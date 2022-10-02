ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Does 'Lambeau in London' await Packers?

LONDON – The players aren't entirely sure what to expect, but they believe it could go one of two ways. Either the crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday for the Packers-Giants clash will be a collection of manic sports fans – many of whom have turned out to see one of the NFL's iconic franchises and all-time great quarterbacks – bringing an intensity to the atmosphere similar to a Premier League game.
Packers' soccer aficionados embrace historic trip to London

GREEN BAY – Allen Lazard is headed to London…and he's bringing his trademark soccer ball with him. The fourth-year receiver, who has built a following on social media for his popular soccer-based pregame warmup, is one of several Packers players eagerly awaiting Green Bay's international regular-season debut this Sunday against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Nick Barnett: 'Football brought us close together'

Former Green Bay Packers LB Nick Barnett (2003-10) shares his story on his father's fight with cancer. Packers vs. Cancer presented by Bellin Health is an initiative that recognizes and honors those who have battled and continue to battle cancer.
Inbox: The eagle has landed

The eagle has landed. By the time y'all are reading this, Wes and I will be trying to get work done through a bleary-eyed trance over there. Frost. Duck blind. Live blog Packer game. This ought to be a first. Likewise, my friend. Chris from Eau Claire, WI. Are the...
Packers host Salute to Service flag football tournament

The Green Bay Packers hosted a flag football tournament featuring several branches of the military. Teams received donations to their respective morale funds. The event was held as part of the Packers' Salute to Service initiative, presented by Fleet Farm.
Total Packers with Matt LaFleur: Mason Crosby

Join Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and analyst Larry McCarren as they recap the Packers' 27-24 overtime win over the New England Patriots in Week 4 at Lambeau Field. This week's guest K Mason Crosby.
