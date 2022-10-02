Braunshausen and Young are SAHS Athletes of the Week

Olivia Braunshausen

Girls cross country

Making an immediate impact in her first season with the Ponies, Olivia Braunshausen has helped set the pace for the Stillwater girls cross country team, which has two wins in four races this fall.

The seventh-grader led the Ponies and finished fourth overall at an invitational at Anoka High School on Sept. 24. Braunshausen also placed seventh to lead the Ponies in a victory at Rochester on Sept. 15 and was fifth as Stillwater placed second at Faribault.

The Ponies are scheduled to compete in the Chaska Lions Invite on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Samuel Young

Football

The Stillwater football team has been putting up prolific passing numbers all season, but an improved rushing attack the past few weeks offers some nice balance for the undefeated Ponies.

Samuel Young is averaging more than six yards per carry this season, including 125 yards and a touchdown in the team’s Week 4 victory over Osseo. The junior also racked up 136 yards in a victory over East Ridge in Week 2. Young also ranks among team leaders with 19 catches for 133 yards.

Stillwater (2-0 MN, 4-0) hosts White Bear Lake for homecoming on Friday, Sept. 30.