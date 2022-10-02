Kylie Jenner Pops in Neon Knit Gown and Hidden Heels at Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 Show

Kylie Jenner took a vibrant approach to dressing for Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 runway show.

The Kylie Beauty founder arrived for the occasion in Villepinte, France during Paris Fashion Week. Posing with sister Khloe Kardashian, Jenner wore a bright pink Balenciaga gown. Giving the long-sleeved piece an added twist was an allover knit texture, with thread tufted out to have an almost feathery texture. Completing the mogul’s wardrobe were small hoop earrings and a slouchy, puffed black bag.

When it came to footwear, Jenner’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her gown’s long hem. However, from the pointed black toed peeking beneath, it’s likely she wore a set of the brand’s stiletto-heeled pumps or heeled boot pants — heeled pointed-toe boots with pant or legging-like uppers that create a streamlined effect. Whatever their silhouette, the style certainly created a clean base that allowed her dress to take center stage.

The occasion is Jenner’s latest Fashion Week outing in Paris, following her appearances at runway shows for Schiaparelli and Acne Studios earlier in the week.

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the finale to the Spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features runway shows and presentations from numerous luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino , Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands as well, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Undercover and Koche. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

