ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Sports

Why Celtics' locker room atmosphere 'surprised' Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin has spent 13 NBA seasons with three different teams, so he's seen a lot over the years. But the Boston Celtics managed to take him aback Sunday after he joined the team. The veteran forward, who officially signed a one-year contract with the Celtics on Monday, admitted his...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
Charlotte, NC
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NESN

Bruins Announce Roster Moves With Team Taking Shape

The Boston Bruins are plenty busy ahead of their regular-season opener next week against the Washington Capitals. First-year head coach Jim Montgomery and the Bruins front office are in the midst of finalizing the team’s roster, which led to several transactions made on Tuesday. The Bruins placed Connor Carrick,...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose Once Roasted Paul Pierce After The Celtics Legend Said He Was Better Than Dwyane Wade: "8 All-NBA Teams To Your 4, 3 All-Defensive Teams To Your 0, A Scoring Title, And 3 Rings To Your 1."

The late-2000s and early 2010s forged some interesting rivalries in the Eastern Conference, as the Boston Celtics emerged as the prohibitive best team in 2008. After faltering in 2009 to the Orlando Magic, the Celtics would make it to the Finals in 2010 but weren't able to reach that level again till the 2022 season.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Luke Kornet
NESN

How Celtics Newcomer Blake Griffin Already Made Team History

Blake Griffin has yet to play a regular-season game with Boston, but he’s already done something no Celtics player has ever done before. Griffin, who officially joined the C’s on Monday, is set to rock a jersey number previously unworn by a Celtic, an impressive feat given the 23 (!) numbers retired to the TD Garden rafters.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Boston#The Boston Celtics#Acl#The Charlotte Hornets#Replace
NBA

Bulls start slow in preseason opener, fall to Pelicans 129-125

The Bulls shooting was bad, 27 percent on threes in a 17-point first half deficit when most of the starters played in Tuesday’s 129-125 New Orleans win in the preseason opener. “We shot the ball really, really poorly and we have to have enough resiliency to overcome that; we...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Eagles' T.J. Edwards: Registers season-low snaps

Edwards recorded six tackles (four solo) and one sack during the Eagles' 29-21 win over the Jaguars. Edwards notched a team-high six tackles and his second sack of the season, as Philadelphia's defense held Jacksonville to just 219 total yards over 46 offensive plays. Therefore, the starting middle linebacker played a season-low 44 defensive snaps, and he should see increased production in Week 5 against the Cardinals offense, which has averaged 56 plays so far in 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022?

Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?. Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Last season, Embiid led all players in points per game at 30.6, and the Philadelphia 76ers...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Unlikely to play Sunday

Warriors head coach Steve Nash said Tuesday that he doubts Thompson (rest) will scrimmage Thursday, which would rule him out for Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Thompson didn't play in either of the team's preseason games in Japan, and he's likely headed for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jake Elliott: Dealing with leg injury

Elliott sustained an apparent leg injury in Sunday's 29-21 win over the Jaguars, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Though Elliott wasn't forced to exit Sunday's contest, he was clearly affected by the injury, which may have been a factor on his missed extra-point attempt late in the second quarter. According to McLane, Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play in Philadelphia's Week 5 matchup with the Cardinals, but the kicker's status likely won't be determined until he's evaluated in practice over the next few days. The Eagles will return to the field Wednesday for a walk-through session to kick off Week 5 prep.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Texans' Derek Stingley: Suffers arm injury

Stingley sustained an arm injury during Week 4's loss to the Chargers, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports. Stingley came to the sideline briefly before returning to the game, but he ultimately exited a second time. For what it's worth, Stingley said following the game that the arm is fine, but this week's practice reports should offer further clarity on his condition.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Late scratch Monday

Arenado was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Pirates for an undisclosed reason, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Arenado was scratched from the lineup with approximately 15 minutes remaining until first pitch, but a reason for his removal isn't yet clear. Juan Yepez will enter the lineup at third base and bat sixth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy