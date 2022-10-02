Read full article on original website
Most People Want to Play 'Overwatch 2' Competitively — How Do You Unlock This Mode?
If you've managed to get past the obscenely long queue times by now, then you've hopefully gotten your hands on Overwatch 2. The sequel to the once-mighty eSports game was first announced in 2019. After a somewhat-lengthy development cycle rife with controversy and tepid responses, the game has officially hit consoles. While Overwatch 2 features new game modes and mechanics, players are eager to unlock Competitive mode to test their skills against other players online.
It's now way easier to add a dope custom boot screen to your Steam Deck
Valve's beta update means it's even easier add some action to your start up screen.
Gamespot
Hori Split Pad Compact Is An Incredible Switch Handheld Controller
Hori's Split Pad Compact is my new favorite controller for handheld gaming on Nintendo Switch. It has everything you could want in a Joy-Con replacement: great sticks, an actual D-pad, ample triggers, remappable back buttons, and, most importantly, truly sublime ergonomics. After spending the past month using the Split Pad Compact almost daily, I can say that I'll never go back to any other handheld-focused controllers or grips I own.
NFL・
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $100, Get the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller (iOS) for $44.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for iOS is compatible with most iPhones, and you can get one for $44.99 shipped, today only, originally $99.99. Its ergonomic design is designed for long gaming sessions, complete with a handheld grip and optimized button placements for intuitive gameplay. Product page. Sale. Universal...
ComicBook
PS5 Consoles Can Now Seemingly Be Jailbroken
It looks like Sony's PlayStation 5 console is now capable of being jailbroken. Like with any major piece of tech, people have been looking into jailbreaking the PS5 since it first launched back in late 2020 in the pursuit of adding new mods or software to the platform. And while it has taken close to two years for these workarounds to come about, it seems like a solution has now been discovered.
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
CNET
How to Download Overwatch 2 and Set Up SMS Protect
The long-awaited sequel to Blizzard's hero shooter, Overwatch 2 introduces 5v5 PVP gameplay and a new battle pass system, and eventually new story missions, though those won't be coming until next year. The original Overwatch servers closed down Monday as the game prepared for Tuesday's launch. First announced at BlizzCon...
The Windows Club
F1 22 keeps crashing or freezing in VR on Windows PC
There is no doubt that F1 22 is a great racing game, and it is tailored not only for F1 fans. Now, for those who aren’t aware, F1 22 is available on PC and Virtual Reality (VR) devices. From what we have come to understand, some players have been experiencing freezing screens, jittering, and crashing where VR is concerned.
Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 'Core' review: I wish I had a time machine
The Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 "Core" aims to bring the amped gamepad to a wider market by cutting costs, but does it improve in the most crucial areas?
knowtechie.com
Which devices are better to buy games for if you travel often
Single-player and online gaming has captured people’s attention very tightly. Many people, even when traveling and on business trips, do not want to be separated from their favorite games. There are many different devices designed for games and have good mobility to take them with you, your character will...
Is Prime Gaming Free With Amazon Prime? Here's What to Know
There's lots of reasons to have Amazon Prime, from the new Lord of the Rings show to free shipping, but one that's often forgotten is Prime Gaming with Luna. Amazon Prime members might want to considered checking out what Prime Gaming has to offer. For those not in the know,...
makeuseof.com
How to Play Retro Nintendo Games on Your Switch
Nintendo has a wide variety of classic and retro games that span multiple platforms. With Nintendo Switch, a large amount of NES, SNES, and N64 titles have been made available through emulation and Nintendo Switch Online. But what titles are available, and how can you play retro games on your...
'It felt fantastic'—The day MMO devs identified item-dupers and burned everything they owned to ash
One programmer's quest to make Honesty a real virtue.
PlayStation might bring its live-service games straight to PC
Most PlayStation exclusives will take at least a year to launch on PC, but live-service games are "possibly" an exception
makeuseof.com
How to Charge Your DualSense Controller While Your PS5 Is in Rest Mode
When you are deep in an epic boss battle, the last thing you want is for your controller to die and take your character with it. By default, the PS5 won't charge your DualSense controller while it’s in Rest Mode. But when your PS5 is working hard, so are you, and you’re going to need your controller to be on your side.
This leak appears to be the Oculus Quest 3. Can it beat PSVR 2?
Project Cambria will be unveiled this month, but it’s the Oculus Quest 3 I really want to see
The Verge
Victrix’s Pro BFG controller for PS5 can transform into a portable fight stick
A company beat Sony’s DualSense Edge controller to the quarter-circle punch. PDP’s Victrix sub-brand announced the Pro BFG, a wireless PS5, PS4, and PC (X-Input) controller aimed at fighting game enthusiasts and officially licensed by Sony. The Pro BFG delivers more than just swappable analog sticks and directional pads. The highlight feature is its modular plates that let you remix the layout of the controller. It costs $179.99 to preorder, and it’s launching in December.
technewstoday.com
How to Connect Two TVs Together?
You might have seen a TV store or media house showing the same content on multiple screens. If you have ever wondered how they do it, it is possible with devices like HDMI Splitter and Chromecast. By connecting two TVs together, you can watch live media content on two TVs...
Digital Trends
Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip review: a value-first laptop
“Its display aside, the Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip is a very solid laptop for the price.”. Laptops have gotten expensive in recent years, especially with many cheaper models being sold out last year. Contents. At $690, though, the Vivobook S 14 Flip is a breathe of fresh air in...
CNET
Horizon Zero Dawn Remaster Reportedly in Development for PS5
The acclaimed PS4 game Horizon Zero Dawn is reportedly being remastered for PS5, according to Video Games Chronicle and MP1ST. The outlets reported over the weekend that the updated version of the game will sport new accessibility options and improved visuals, including new character models, animations and lighting. These updates will bring the game in-line with its recently released sequel, Horizon Forbidden West.
