I-85 SB reopens after tractor-trailer crash, fuel spill in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Part of I-85 southbound in Gwinnett County was shut down after a crash involving tractor-trailers on Wednesday morning. Triple Traffic Team’s Mike Shields first reported that the crash happened just after 5:40 a.m. at Beaver Ruin Road exit. The interstate shut down minutes later.
Man injured after train collides with vehicle in Douglas County
One person has been flown to a hospital after a train crashed into a vehicle in Douglas County Wednesday morning, officials said.
Person air lifted after car struck by Amtrak train in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A person was seriously injured when a train struck the vehicle they were in on Wednesday morning in Douglas County. It happened around 10 a.m. near Hyde Street and Temple Street -- not far from Thornton Road. Authorities say it was an Antrak passenger train.
Gwinnett commuters stuck on I-85 for nearly 3 hours after tractor-trailer crash
A crash involving two tractor-trailers shut down I-85 southbound on Wednesday morning and caused big problems for Gwinnett County commuters.
2 Officers Injured Seriously In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
According to the Cobb County Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash was reported in Cobb County. Authorities reported that 2 police officers were injured [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb Traffic Update: Powers Ferry Road closed between Delk, Terrell Mill
“AVOID Power Ferry Road between Terrell Mill & Delk Road. An accident has that entire area closed.”. Every Sunday we round up the week’s top headlines and preview the upcoming week in the East Cobb News Digest. Click here to sign up, and you’re good to go!
fox5atlanta.com
Two escape blaze in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A fire took over a home on Bells Ferry Road early Wednesday morning. Firefighters from five different Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services stations said they responded to the blaze around 5:35 a.m. The only two people inside the home were able to evacuate before the...
32-Year-Old Killed In Fatal Crash In Forsyth County (Forsyth County, GA)
According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Forsyth County on Friday. Officials stated that a 33-year-old died due to the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
fox5atlanta.com
State patrol identifies two men killed in Atlanta chase
ATLANTA - The Georgia State Patrol has released the names of the two men killed after a chase with state troopers Friday morning. According to GSP, Amarion Clotter, 18, and Broderick Dunn, 22, both died at the scene after they were ejected from an SUV. The pursuit began on Interstate...
Injuries Reported After A Motor Vehicle Crash On I-20 (Atlanta, GA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash involving an overturned truck with a camper on I-20. The crash happened near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County. The officials reported possible injuries, but [..]
2 Cobb officers injured in I-75 traffic stop after another car crashes into patrol cars
COBB COUTY, Ga. — Two Cobb County police officers are recovering after they were injured responding to a serious injury crash. The crash happened on Interstate 75 in Kennesaw near Barrett Parkway Sunday at 12:19 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officer Katelynne Daws...
Driver arrested after crashing into 2 Cobb County police vehicles, sending 2 officers to hospital: Authorities
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County police officer is recovering after he was pinned between an SUV and a guardrail while working a traffic stop on Interstate 75, according to the department. Authorities said Officer Gary Marsicek was arresting a driver on I-75 North near Barrett Parkway just...
Smoldering debris takes fire crews back to Buckhead sports bar twice overnight
Atlanta fire crews are battling a large fire at the Buckhead Saloon along Roswell Road on Monday morning.
'Worst wreck I've ever seen': Bibb coroner talks investigation, process of locating family in I-475 deadly crash
MACON, Ga. — A mother and her two kids are dead after a fiery crash on I-475 in Macon Sunday. Coroner Leon Jones says his office was able to confirm the identity of the victims and notify their family Monday. Jones says the family of three was from Jacksonville,...
1 critically hurt after shooting at apartment complex, Clayton County Police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — One person is critically hurt after a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday evening, according to Clayton County Police. Authorities said officers responded to the Parc at 1875 Apartments at the 1800 block of E Pleasant Hill Road around 5 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot.
64-Year-Old Jose Ortiz Died In A Car Crash In Marietta (Marietta, GA)
The Marietta Police Department is investigating a car crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the northbound lanes of Cobb Parkway at around 1:24 p.m. on Monday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
Commuters have endured horrible traffic for five years as Georgia rebuilds one of the busiest highway interchanges in the Southeast. It’s about to get much worse.
1 Killed In Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
According to the Roswell Police, a fatal crash was reported in Atlanta on Sunday. The authorities reported that 1 person died due to the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
FedEx driver jumps into action to help save woman, dog after fire at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Calvin Swanson was on his FedEx delivery route, as a fire broke out at an Atlanta apartment complex Monday night. Swanson said he saw smoke and went up to help a lady down from an apartment building at 1700 Stanton Rd SW. Atlanta Fire Rescue crews worked...
Jury awards former MARTA employee after he was terminated for incident he says was self-defense
ATLANTA — Former MARTA employee John Harrison says working for MARTA was a job he did with pride. “I felt so valuable moving all those people around safely on the bus and train,” Harrison said. But decades later, that pride turned into anguish after MARTA fired him. “I...
