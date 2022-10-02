ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Geno Smith News

The Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback has made history through his team's first four games of the season. Smith, who led the Seahawks to a big win against the Lions on Sunday afternoon, has been incredibly accurate as a passer so far this season. "Geno Smith has completed 77.3% of his...
SEATTLE, WA
NFL Analysis Network

Seahawks’ Geno Smith Makes NFL History With Nice Week 4 Game

One of the most surprising performances thus far in the 2022 NFL season has been that of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith had the opportunity to win the starting job after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos this past offseason for a package that included quarterback Drew Lock.
SEATTLE, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt

OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
SEATTLE, WA
9NEWS

Russell Wilson plays well, but Broncos fall to Raiders, 32-23

LAS VEGAS — The coach’s confidence in Melvin Gordon III seemed to be near bottom going into the game. It wasn’t until less than 4 minutes remaining in the first half that head coach and offensive play-caller Nathaniel Hackett gave the veteran running back his first carry. And for a second or two, the carry was going well. After the Broncos’ starting running back Javonte Williams struggled to gain yardage, Gordon was finally given a chance and he burst up the middle for a strong 8-yard gain, spun for extra yardage as he was getting tackled and … the ball popped loose.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners Breakdown: The drought is over — their biggest win ever?

Friday night for Mariners fans is a “Where were you when?” moment. Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob was right there in T-Mobile Park to witness Cal Raleigh’s amazing full-count, two-out, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning that lifted Seattle over Oakland 2-1, ending the 21-year Mariners drought and sending them to the postseason.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rookie left tackle Charles Cross' crucial call clinched a win for Seahawks

The Detroit Lions came into their Week 4 game against the Seahawks ranking 24th in Football Outsiders’ Defensive Adjusted Line Yards metric, and they’d allowed 4.56 running back yards per carry on the young season, so it probably wasn’t a surprise that Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny gashed Aaron Glenn’s defense for 151 yards and two touchdowns on just 17 carries.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Sounders lose to KC 1-0, will miss MLS playoffs for 1st time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — William Agada scored an all-important goal while John Pulskamp stopped two shots as Sporting Kansas City earned a 1-0 victory Sunday over Seattle, eliminating the Sounders from postseason contention. Sporting KC 1, Seattle 0: Summary. Despite winning the Concacaf Champions League in May, the...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners’ Paul Sewald: T-Mobile Park had different feeling before clincher

The Mariners’ drought-ending, postseason-clinching win on Friday night was a moment anyone who was at T-Mobile Park will always remember. Mariners Breakdown: The drought is over – their biggest moment ever?. That is certainly the case for veteran Mariners reliever Paul Sewald, the team’s leader in saves with...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners lock up 2nd AL wild card, going to Toronto for playoff series

The Mariners’ return to the postseason will go down a new path rather than a familiar one. Seattle has clinched the No. 2 wild card from the American League after they walked off Detroit 7-6 in 10 innings in the first game of a doubleheader at T-Mobile Park, and the Tampa Bay Rays were handed a 6-0 loss to the Red Sox when a game in the bottom of the fifth inning was called official due to rain on Tuesday night. That locks in a Mariners trip to Toronto for a best-of-three series against the No. 1 wild card Blue Jays, while No. 3 wild card Tampa Bay will go to Cleveland.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners catcher Luis Torrens gets win as Seattle walks off Tigers 7-6

SEATTLE (AP) – Catcher Luis Torrens became the first position player in Seattle history to earn a pitching win by working the 10th inning, and the Mariners locked up their postseason matchup by beating the Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Mariners 7,...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Drayer: Mariners know the turning point that put them on path to playoffs

The words, coming from Scott Servais following Thursday’s win that put the Mariners a game away from ending the two-decades long streak of seasons ending with no playoffs, caught some by surprise. Yes, the odds were heavily in their favor to clinch a playoff spot in the coming days, but still, coming from Scott Servais this was a bold guarantee.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

New Seattle Kraken mascot will take some getting used to

Many hockey fans expected an octopus or a squid-like creature. But what they got was… a troll?!. On the Gee and Ursula Show, hosts Gee and Ursula discussed the things they liked and disliked about the new mascot. “When I first saw that thing, I thought this couldn’t be...
SEATTLE, WA

