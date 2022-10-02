ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Tampa Bay

Polk City crash: 2 people hurt, including juvenile

POLK CITY, Fla. — Two people, including a juvenile, are being taken to the hospital following a crash Friday morning in Polk City, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Tavares Road. Only one car is involved, a Polk County Sheriff's...
POLK CITY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Car catches fire in Riverview garage, HCFR says

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A car caught on fire at a garage inside a home in Riverview at 4:18 p.m. Saturday, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a news release. When units arrived at the home on Laurel Ledge Drive, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage, HCFR says.
RIVERVIEW, FL
WEAR

WATCH: Footage released of fatal crash involving three teens in stolen Maserati

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CBS12) — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office released helicopter footage of the fatal crash involving three teenagers in a stolen Maserati. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri held a news conference on Tuesday providing updates, videos and additional information regarding the fatal crash that involved three teenagers and a stolen Maserati. On Tuesday, helicopter footage and dash cam video showed what happened on that Sunday morning.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

