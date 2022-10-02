ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairlawn, OH

hometownstations.com

Police: Officers shoot, kill man who fired at them

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police officers shot and killed a man Wednesday after they allege he fired at them while they were following up on a zoning law violation at his home outside Akron. Authorities said the shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. in Springfield Township. The man, who has...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect breaks into Solon High School stadium concession stand, police say

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into the Solon High School stadium concession stand early Saturday morning is on the loose, police confirmed, and officers need the community’s help identifying them. Solon Police said workers reported the break-in when they saw damage to the concession stand door...
SOLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Break-in suspect rams into security guard vehicle, Akron police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men trying to break into a storage facility in Akron, intentionally crashed into a security guard’s vehicle, before driving through the closed security gate, police said. Akron officers said they were called out to the American Storage Facility in the 80 block of...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police confirmed Sunday afternoon a gunshot was fired after a fight broke out at the Summit Mall. 19 News previously learned police were called out at 2:42 p.m. A man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to a department press release. The man,...
FAIRLAWN, OH
WKYC

Canton police searching for suspect in double shooting

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Friday night, a news release said. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Wertz Avenue N.W. Officers were called to a home there for a report of a shooting....
CANTON, OH
WKYC

66-year-old man killed in car crash in Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — A 66-year-old man was killed in a car crash that took place on state Route 5 in Paris Township in Portage County on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. when a 2014 Ford F-250 driven by 66-year-old Gregory M. Dean of Ravenna was traveling westbound on state Route 5 in Paris Township. Dean's vehicle proceeded to strike a 2018 Chevrolet 2500 being driven by 43-year-old Michael J. Strickler of Plainfield, Indiana, who was also traveling westbound and had stopped in traffic to make a left turn.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Fatal crash reported near arsenal in Portage County

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency crews were called to a fatal crash Wednesday morning near Camp James A. Garfield on Route 5 in Paris Township. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Newton Falls Fire Department, and another person was taken to the hospital.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH

