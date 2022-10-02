ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, MN

Braunshausen and Young are SAHS Athletes of the Week

By The Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
 3 days ago

Olivia Braunshausen

Girls cross country

Making an immediate impact in her first season with the Ponies, Olivia Braunshausen has helped set the pace for the Stillwater girls cross country team, which has two wins in four races this fall.

The seventh-grader led the Ponies and finished fourth overall at an invitational at Anoka High School on Sept. 24. Braunshausen also placed seventh to lead the Ponies in a victory at Rochester on Sept. 15 and was fifth as Stillwater placed second at Faribault.

The Ponies are scheduled to compete in the Chaska Lions Invite on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Samuel Young

Football

The Stillwater football team has been putting up prolific passing numbers all season, but an improved rushing attack the past few weeks offers some nice balance for the undefeated Ponies.

Samuel Young is averaging more than six yards per carry this season, including 125 yards and a touchdown in the team’s Week 4 victory over Osseo. The junior also racked up 136 yards in a victory over East Ridge in Week 2. Young also ranks among team leaders with 19 catches for 133 yards.

Stillwater (2-0 MN, 4-0) hosts White Bear Lake for homecoming on Friday, Sept. 30.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

2024 Wisconsin TE Rob Booker discusses his first Minnesota Football visit

"I had an amazing time at Minnesota on Saturday," 2024 Waunakee (Wis.) tight end Rob Booker said to 247Sports. "The Gophers offered me a few days before this visit, but when I got here on Saturday, I got to talk to tight ends coach Greg Harbaugh and head coach PJ Fleck pregame and talked with a lot of the recruiting guys all day. Then after the game was over, I talked to Coach Harbaugh again briefly, then they gave me a tour of their facilities and I got to do a photoshoot."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sentencing Tuesday for man who killed youth baseball coach Jay Boughton

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota man is about to learn his fate for murdering a father in a fit of road rage.Jay Boughton was killed in the summer of 2021. The youth baseball coach was driving on Highway 169 in Plymouth with his 16-year-old son.His son says Boughton honked and gestured at another driver, then bullets flew into their car, and they crashed.A few months ago, a jury decided Jamal Smith pulled the trigger.A judge will sentence him Tuesday morning, and WCCO will have a camera in the courtroom.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall

A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
LINO LAKES, MN
fox9.com

Someone is emptying little free libraries in Edina

EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - By design, little free libraries are neighborhood book exchanges where readers can take books. But someone in Edina is taking that concept a little too literally and leaving no books behind for other families. At least three homeowners told FOX 9 their little free libraries...
EDINA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
City
Anoka, MN
City
Osseo, MN
City
Faribault, MN
Stillwater, MN
Sports
City
Stillwater, MN
City
Olivia, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Chaska, MN
City
White Bear Lake, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenage boy airlifted after being struck by car in Elk River

ELK RIVER, Minn. – A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to a metro hospital Tuesday evening after he was hit by a vehicle in Elk River.Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. on Twin Lakes Road and Industrial Circle.The boy's condition is not known, nor are the circumstances that led up to the collision.Check back for more details in this developing story.
ELK RIVER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
Bring Me The News

Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery

Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
Bring Me The News

Rolled semi, livestock on freeway interchange in Woodbury

A crash involving a semi-trailer carrying livestock has closed the exit ramp on Interstate 694 southbound to Interstate 94 eastbound Sunday evening. At 7:03 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that the ramp was expected to remain closed until about midnight. The State Patrol said it was investigating the...
WOODBURY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sahs#Anoka High School#The Chaska Lions Invite#Mn
redlakenationnews.com

The Front Line Foundation Pledges Increased Funding to Support Minnesota's 60,000 First Responders

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (October 3, 2022) – The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) announced today it will give proceeds from its annual golf tournament to fund the growing requests of Minnesota law enforcement and fire departments. With widespread decreases in police and fire department funding, TFLF has determined that they need to further their philanthropy to provide resources that protect those who protect our communities. At its annual golf tournament on September 12, TFLF raised $210,000 which will immediately be used to support first responders across the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Hogs take over exit ramp to I-94 after crash in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hogs have taken over an exit ramp along I-494 leading to I-94 in Woodbury, Minnesota on Sunday, causing minor traffic disruption. Troopers are investigating the crash Sunday evening on the exit ramp from 494 southbound to I-94 east. According to Minnesota State Patrol, a semi was hauling livestock on the east metro interchange when it rolled over on the exit ramp.
WOODBURY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KARE 11

Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
valleynewslive.com

Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
CENTER CITY, MN
fox9.com

Sheriff Hutchinson suspended by POST Board for 30 days

(FOX 9) - The state governing board for police officers has suspended the license of Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson for 30 days beginning Nov. 22. The decision came in a closed-door session of the Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board at their Sept. 22 meeting. The board voted...
extension.org

transporting wood? #812893

I do carving with green/unseasoned wood, which I mostly get from tree trimmers. But I'm a suburban kid who's unfortunately new to this. So far I've stayed inside my county (Hennepin) I've turned down beetle-infested ash because of course, and I'm wary of elm. But some of the wood in my garage is now officially too hard for me to work with. I live in an older suburban townhome, closer to urban than not. I'd like to give it to a friend on the north end of Maple Grove (I'm in golden valley) **Am I going to create a problem if I'm moving some dry apple/cherry and heavily spalted damp birch a few cities over so a friend can use it for fires?** I also have some aspen(?) with small shiny black pinhead fungus, and orange hair-like fillaments, and silver maple with black filaments, and I don't know if those are normal rot or something to keep away from living populations.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

11 charged in string of incidents at Menard's after employee's forklift death

MINNEAPOLIS -- At least 11 people have been charged with misdemeanors after a series of protests at a metro area Menards store, one of which allegedly resulted in an assault. The protests came in the wake of the death of 19-year-old James Stanback in a forklift accident.The charges state that Golden Valley officers were dispatched to the store on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard on July 22.Earlier that morning, Stanback had been killed when a pallet of lumber fell on the forklift he was operating. A representative for Menards told WCCO in July that Stanback was certified to operate...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater, MN
225
Followers
300
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Stillwater Gazette is the St. Croix Valley’s weekly news source since 1870 and publishes Fridays. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.stillwatergazette.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/stillwater_gazette/

Comments / 0

Community Policy