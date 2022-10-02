ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Three injured in Sarasota Shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shooting occurred in the 1600 block of 23rd street in Sarasota according to a report from the Sarasota Police Department. The report states that a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman, and a third victim were taken to the hospital with injuries. This is an ongoing...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Arson investigation underway in Palmetto after abandoned home burns

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - An abandoned home caught fire in Palmetto early Friday morning and now an arson investigation is underway. The home, on 11th Street, is frequently occupied by the homeless, police noted. North River Fire District responded, put the flames out quickly but the damage is significant. The homeowner was in the process of tearing down the structure.
PALMETTO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

UPDATE: Infant in need of medical treatment found.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, 7-month-old Ariella Brown was found and is receiving medical treatment. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Manatee County Sheriff’s officials have issued an attempt to locate after they say a man and female have failed to turn their daughter over for life...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Saint Petersburg, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Saint Petersburg, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Pinellas County, FL
Accidents
County
Pinellas County, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Mysuncoast.com

2 children struck by vehicle while riding bikes in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are urging drivers to be cautious as schools are out in Sarasota County. This warning comes after two children were struck by a vehicle while riding their bikes. The collision occurred on Nimbus Drive Thursday afternoon. The two children were transported from...
NORTH PORT, FL
parentherald.com

Tampa Teen Who Drove Stolen Maserati Reached 123 mph Before Fatal Crash

A teen who drove a stolen Maserati early Sunday morning reached a top speed of 123 mph before the sports car crashed and killed one of his passengers, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reported. The vehicle's top speed before the deadly crash was just one piece of new information the...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Gray News#K9 Unit#Flight Unit
Mysuncoast.com

Memorial service announced for Polk County deputy killed in line of duty

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A memorial service has been announced for the Polk County Deputy killed earlier this week in the line of duty. Deputy Blane Lane, 21, was killed by friendly fire during the execution of an arrest warrant for failure to appear on meth related charges. Deputies say Cheryl Lynn Williams pulled out a realistic looking bb gun and shots were fired. Lane was struck in the chest by a round fired from another deputy’s weapon.
POLK COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Mysuncoast.com

Traffic headaches as crews and snowbirds flock to the Suncoast

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic has been a very common sight on the Suncoast over the last week. Vehicles are bumper to bumper on many of the North to South corridors, including U.S. 301, U.S. 41 and I-75. “FPL are down here, we have the Army Corps of Engineers, we have law enforcement agencies from all over the country assisting us,” said Trooper Kenn Watson with the Florida Highway Patrol. “All of this additional traffic, unfortunately these are just more opportunities for crashes to occur and that’s why we need to leave a little bit early and we need to be patient.”
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee trying to reunite lost animals with their families

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Services is trying to reunite pets who became lost during Hurricane Ian with their families. Animal services has collected several lost dogs and cats in the days after the storm. Anyone whose pet may be missing is encouraged to call Manatee County Animal Welfare’s Bishop Animal Shelter at 941-742-5933.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy