’s brightest in its history. She’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph names Nebraska's 'emotional leader' following win over Indiana
Mickey Joseph picked up his first win as Nebraska’s interim Head Coach last Saturday against Indiana. On Monday, the acting head coach named the team’s emotional leader, noting he likes to celebrate big after a big play such as a sack. It’s hard to get hyped up after...
Paul Finebaum Is Expecting Prominent Head Coach To Leave
ESPN's Paul Finebaum recently caught up with Matt Barrie to discuss a plethora of topics in the college football world. During their conversation this week, Finebaum discussed the future of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold. Finebaum believes Leipold will be coaching a different program next season. That's not a surprising...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema reveals that he contacted Paul Chryst after hearing of his firing
Bret Bielema made sure to contact Paul Chryst after he got fired. 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner posted about what he said. Bielema reached out to Chryst on Monday. He had a long talk with the former Wisconsin HC. Bielema coached at Wisconsin from 2006-2012. This is what Bielema said about...
Wisconsin's official statement on parting ways with Paul Chryst
Wisconsin officially announced it had parted ways with head football coach Paul Chryst. After a little over seven seasons at the helm, the Badgers are moving in a different direction. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was named interim head coach as the Badgers gear up for a Saturday visit to Northwestern.
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News
Baker Mayfield will remain the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback - for now, at least. Monday afternoon, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced that Mayfield, who was traded from Cleveland to Carolina, will remain the team's starting quarterback. Mayfield and the Panthers are coming off a home loss to the Cardinals....
Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors
The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
Deion Sanders says being mentioned for Power Five jobs is ‘game changer’
Here's what Deion Sanders thinks about being mentioned for Power Five head coaching jobs. The post Deion Sanders says being mentioned for Power Five jobs is ‘game changer’ appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
The Game Haus
