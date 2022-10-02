PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — A 66-year-old man was killed in a car crash that took place on state Route 5 in Paris Township in Portage County on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. when a 2014 Ford F-250 driven by 66-year-old Gregory M. Dean of Ravenna was traveling westbound on state Route 5 in Paris Township. Dean's vehicle proceeded to strike a 2018 Chevrolet 2500 being driven by 43-year-old Michael J. Strickler of Plainfield, Indiana, who was also traveling westbound and had stopped in traffic to make a left turn.

PORTAGE COUNTY, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO