Man fatally shot by Springfield Township police during zoning investigation
A property owner reportedly fired at police officers who were investigating a zoning law violation at his residence. It happened at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 2300 block of East Waterloo Road, according to Springfield Township Police Sgt. Eric East.
hometownstations.com
Police: Officers shoot, kill man who fired at them
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police officers shot and killed a man Wednesday after they allege he fired at them while they were following up on a zoning law violation at his home outside Akron. Authorities said the shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. in Springfield Township. The man, who has...
Man shot to death inside Akron home; suspect in custody and charged with murder
AKRON, Ohio — A 58-year-old man is dead following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Akron. Police say they found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound at a home on the 600 block of Sumner Street, just outside the University of Akron campus. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his name has not yet been released.
cleveland19.com
Suspect breaks into Solon High School stadium concession stand, police say
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into the Solon High School stadium concession stand early Saturday morning is on the loose, police confirmed, and officers need the community’s help identifying them. Solon Police said workers reported the break-in when they saw damage to the concession stand door...
cleveland19.com
Akron man pleads no contest to punching Black woman, yelling racial slurs in viral assault
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 27-year-old Kent man caught on video punching a Black woman and yelling racial slurs, pleaded no contest in Akron Municipal Court Wednesday morning to one count of assault and one count of disorderly conduct. Andrew Walls was originally charged with two counts of assault and...
Head-on crash in Lorain County kills 24-year-old Amherst resident
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 24-year-old driver was killed Tuesday evening when a car trying to pass a stopped vehicle ended up striking an oncoming pickup truck head-on, authorities say. The State Highway Patrol says Avery Susak of Amherst died in the crash on U.S. 20, which occurred just...
These 22 Akron restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Akron restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 406 of the nearly 767 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Akron cited were found to...
Woman accused of hitting victim with car arrested on warrant
An Akron woman accused of hitting a woman with her car in September was arrested Monday on a warrant for felonious assault.
cleveland19.com
Jury deliberating in trial for Akron woman accused of killing another woman
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury is now deliberating in the trial for a woman accused of stabbing another woman to death in January 2021. Rochelle Paul’s trial began in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux on Sept. 28. Akron police said Paul...
cleveland19.com
Break-in suspect rams into security guard vehicle, Akron police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men trying to break into a storage facility in Akron, intentionally crashed into a security guard’s vehicle, before driving through the closed security gate, police said. Akron officers said they were called out to the American Storage Facility in the 80 block of...
cleveland19.com
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police confirmed Sunday afternoon a gunshot was fired after a fight broke out at the Summit Mall. 19 News previously learned police were called out at 2:42 p.m. A man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to a department press release. The man,...
Canton police searching for suspect in double shooting
CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Friday night, a news release said. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Wertz Avenue N.W. Officers were called to a home there for a report of a shooting....
66-year-old man killed in car crash in Portage County
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — A 66-year-old man was killed in a car crash that took place on state Route 5 in Paris Township in Portage County on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. when a 2014 Ford F-250 driven by 66-year-old Gregory M. Dean of Ravenna was traveling westbound on state Route 5 in Paris Township. Dean's vehicle proceeded to strike a 2018 Chevrolet 2500 being driven by 43-year-old Michael J. Strickler of Plainfield, Indiana, who was also traveling westbound and had stopped in traffic to make a left turn.
Ohio man dies after falling from 15th floor balcony at Myrtle Beach hotel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Ohio man died Friday after he fell from a 15th floor balcony at a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Patricia Grand Hotel along North Ocean Boulevard, according to the coroner’s office. Markell Hope, 34, […]
cleveland19.com
West Park couple claims vicious attack could’ve been prevented if court had granted restraining order
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for four people accused of dragging a West Park couple out of their own home and beating them right outside. The vicious attack was captured on their ring doorbell camera. Court documents show this Cleveland couple had an order of protection against...
Youngstown police arrest 5, find guns after spotting car used in shooting
Reports said police pulled over a car early Saturday that was suspected of being used in an earlier shooting and arrested five men on gun charges. Officers also reported finding four guns, drugs and cash.
Woman thinks ex put tracker on vehicle: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Sept. 20, a Woodbriar Drive resident came to the police station after suspecting that her ex-husband had put a tracking device on her car. The officer searched the vehicle, but no device was found. The woman was given advice on how to handle such a situation. Disturbance: Adams Drive.
Ohio priest accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ kills himself
A priest accused of inappropriate contact with a person who was a minor at the time has killed himself, the Diocese of Youngstown announced Tuesday morning.
24-year-old dies in Lorain County crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that left a 24-year-old man from Amherst dead.
WYTV.com
Fatal crash reported near arsenal in Portage County
PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency crews were called to a fatal crash Wednesday morning near Camp James A. Garfield on Route 5 in Paris Township. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Newton Falls Fire Department, and another person was taken to the hospital.
