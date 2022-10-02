Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Geno Smith News
The Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback has made history through his team's first four games of the season. Smith, who led the Seahawks to a big win against the Lions on Sunday afternoon, has been incredibly accurate as a passer so far this season. "Geno Smith has completed 77.3% of his...
NFL Analysis Network
Seahawks’ Geno Smith Makes NFL History With Nice Week 4 Game
One of the most surprising performances thus far in the 2022 NFL season has been that of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith had the opportunity to win the starting job after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos this past offseason for a package that included quarterback Drew Lock.
Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson Reveals His Status For Thursday Night
On Monday the Denver Broncos surprisingly listed quarterback Russell Wilson on the team's injury report. However, it doesn't sound like Wilson is going to miss Thursday night's game. Wilson revealed this Tuesday that he's "super confident" he will play vs. the Colts on Thursday Night ...
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt
OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
Rams Linebacker Bobby Wagner Tackles Streaker During Game Against 49ers
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner hit-sticked a streaker that managed to get away from security during an on-field escapade. With under a minute before halftime, the fully-clothed streaker dodged security and made it sideline-to-sideline during the Los Angeles Rams' Monday night matchup against their divisional rival the San Francisco 49ers. Security...
Russell Wilson plays well, but Broncos fall to Raiders, 32-23
LAS VEGAS — The coach’s confidence in Melvin Gordon III seemed to be near bottom going into the game. It wasn’t until less than 4 minutes remaining in the first half that head coach and offensive play-caller Nathaniel Hackett gave the veteran running back his first carry. And for a second or two, the carry was going well. After the Broncos’ starting running back Javonte Williams struggled to gain yardage, Gordon was finally given a chance and he burst up the middle for a strong 8-yard gain, spun for extra yardage as he was getting tackled and … the ball popped loose.
MyNorthwest.com
Rost: Seahawks’ struggles on D aren’t surprising, but offense masking that is
That the Seahawks’ defense has struggled to start the season isn’t news. That the offense has been good enough to distract everyone from that is a surprise, though. Because they haven’t just been passable or serviceable. On Sunday, the offense was really, truly great. Yes – even...
MyNorthwest.com
Bump: Seahawks’ struggling D has bright spots in rookies Bryant, Woolen
The Seahawks’ defense was again an issue in Detroit, allowing 45 points and more than 500 total yards in the Week 4 victory. But that doesn’t mean the defense had no bright spots. Despite the gaudy numbers against, Seattle came away with two turnovers, both of which resulted...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks
49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners Breakdown: The drought is over — their biggest win ever?
Friday night for Mariners fans is a “Where were you when?” moment. Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob was right there in T-Mobile Park to witness Cal Raleigh’s amazing full-count, two-out, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning that lifted Seattle over Oakland 2-1, ending the 21-year Mariners drought and sending them to the postseason.
Rookie left tackle Charles Cross' crucial call clinched a win for Seahawks
The Detroit Lions came into their Week 4 game against the Seahawks ranking 24th in Football Outsiders’ Defensive Adjusted Line Yards metric, and they’d allowed 4.56 running back yards per carry on the young season, so it probably wasn’t a surprise that Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny gashed Aaron Glenn’s defense for 151 yards and two touchdowns on just 17 carries.
MyNorthwest.com
Sounders lose to KC 1-0, will miss MLS playoffs for 1st time
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — William Agada scored an all-important goal while John Pulskamp stopped two shots as Sporting Kansas City earned a 1-0 victory Sunday over Seattle, eliminating the Sounders from postseason contention. Sporting KC 1, Seattle 0: Summary. Despite winning the Concacaf Champions League in May, the...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners’ Paul Sewald: T-Mobile Park had different feeling before clincher
The Mariners’ drought-ending, postseason-clinching win on Friday night was a moment anyone who was at T-Mobile Park will always remember. Mariners Breakdown: The drought is over – their biggest moment ever?. That is certainly the case for veteran Mariners reliever Paul Sewald, the team’s leader in saves with...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners lock up 2nd AL wild card, going to Toronto for playoff series
The Mariners’ return to the postseason will go down a new path rather than a familiar one. Seattle has clinched the No. 2 wild card from the American League after they walked off Detroit 7-6 in 10 innings in the first game of a doubleheader at T-Mobile Park, and the Tampa Bay Rays were handed a 6-0 loss to the Red Sox when a game in the bottom of the fifth inning was called official due to rain on Tuesday night. That locks in a Mariners trip to Toronto for a best-of-three series against the No. 1 wild card Blue Jays, while No. 3 wild card Tampa Bay will go to Cleveland.
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners catcher Luis Torrens gets win as Seattle walks off Tigers 7-6
SEATTLE (AP) – Catcher Luis Torrens became the first position player in Seattle history to earn a pitching win by working the 10th inning, and the Mariners locked up their postseason matchup by beating the Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Mariners 7,...
MyNorthwest.com
Drayer: Mariners know the turning point that put them on path to playoffs
The words, coming from Scott Servais following Thursday’s win that put the Mariners a game away from ending the two-decades long streak of seasons ending with no playoffs, caught some by surprise. Yes, the odds were heavily in their favor to clinch a playoff spot in the coming days, but still, coming from Scott Servais this was a bold guarantee.
MyNorthwest.com
New Seattle Kraken mascot will take some getting used to
Many hockey fans expected an octopus or a squid-like creature. But what they got was… a troll?!. On the Gee and Ursula Show, hosts Gee and Ursula discussed the things they liked and disliked about the new mascot. “When I first saw that thing, I thought this couldn’t be...
FOX Sports
Rams in a pressure cooker; Geno Smith's incredible start; Zach Wilson's weakness
Carolina tried to take a shortcut at the QB position under Matt Rhule. He believed he knew better than other NFL teams and coaches around the league. He never wanted to rebuild, teach a young QB or deal with growing pains and early losses. He wanted a shortcut. He wanted...
