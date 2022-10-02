New York Giants Top Chicago Bears, 20-12 Thanks to Running Game

The Giants rushed for 262 yards and two touchddowns as they held off the Chicago Bears to improve to 3-1 on the season.

East Rutherford, N.J. - The New York Giants improved to 3-1 as they defeated the Chicago Bears on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, 20-12.

Despite having only 71 passing yards as a team, the Giants racked up 262 rushing yards and kept Chicago out of the end zone, forcing four field goals by kicker Michael Badgley, tabbed to replace Cairo Santos on Saturday.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw only 13 passes for 71 yards, but he ran for 68 yards on six carries, scoring both Giants touchdowns. However, both Jones and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor would sustain injuries that effectively limited the offense to the ground.

With the injuries to both quarterbacks--an ankle for Jones and a concussion for Taylor--the Giants rode the legs of their rushing game, and in particular, Saquon Barkley, who finished with 31 carries for 146 yards.

The Giants defense also did its part, sacking Bears quarterback Justin Fields five times and recovering two fumbles.

The Giants quickly went three-and-out to start the game. The Bears then arched 65 yards in 10 plays. Fields ran for 20 yards on the drive and threw an 18-yard completion to receiver Darnell Mooney as the Bears moved to the Giants' 11-yard line. But the Giants’ defense forced an incompletion on third down, and Chicago had to settle for the first of Badgley’s field goals, this one from 29 yards.

The Giants' offense responded with an efficient, six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Barkley ignited the offense with an 18-yard run to move the ball near midfield, and he picked up another first down two plays later. Jones did the rest, completing a 12-yard pass to tight end Daniel Bellinger before scoring on a 21-yard touchdown run off a boot to give the Giants a 7-3 lead.

The Bears stormed right back as Fields completed a 56-yard bomb to Mooney to get into the red zone. Despite the gash, the Giants' defense held firm and halted the drive at their 4-yard line to force another Bears field goal from 22 yards to make it 7-6 Giants.

After forcing the Giants to punt, the Bears moved to the Giants' 27-yard line thanks to a 24-yard screen to running back Khalil Herbert on 3rd-and-20. On the next play, Fields fumbled after being sacked by outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, the loose ball recovered by fellow linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The big fumble recovery shifted the momentum to the Giants, as the offense quickly capitalized with a 7-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Barkley ripped off a 29-yard run on the first play, and an 18-yard pass from Jones to tight end Tanner Hudson moved the ball to the Chicago 28.

Later, Barkley converted a 3rd-and-9 with a 15-yard screen pass from Jones. Two plays later, Jones scored on his second touchdown run, this one from eight yards out, to extend the Giants’ lead to 14-6.

The Giants quickly forced the Bears to go three-and-out, but Chicago got the ball right back when punt returner Richie James fumbled at his own 35. Although the defense did their job again, Chicago made it 14-9 on Badgley’s third field goal.

The Bears started the second half with a productive drive to the Giants' 17, but once again, the Giants’ defense held firm. Badgley would kick his fourth field goal to make it 14-12.

After both teams punted, the Giants advanced to the Chicago 22 thanks to a 19-yard scramble by Jones and a 40-yard defensive pass interference penalty. The drive sputtered when Jones was sacked on the next play (the play on which he was injured), but the offense got enough yardage on the next two plays to set up a 44-yard field goal for Graham Gano to extend the lead to 17-12.

The Bears punted the ball away, but the Giants offense put in Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. Taylor threw a deep ball into double coverage that safety Eddie Jackson intercepted. Fortunately, the Bears couldn’t take advantage and punted the ball back to the Giants.

Taylor led the offense to the Chicago 43-yard line but was dinged when he scrambled and was removed from the game to be evaluated for a concussion. Jones would re-enter the game, but most of the ensuing plays would be run from the Wild Cat with Jones lined up as a wide receiver.

Despite the lack of a passing game due to the quarterback injuries, the Giants still advanced to the Chicago 25-yard line, and Gano kicked a 43-yard field goal to push the lead to eight.

After forcing the Bears to punt, the Giants forced them to use two timeouts before punting the ball away. However, Bears punt returner Velus Jones Jr. muffed the kick, and Gary Brightwell recovered the ball for the Giants.

The Giants ran the clock down to 17 seconds, but Gano missed what would have been a chip-shot 37-yard field goal, giving the Bears one last chance. But the defense snuffed out Chicago’s desperation lateral play to end the game.

The Giants will "visit" the Green Bay Packers next week in London.

