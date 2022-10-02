Read full article on original website
WCTV
Chabad House FSU Rabbi focused on ‘brighter future’ five months after massive fire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jewish Community at FSU is coming together to observe the High Holy days without their synagogue. A fire destroyed Chabad House five months ago, leaving only charred remains behind. Investigators determined the cause to be accidental. However Rabbi Schneur Oirechman and his congregation aren’t letting...
WESH
Hurricane Ian victim identified as mom who traveled to Florida to celebrate 40th birthday
FORT MYERS, Fla. — An Ohio mom who traveled to Florida to celebrate her 40th birthday is among those killed by Hurricane Ian. Nishelle Harris-Miles traveled from Dayton to Fort Myers with a group of friends and family. Her mother says she was staying in a vacation rental when...
WCTV
LCSO receives over $1.4M award to assist Council on the Status of Men and Boys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As part of a nationwide initiative to reduce gun violence and other serious violence, the Office of Justice Program of the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it has awarded a $1,495,663 grant to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO is one of the 52...
BET
Devastated Black Communities In Florida Trying To Find Shelter, Rebuild From Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian caused major damage to the Florida gulf coast over the past week and it’s caused most communities to start the process of rebuilding. That’s particularly the case in Naples where on Friday (September 30), the City Council held a community meeting to discuss the need to “figure out a plan” for residents.
WCTV
Leon County Humane Society caring for three dozen kittens from overwhelmed Fort Myers shelter
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three dozen kittens rescued in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian now have new homes in Tallahassee. These little furballs arrived at the Leon County Humane Society Monday night, brought in from a shelter in Fort Myers that was overwhelmed by kittens. About a dozen people volunteered...
WCTV
First Lady Casey DeSantis announces nearly $35 million in donations for Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Lady Casey DeSantis announced on Tuesday that within the first 5 days of activation, the Florida Disaster Fund has raised nearly $35 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “The support for Florida has been incredible and the Governor and I are...
WCTV
Kittens rescued from Hurricane Ian up for adoption at Humane Society
WCTV
4th annual Poker Run Fundraiser for Cairo Boys & Girls club
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 4th annual ‘Riding Miles’ poker run fundraiser will take place on Saturday in Grady County. The proceeds help support the Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club. Terrance Steward and Travis Baggett from the sponsor Cairo Koyo Plant, and club board member Charles Renaud,...
Gadsden County commissioner appointed by Gov. DeSantis resigns following alleged KKK costume
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Authorities and residents in Florida are keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbles through the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center said Sunday it expects Ian to rapidly strengthen and become a major hurricane by Monday as it passes over Cuba. Gov. DeSantis has declared a statewide emergency, expanding an order from Friday that had covered two dozen counties.
fox35orlando.com
Florida, Georgia residents can go to Planet Fitness for free following Hurricane Ian catastrophic impacts
Those who live in Florida and Georgia will have free access to Planet Fitness locations throughout both states due to the disastrous impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Planet Fitness announced on Sunday that Florida and Georgia residents can use their locations free of charge, including the showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.
Gov. DeSantis tour of Arcadia interrupts civilian relief operations
State, local, and federal agencies and dozens of Good Samaritans make up a chain of relief that would be impossible without the resources of everyone involved.
WCTV
Tallahassee - Leon County CDA works to mitigate 911 delays for Verizon customers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Verizon customers in Tallahassee and Leon County noticed delays when trying to contact dispatch for help. While the 9-1-1 delay has been resolved, similar reports have also been received throughout the southeast. Earlier Tuesday, Verizon customers who called 9-1-1 say their call didn’t fully connect to...
WCTV
FSU provides free tickets to Saturday’s game for Floridians displaced by Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There were sunny skies on Saturday for the Seminole’s game against Wake Forest--a sharp contrast to the storm that battered Florida’s southwest coast this past week. FSU provided free tickets to the game for Floridians who were displaced from their homes due to Hurricane...
News4Jax.com
Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
WESH
Florida Disaster Fund raises millions for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
Above: Gov. DeSantis speaks on resources for residents with hurricane damage. Gov. Ron DeSantis has been providing updates on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts and resources for Florida residents. As of Sunday, the governor's office said about 42,000 linemen have been responding to power outages across Florida and over 1.8 million...
News4Jax.com
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
WCTV
Tallahassee heart rhythm disorder specialist talks Watt diagnosis
WCTV
Local residents react to empty bay at St. Marks Lighthouse
ST. MARKS, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of residents and evacuees came to visit the Apalachee Bay at the St. Marks Lighthouse to see an empty shore - the result of Hurricane Ian. “A lot of shock and a lot of wonder,” said nine-year old Nikoli Lachapelle. He said he was surprised to see how powerful the storm was in pulling the water away from shore.
wuft.org
Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology
With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
