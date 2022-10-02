Read full article on original website
1 dead, 5 injured after driver crashes into Sarasota home, police say
A woman was killed ad five others were injured after a driver crashed into a house in Sarasota Friday night, police said.
iontb.com
Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into a Pinellas deputy assigned to agency DUI unit
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a deputy. The crash occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The crash occurred at the intersection of US-19 and 70th Avenue N in Pinellas Park. The crash led to the arrest of Michael Belizario,...
Teenage boy among 3 hospitalized in Sarasota shooting
Sarasota police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital on Saturday, including a teenage boy.
Man Who Shot At Homeless Family Of 5 While They Slept In Their Rental Car Arrested
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has located the suspect linked to a shooting on October 5, 2022, in which a homeless family of five was shot at while sleeping in their vehicle. Through investigative means, detectives identified Christopher Stamat Jr., 21, as the
newyorkbeacon.com
3 Teens Steal Maserati – Hit 123mpg Before Going Airborne in Fatal Crash | WATCH-it-Happen
*This is such a tragedy. A police chase involving three Florida teens ended with a fatal crash. It is reported that the teens — EACH who were NOT licensed to drive — had stolen an unlocked 2016 Maserati in St. Petersburg around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday (October 2).
Palm Harbor Man Killed In Crash On US-19
PALM HARBOR, Fla. – A 76-year-old Palm Harbor man has died in a crash that happened around 8:30 pm on Thursday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was traveling northbound on US-19 and at the intersection of Beacon Groves Boulevard, he
Polk City crash: 2 people hurt, including juvenile
POLK CITY, Fla. — Two people, including a juvenile, are being taken to the hospital following a crash Friday morning in Polk City, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Tavares Road. Only one car is involved, a Polk County Sheriff's...
Woman crossing U.S. 19 in wheelchair hit, killed by Jeep, police say
Police say a woman was struck and killed by a Jeep on Wednesday while using her motorized wheelchair to cross U.S. Highway 19 in Tarpon Springs.
HCSO investigates shooting in Tampa that left 1 person dead
Deputies responded to a complaint of a shooting in the 3700 block of Coral Drive on Friday, just before 5 p.m.
St. Pete woman allegedly stole over $1,100 in liquor from Publix store, police say
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Thursday in connection with multiple thefts in Pinellas County, according to arrest documents.
‘I’ll f— you up’: Clearwater man accused of pushing, punching children, police say
A Clearwater man was arrested Thursday for allegedly abusing two children in April 2021, according to police.
St. Pete police used ankle monitor data to link man to burned body found in alley: records
A man charged for his alleged involvement in the death and burning of a St. Petersburg woman was already on bond for murder, according to a search warrant.
Pasco student arrested for threatening school shooting, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Thursday and accused of threatening a shooting, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
Man arrested after stealing car with sleeping kids inside, police say
A Gulfport man was arrested Wednesday after police said he stole a car with sleeping kids inside.
Car catches fire in Riverview garage, HCFR says
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A car caught on fire at a garage inside a home in Riverview at 4:18 p.m. Saturday, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a news release. When units arrived at the home on Laurel Ledge Drive, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage, HCFR says.
A multi-car crash shutdown I-75 SB for hours at the Gibsonton exit
A collision involving several vehicles occurred at about 5:15 a.m. on southbound I-75 close to the Alafia River Bridge near the Gibsonton exit.
1.2 pounds of fentanyl seized from Spring Hill drug house, deputies say
Hernando County deputies shut down a drug house in Spring Hill Friday afternoon, according to a video release.
Capsized kayakers refused rescue, trashed sailboat, Gulfport police say
Two Pinellas County kayakers who were reported missing after getting swept up in a current following Hurricane Ian have been charged with burglary.
Manatee deputies locate baby in ‘dire need’ of medical treatment
Manatee County deputies are looking for a 7-month-old who they say is in "dire need of medical treatment."
WEAR
WATCH: Footage released of fatal crash involving three teens in stolen Maserati
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CBS12) — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office released helicopter footage of the fatal crash involving three teenagers in a stolen Maserati. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri held a news conference on Tuesday providing updates, videos and additional information regarding the fatal crash that involved three teenagers and a stolen Maserati. On Tuesday, helicopter footage and dash cam video showed what happened on that Sunday morning.
