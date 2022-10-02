Despite the 2022-23 season having not begun yet, the Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly already looking to make some moves. According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, Penguins general manager Ron Hextall recently let it be known to all of the other 31 clubs in the league that defenseman Pierre-Oliver Joseph is available. The reason behind this development is the fact that Hextall’s club has nine NHL caliber blue liners in Kris Letang, Brian Dumolin, Jeff Petry, Marcus Pettersson, Ty Smith, Jan Rutta, Chad Ruhwedel, Mark Friedman, and of course Joseph.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO