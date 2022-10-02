ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

Georgetown police seek help locating vulnerable adult

By Lindsay Miller
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08VN7k_0iJGqDFR00

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vulnerable adult last seen in Georgetown.

Mackery Anton Blake, 38, was last seen at approximately 5 a.m. Sunday walking on Emmanuel Street near Alex Alford Drive, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

1 injured at gathering in Colleton Co., deputies investigating

Blake was wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans.

Police say he is known to be schizophrenic and has been reported to be off his prescribed medications.

Those with information on Black’s whereabouts are asked to contact Investigator Mike Brodner with GPD at 843-545-4400.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Suspect wanted in connection to Andrews vehicle break-ins

ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Georgetown County are searching for a suspect connected to a string of vehicle break-ins. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said three vehicles were broken into in the area of South Cedar Avenue in Andrews on October 1. Deputies also provided a photo of...
ANDREWS, SC
WMBF

Reported shooting a Horry County Schools a hoax, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools and the Myrtle Beach Police Department said reports of a shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School Wednesday morning are false. MBPD received a hoax report of a shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School around 9:30 a.m. middle. “Our schools here are safe,”...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, SC
Georgetown, SC
Crime & Safety
abcnews4.com

25-year-old woman reported missing by CCSO

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Allanah Jenay Holmes, 25, has been reported missing. She was last seen near Piedmont and Alberta Avenues on Monday, October 3rd. Deputies say Allanah takes medication, and it is unknown if she has it with her. She reportedly had a faux loc hairstyle. No foul...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcment Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Colleton Co#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX Carolina

SC attempted murder suspect taken into custody in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody near Vantage Way on Monday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to Vantage Way to help the US Marshalls take the suspect into custody. According to deputies, the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Truck driver dies after collision with train in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The driver of a truck hit by a train Tuesday afternoon has died, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. The St. Paul’s Fire District says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the railroad crossing along Salters Hill Road near Drayton Street. Charleston County Sheriff’s...
RAVENEL, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

80K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy