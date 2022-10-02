LONDON – The players aren't entirely sure what to expect, but they believe it could go one of two ways. Either the crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday for the Packers-Giants clash will be a collection of manic sports fans – many of whom have turned out to see one of the NFL's iconic franchises and all-time great quarterbacks – bringing an intensity to the atmosphere similar to a Premier League game.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO