Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Kittens rescued from Hurricane Ian up for adoption at Humane Society

Following star defensive end JJ Watt coming out about his diagnosis of AFib a Tallahassee electrophysiologist talks about the diagnosis and the condition. Chabad House FSU Rabbi focused on ‘brighter future’ five months after massive fire. Updated: 6 hours ago. Chabad House FSU Rabbi focused on ‘brighter future’...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

4th annual Poker Run Fundraiser for Cairo Boys & Girls club

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 4th annual ‘Riding Miles’ poker run fundraiser will take place on Saturday in Grady County. The proceeds help support the Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club. Terrance Steward and Travis Baggett from the sponsor Cairo Koyo Plant, and club board member Charles Renaud,...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
First Coast News

Gadsden County commissioner appointed by Gov. DeSantis resigns following alleged KKK costume

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Authorities and residents in Florida are keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbles through the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center said Sunday it expects Ian to rapidly strengthen and become a major hurricane by Monday as it passes over Cuba. Gov. DeSantis has declared a statewide emergency, expanding an order from Friday that had covered two dozen counties.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida, Georgia residents can go to Planet Fitness for free following Hurricane Ian catastrophic impacts

Those who live in Florida and Georgia will have free access to Planet Fitness locations throughout both states due to the disastrous impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Planet Fitness announced on Sunday that Florida and Georgia residents can use their locations free of charge, including the showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties

Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee heart rhythm disorder specialist talks Watt diagnosis

Chabad House FSU Rabbi focused on ‘brighter future’ five months after massive fire. Chabad House FSU Rabbi focused on ‘brighter future’ five months after massive fire. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the dry and warmer forecast. Rob's Tropical Thoughts - Tuesday, Oct. 4.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Local residents react to empty bay at St. Marks Lighthouse

ST. MARKS, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of residents and evacuees came to visit the Apalachee Bay at the St. Marks Lighthouse to see an empty shore - the result of Hurricane Ian. “A lot of shock and a lot of wonder,” said nine-year old Nikoli Lachapelle. He said he was surprised to see how powerful the storm was in pulling the water away from shore.
SAINT MARKS, FL
wuft.org

Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology

With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools

Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

