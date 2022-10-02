ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Brian Hoyer suffers head injury; Bailey Zappe steps in at QB

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eWVlW_0iJGphZK00

Belichick: In the end, Aaron Rodgers was "too good" 02:13

BOSTON -- Veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer filled in for the injured Mac Jones on Sunday. Yet after just two offensive series, Hoyer ended up getting hurt, too.

Hoyer was sacked by Rashan Gary on a third-and-10 at the Green Bay 37-yard line, as the linebacker never had to slow down on his way past Isaiah Wynn into the Patriots' backfield.

After heading to the sideline, Hoyer went into the blue medical tent for evaluation. He was then escorted into the Patriots' locker room with members of the training staff. He was officially deemed to have suffered a head injury, and not long after heading to the locker room, his return was ruled out.

Hoyer was 5-for-6 for 37 yards before suffering the injury. He was making his first start since 2020, and just his third start since October of 2017.

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, the lone QB left on the roster, entered the game in place of Hoyer.

Zappe was a fourth-round pick for the Patriots this year, after he set single-season NCAA records in passing yards (5,967) and touchdowns (62) last year for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KKpk0_0iJGphZK00
Bailey Zappe Patrick McDermott / Getty Images

The Patriots ran two rushing plays after Zappe entered, and on third-and-8 from the New England 10-yard line, Zappe escaped pressure before throwing incomplete to an open Rhamondre Stevenson, leading to a Patriots punt. Zappe completed three of his four passes on his second drive, though the Patriots were once again forced to punt. Before halftime, with the Patriots in field goal range, Zappe was strip-sacked by Gary, giving the ball back to Green Bay.

Later in the first half, tight end Jonnu Smith also limped off the field and into the locker room, leaving the Patriots with only Hunter Henry at the tight end position.

The Patriots ended up losing in overtime, 27-24. Zappe was 10-for-15 for 99 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions, while taking three sacks and losing a fumble.

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball

The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
CHARLOTTE, NC
Athlon Sports

Coaching Legend Tony Dungy Is Unhappy With The NFL

Coaching legend Tony Dungy is unhappy with the NFL this week.  The NFL's concussion protocol has come under scrutiny since Tua Tagovailoa's terrifying injury. On Sunday night, the League's failed protocol for head injuries manifested itself. Bucs tight end Cameron Brate collided with one of ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Dolphins Sign Quarterback Following Tua Tagovailoa's Injury

The Miami Dolphins have added a quarterback to their practice squad after they announced that Tua Tagovailoa won't play next Sunday. The team officially announced the signing of Reid Sinnett on Monday afternoon. Sinnett returns to the Dolphins after he was with the team for part of last season. He...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday

Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Head Injury#American Football#Rookie
Westword

Melvin Gordon Ripped by Broncos Fans on Twitter After Loss to Raiders: Too Far?

As anyone with even a glancing knowledge of internet culture understands, social media isn't a paragon of polite conversation. But the reaction to a Melvin Gordon fumble returned for a touchdown in the Denver Broncos' agonizing 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on October 2 — particularly after his emotional walkout during a post-game interview — has touched off a debate about whether the absolutely reasonable criticism of his ball-security issues has gone too far.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NBC Philadelphia

Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4

Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy