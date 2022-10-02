ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri’s defensive depth blossoming under Baker

One player joined the updated depth chart for Missouri on Tuesday: Marcus Clarke. The Miami transfer has received limited snaps since his arrival a week into the regular season, but with Kris Abrams-Draine’s status day-to-day, Clarke and Dreyden Norwood are anticipated to fill in against Florida this weekend. “(Clarke’s)...
