Georgetown police seek help locating vulnerable adult

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vulnerable adult last seen in Georgetown.

Mackery Anton Blake, 38, was last seen at approximately 5 a.m. Sunday walking on Emmanuel Street near Alex Alford Drive, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

Blake was wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans.

Police say he is known to be schizophrenic and has been reported to be off his prescribed medications.

Those with information on Black’s whereabouts are asked to contact Investigator Mike Brodner with GPD at 843-545-4400.

