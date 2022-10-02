Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Drew McIntyre Reveals What He Asked Roman Reigns After Match At Clash At The Castle
Last month Drew McIntyre challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle and it was Roman who walked out with the gold after Solo Sikoa helped him get the win. The United Kingdom had been waiting a long time for an event like Clash at the Castle and the fans inside Principality Stadium were loud throughout the show.
stillrealtous.com
Surprising Name Rumored For Brock Lesnar’s Next Opponent
Brock Lesnar last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but unfortunately for Brock it was The Tribal Chief who picked up the victory that night. Even though Lesnar has been sitting on the sidelines it’s expected that he will return at some point, and it looks like a big opponent could be waiting for him.
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa jokes that Dana White’s impressive physique photo is from ‘secret juice’
A photo of a shredded UFC President Dana White has been making the rounds, and one of his most talked-about fighters is taking credit. White on Sunday shared a video talking about turning his health around, which included a picture of him showing off a set of abs at the gym. After fans were wowed by the 53-year-old’s physique, middleweight contender Paulo Costa joked that White’s success was from his “secret juice.”
UFC・
wrestlingrumors.net
Another WWE Star Out Of Action With Injury
That could slow him down. There are few things in wrestling that are as unfortunate as an injury. Someone can be on an absolute roll and have everything slowed down all at once. One of the worst parts is having to wait awhile before the severity is known, as some injuries can keep a star on the shelf for a long time. Hopefully that isn’t the case again, as a WWE star is hurt.
ringsidenews.com
Multiple WWE Superstars Injured Before RAW
Pro wrestling isn’t ballet, and that’s been said many times before. It seems that a WWE Superstar might be injured, because a medical device is now required. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that an unnamed Superstar was sent to the trainer’s room. It was also said that another is using a walking boot right now.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Turns On Izzy
On "WWE Raw" this week Bayley made it clear she thinks the WWE Universe gave up on her, and she has singled one fan out specifically on social media to make an example of, Izzy. Izzy is well known amongst the wrestling community as she used to turn up at...
PWMania
WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW
A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Seems To Take Issue With WWE Extreme Rules Poster
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan is currently gearing up to defend her title against Ronda Rousey this Saturday at WWE Extreme Rules, but she's taken the time to take a shot at the official poster for the upcoming premium live event. Despite the fact she is not the champion, WWE has opted to put Rousey front and center on the poster rather than Morgan, which prompted the former Riott Squad member to simply tweet, "LOL."
wrestlinginc.com
Alicia Fox Gets Engaged And Shows Off Tattoos
Alicia Fox has been away from the public eye since she retired from professional wrestling in 2019 but the former WWE Superstar has popped back up on the grid today with some wonderful news. Fox's significant other took to Instagram to share news of the couple's engagement. "Yesterday was a...
Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Introduce A Women’s Intercontinental Title
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she went on to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She helped mold the women’s division in the developmental brand as well. Rodriguez was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Before that, her...
Looks Like A Major WWE Superstar Might Return At Extreme Rules
A major WWE superstar may be headed to the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, according to recent speculation.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Ordered Justin Roberts To Tone Down John Cena’s Ring Introduction
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and carried the company on his back throughout the PG era. Cena eventually became a part-timer due to his Hollywood obligations as well. Being one of the biggest stars in the history of WWE, it is not hard to see why he always gets introduced with a lot of bravado by many announcers. This includes former WWE announcer Justin Roberts, who really went over the top for his introduction.
PWMania
Photos: WWE NXT’s Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell Get Married in Italy
It’s official, Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell are now married. Over the weekend, the WWE NXT couple got married. Mitchell made the announcement on her Instagram account that she and Joseph had tied the knot in Italy on Friday. The couple announced their engagement back in November. PWMania.com would...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Status Of Investigation Into Backstage AEW All Out Fight
It has now officially been a month and a day since AEW All Out, whose actual in-ring events immediate took a backseat to the wild post-show media scrum that led to a backstage incident between CM Punk, Ace Steel, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Punk, Omega, and the Bucks were all stripped of their AEW World and World Trios Championships in the aftermath, and none of them have been seen on AEW TV since. The question now becomes when, or even if, we'll see any of them again.
wrestlinginc.com
Raquel Rodriguez Hopes To Stuff WWE Star In A Trash Can During WarGames
WWE star and two-time "NXT" WarGames winner Raquel Rodriguez is quite excited for the upcoming women's WarGames match set to take place at Survivor Series this year. Rodriguez stopped by the "Under the Ring” podcast and shared that she has one particular goal in mind, assuming she's in the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Shows Respect To Fellow WWE Star Following Raw
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has taken to Twitter to heap praise on his opponent from last night's episode of "WWE Raw." During the broadcast at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, "The All Mighty" went one-on-one with Mustafa Ali in a non-title match, successfully defeating the former Retribution leader via referee's stoppage. As a show of respect, Lashley posted an image of himself and Ali backstage fist pumping after the bout on social media, captioning the image "You brought the fight, @AliWWE. Much respect. #WWERaw."
wrestlinginc.com
Pro Wrestlers With A Background In Dance
Every wrestler has a backstory, and in the modern age of professional wrestling, it is becoming increasingly common to see athletes enter the industry after full-blown careers in other fields. Professional football has long been a popular gateway for those looking to break into the business, but it is far from the only sport to provide a good base for aspiring wrestlers. The world of dance can match wrestling from a physicality standpoint, as it is one of the most physically demanding art forms on the planet.
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Told The Undertaker To Stop Hanging Out With WWE Hall Of Famer
The Undertaker is without a doubt one of the most iconic wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring, and now that his career is over he and his peers have been sharing some interesting stories about his life behind the scenes. When Taker joined WWE he started traveling with...
Yardbarker
Another Bray Wyatt clue dropped during Solo Sikoa vs. Angelo Dawkins match on WWE Raw
A sign was shown tonight on WWE Raw that seems to further hint at Bray Wyatt returning soon. During the Angelo Dawkins vs. Solo Sikoa match, someone was seen walking with a "WYYT RABAT" sign in the crowd. You could also see the white rabbit in the top corner of the sign. Scroll down on this page to see the sign.
