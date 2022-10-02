ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

This hidden iPhone messaging feature in iOS 16 is a game-changer

In the coming weeks, iPhone owners are going to uncover a ton of neat tricks in iOS 16 that Apple never covered prior to launch. We’ve already covered a few of them, such as keyboard haptics and helpful Lock Screen widgets, but those are just the tip of the iceberg. iOS 16 also introduces a hidden messaging feature that may just change the way you use the Messages app forever. You’ll have to do some digging to find it, though.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple Changed the New iPhone Battery Icon in iOS 16.1 to What Everyone Wanted

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone used to show the percentage of battery left directly in the status bar, viewable from anywhere on your phone, which offered a handy way to quickly glance at your battery level -- until Apple removed the feature with the release of the iPhone X. The reason? Apple needed to make room for the various sensors in the minimized notch at the time.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
BGR.com

8 hidden iOS 16 features you need to check out ASAP

IPhone owners have now had over a week to explore iOS 16 and all the new features that it brings to the table. iOS 16 might not be a total redesign, but Apple did pack the update with significant changes. Apple highlighted many of those changes at WWDC 2022 and on its site, but you might have missed a few. If you are looking for some of the best hidden features in iOS 16, we put together a list below that you might want to check out.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone

Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPhone haptic keyboard: How to tap into it in iOS 16

One of the upgrades with iOS 16 that’s a bit under the radar is the ability to use haptic feedback with the native keyboard. Here’s how to turn on the iPhone haptic keyboard and why it’s preferable to third-party keyboards. While we’ve seen third-party keyboards like Google’s...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Ii#Apple Watch#Ios#Apple Software#Live Activities#The Lock Screen#Game Center#Apple Wallet#Home
CNET

The Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone (and How to Fix Them)

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The official release of iOS 16 is here, hitting compatible devices like the iPhone 8, iPhone SE (second generation and up) and any iPhone released after 2017. If you want to download iOS 16 right now, here's how.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iOS 16 can instantly remove the background from any image, here’s how

IOS 16 is full of headline-grabbing new features like a customizable Lock Screen, upgrades to Messages, and a refreshed design for notifications. iOS 16 also brings some smaller changes – and sometimes the smaller changes are even more notable than the tentpole features. This year, one of my favorite...
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

iPhone Battery Meter in iOS 16: Why Apple Is Making a Change

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Apple’s most popular product. Apple’s newest cell software program replace for the iPhone — iOS 16 — is chockful of cool new features, however no person’s excellent. iOS 16 additionally comes with new adjustments that some users have found annoying, just like the Search button on the home screen.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
Apple Insider

Apple's Touch ID is probably never coming back to iPhone

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple considered revivingTouch ID for its flagship iPhone models, but despite undergoing testing, it's unlikely that the feature will be returning to the main smartphone lineup anytime soon.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Apple’s MagSafe Charger just got a new firmware update

Apple’s personal MagSafe Charger has gotten a firmware replace immediately. As noticed by MacRumors, the corporate has launched a firmware replace for the MagSafe Charger, Apple’s personal MagSafe charging puck for the iPhone and AirPods. The new firmware is model 10M1821, up from the prior 10M229 firmware. Note...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Internal Apple memo leaks; major issue affects the Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra

An internal Apple memo obtained by MacRumors indicates that the tech giant is aware of a bug that has been affecting users of the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra. Because this bug affects the microphone, the memo mentions that users might not be able to get Siri to hear them, and recording voice memos could also be problematic. Phone calls are also an issue since whatever the Apple Watch user says won't be heard by the party on the other end of the call.
ELECTRONICS
daystech.org

Microsoft will discontinue Swiftkey on iOS from October 5 this year

Microsoft will reportedly discontinue iOS help for its predictive keyboard app Swiftkey. According to a current report by ZDNet, the tech large can be dropping help for the favored keyboard beginning October 5 this yr. In the assertion, Chris Wolfe, the Director Product Management at Swiftkey went on to say...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Why Do People Prefer Android Over iOS?

Most people have experience using both iOS and Android devices. While there are many factors to consider, such as the color and design, some people are more drawn to a certain operating system than others. Some prefer Android, while others swear by iOS. Here’s why most people prefer using an...
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Some Google Maps Users May Get Free Wireless Service for the Rest of 2022

If free wi-fi service for the remainder of 2022 appears like a journey price taking, think about turning to Google Maps as your navigation software – and begin contributing. Google Fi, Google’s cell phone service, is providing choose customers free Google Fi service till the tip of the yr, the website AndroidCentral reports.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy