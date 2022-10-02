Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum explains why Lane Kiffin could be on the move, names key suitor
Lane Kiffin has already made his rounds across the college football world. The current Ole Miss head coach has spent 11 years as the leader of a program, and those 11 years have been split up between four different schools. Now, speculation is ramping up that Kiffin could again be on the move at season’s end. SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum senses an “uneasiness” regarding Kiffin at Ole Miss.
Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.
Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
Paul Finebaum Says 'End Is Near' For Prominent Head Coach
Auburn could be looking for a new head coach sooner rather than later. Bryan Harsin's time with the program is ticking especially after what happened on Saturday. The Tigers lost to the LSU Tigers, 21-17, and were held scoreless in the second half. ESPN's Paul Finebaum thinks that the end...
Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral
Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL. The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach. Hurts...
Paul Finebaum predicts Georgia quarterback controversy, recalibration on offense
Paul Finebaum has gone from championing Stetson Bennett as a Heisman contender to predicting a quarterback controversy in Georgia‘s future. Evidently, the SEC Network host hasn’t been impressed with the Bulldogs signal caller’s performance over two close victories against Kent State and Missouri. Now, Finebaum is turning his eye to potential replacements at quarterback if Bennett can’t figure things out quick.
Former Texas Longhorns standout, 9-year WNBA veteran Tiffany Jackson dies at age 37
The University of Texas Women’s Basketball program announced through a press release that Tiffany Jackson, a three-time All-American and nine-year WNBA veteran, died after battling breast cancer since 2015. She was 37 years old. Jackson’s decorated career at Texas remains one of the program’s brightest in its history. She’s...
Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created
An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
Kirby Smart reveals biggest reason why Georgia fans shouldn’t panic
Kirby Smart gives Dawg Nation a great reason why Georgia football fans should not panic. The only panic Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart wants to hear is Widespread rocking out on the SAE lawn during Showercap. Even though the Dawgs have looked rough the last two weeks at home...
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama
Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
Billy Napier Familiar With Gators Schedule Change Ahead of Missouri Game
Billy Napier explains the Florida Gators' short week schedule in preparation for Saturday's matchup with Missouri.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Sam Pittman provides injury update on K.J. Jefferson
The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks lost one of their key offensive weapons in last Saturday’s 49-26 loss to No. 1 Alabama. Quarterback K.J. Jefferson exited the game in the 4th quarter after taking a sack that caused him injury. After the game, head coach Sam Pittman did not offer any clarity as to what the injury was, or what his status was going forward. “I don’t know where he’s at, to be honest with you,” Pittman said Saturday. “Obviously, we didn’t bring him back in. I don’t know any more than that.” Pittman took the podium Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference....
Nick Saban Reveals Bryce Young's Injury Status
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is "day-to-day" with a sprained throwing shoulder, head coach Nick Saban revealed while addressing reporters on Monday (October 3) via the Associated Press. Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, was injured during the second quarter of Saturday's (October 1) 49-26 win against then-No. 20...
College Football Head Coach Fired After Eight Seasons With Team
A big college football program just made a surprising change. Following the team's loss to Illinois on Saturday, Wisconsin fired head coach Paul Chryst who has been with the team since 2015. He has been replaced by defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard who will serve as the interim head coach for the rest of the season.
WATCH: Kirby Smart Monday Presser Before Matchup with Auburn
Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday and provided several key injury updates in his weekly press conference.
SEC Shorts Pokes Fun at Georgia After Recent Struggles
The SEC Shorts crew pokes fun at Georgia after their recent struggle win against Missouri prior to their matchup against Auburn.
Auburn has risen up the ESPN FPI rankings after the loss to LSU
Auburn has leaped forward in the ESPN FPI rankings despite the loss.
Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History
Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
