Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClearwater, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
5 Unique Places To Get a Good Cup of Coffee in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Related
1 dead, 5 injured after driver crashes into Sarasota home, police say
A woman was killed ad five others were injured after a driver crashed into a house in Sarasota Friday night, police said.
Mysuncoast.com
Three injured in Sarasota Shooting
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shooting occurred in the 1600 block of 23rd street in Sarasota according to a report from the Sarasota Police Department. The report states that a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman, and a third victim were taken to the hospital with injuries. This is an ongoing...
Mysuncoast.com
Arson investigation underway in Palmetto after abandoned home burns
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - An abandoned home caught fire in Palmetto early Friday morning and now an arson investigation is underway. The home, on 11th Street, is frequently occupied by the homeless, police noted. North River Fire District responded, put the flames out quickly but the damage is significant. The homeowner was in the process of tearing down the structure.
Mysuncoast.com
UPDATE: Infant in need of medical treatment found.
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, 7-month-old Ariella Brown was found and is receiving medical treatment. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Manatee County Sheriff’s officials have issued an attempt to locate after they say a man and female have failed to turn their daughter over for life...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysuncoast.com
2 children struck by vehicle while riding bikes in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are urging drivers to be cautious as schools are out in Sarasota County. This warning comes after two children were struck by a vehicle while riding their bikes. The collision occurred on Nimbus Drive Thursday afternoon. The two children were transported from...
fox13news.com
Tampa police: Unidentified suspect randomly fired weapon into vehicle with homeless family sleeping inside
TAMPA, Fla. - A family of five – a father, pregnant mother, and three young children – were sleeping in their car in a Tampa parking lot, when shots were fired into their vehicle. Police said it appears to have been a random shooting. "Unfortunately we aren’t coming...
parentherald.com
Tampa Teen Who Drove Stolen Maserati Reached 123 mph Before Fatal Crash
A teen who drove a stolen Maserati early Sunday morning reached a top speed of 123 mph before the sports car crashed and killed one of his passengers, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reported. The vehicle's top speed before the deadly crash was just one piece of new information the...
Mysuncoast.com
Home of Venice family destroyed by floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Room after room in the home of the Hulley family in South Venice destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Floodwaters from a nearby creek overtaking the property and getting into the home as high as around three feet deep. “We’re still in shock, it’s not fully hit us...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mom disciplines children by burning their hands on stove, deputies say
A mother was arrested after deputies said she disciplined her children by burning their hands on a stove.
Mysuncoast.com
Memorial service announced for Polk County deputy killed in line of duty
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A memorial service has been announced for the Polk County Deputy killed earlier this week in the line of duty. Deputy Blane Lane, 21, was killed by friendly fire during the execution of an arrest warrant for failure to appear on meth related charges. Deputies say Cheryl Lynn Williams pulled out a realistic looking bb gun and shots were fired. Lane was struck in the chest by a round fired from another deputy’s weapon.
Man molested two teens in Clearwater hotel, police say; other victims coming forward
The Clearwater Police Department said a Virginia man was arrested for allegedly molesting two teenagers who stayed with him at a hotel, according to a release.
Body of missing Zolfo Springs man recovered in Hardee County, authorities say
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Hardee County, nine bodies have now been recovered in that area, authorities say. One body recovered on Tuesday afternoon has now been identified as 35-year-old Craig Markgraff Jr., the Hardee County Sheriff's Office said. He was swept away in rushing floodwater Thursday morning from the storm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
850wftl.com
Florida teen dead, 2 critically injured after crashing stolen Maserati
(ST PETERSBURG, FLA) — A 15-year-old teen died and two others were critically injured after opting for a deadly getaway by driving a stolen Maserati at 80 mph, flying over a curb and flipping the vehicle, according to authorities. Three friends were attempting to burglarize luxury vehicles October 2...
Polk task force investigating second officer-involved shooting, Judd says
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced a second officer-involved shooting incident Tuesday while discussing the death of a 21-year-old deputy who died in the line of duty earlier in the morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Traffic headaches as crews and snowbirds flock to the Suncoast
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic has been a very common sight on the Suncoast over the last week. Vehicles are bumper to bumper on many of the North to South corridors, including U.S. 301, U.S. 41 and I-75. “FPL are down here, we have the Army Corps of Engineers, we have law enforcement agencies from all over the country assisting us,” said Trooper Kenn Watson with the Florida Highway Patrol. “All of this additional traffic, unfortunately these are just more opportunities for crashes to occur and that’s why we need to leave a little bit early and we need to be patient.”
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: U.S. 41 northbound blocked at Manatee Avenue
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is blocking all northbound lanes of U.S. 41 at Manatee Avenue in Bradenton. Two westbound left turn lanes are also blocked. Avoid the area if possible.
PCSO investigates an officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven
Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Winter Haven on Tuesday around 11:31 a.m.
3 charged with murder after Polk County shooting, officials say
"The Mercedes was soon identified, and that lead to the identification of Felix Jomar Agosto Velazquez," the sheriff's office said.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee trying to reunite lost animals with their families
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Services is trying to reunite pets who became lost during Hurricane Ian with their families. Animal services has collected several lost dogs and cats in the days after the storm. Anyone whose pet may be missing is encouraged to call Manatee County Animal Welfare’s Bishop Animal Shelter at 941-742-5933.
Woman killed after being struck by Jeep while crossing US-19 in Tarpon Springs
A woman was killed when she attempted to cross US-19 in a motorized wheelchair on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department (TSPD).
Comments / 0