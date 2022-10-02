ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Make (Surprising?) Cuts, Matt Murray Tunnel Vision Goggles

Before I scoot off to Detroit, the Dan’s Daily is a bit of an opinion, too. The Pittsburgh Penguins made most of their cuts on Sunday and got the camp roster down to 28, then 27 players. Dave Molinari confirmed with GM Ron Hextall that Radim Zohorna was also part of the cuts. Sidney Crosby would have been a firefighter if he was not the greatest hockey player of his generation. And the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie coach put tunnel vision glasses on Matt Murray.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins make defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph available for trade

In early 2021, as the shortened 2020-21 season was getting underway, the Pittsburgh Penguins were dealing with a massive number of injuries on defense. The team was without Mike Matheson, Marcus Pettersson, and Juuso Riikola all at once, forcing them to recall 21-year-old Pierre-Olivier Joseph and put him in the lineup. A few days later Brian Dumoulin and Kris Letang went down as well, meaning suddenly there were very few trusted names available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Yardbarker

Penguins Looking to Move Pierre-Oliver Joseph

Despite the 2022-23 season having not begun yet, the Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly already looking to make some moves. According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, Penguins general manager Ron Hextall recently let it be known to all of the other 31 clubs in the league that defenseman Pierre-Oliver Joseph is available. The reason behind this development is the fact that Hextall’s club has nine NHL caliber blue liners in Kris Letang, Brian Dumolin, Jeff Petry, Marcus Pettersson, Ty Smith, Jan Rutta, Chad Ruhwedel, Mark Friedman, and of course Joseph.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Lose Zohorna to Calgary on Waivers

When the Pittsburgh Penguins completed their game-day skate Monday, Radim Zohorna was a leading candidate to be in their lineup for an exhibition game in Detroit this evening. A couple of hours later, he was out of the lineup — and the organization, as Calgary claimed Zohorna off waivers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Ruhwedel
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Jan Rutta
Yardbarker

Pirates GM Shares A Hopeful Message To The Fans

The Pittsburgh Pirates have three more games left on the 2022 schedule before they head home for the winter. They’ll play three games against the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals starting tonight. The Pirates have had a very difficult season, as was expected. This is a team that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Flyers reduce training camp roster to 34 players

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by 10 players, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have assigned the following players to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL):. Forwards - Tyson Foerster, Olle Lycksell. Defensemen - Adam...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Penguins#Nhl#Hockey#Sports#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Wbs Penguins#Rutta
NHL

NHL Network fantasy hockey draft special

One-hour TV show with Pete Jensen, Anna Dua, Kevin Weekes to air Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. NHL Network has fans covered for fantasy hockey drafts with the "NHL Tonight: Fantasy Special" leading up to the 2022-23 season. Pete Jensen and Anna Dua of NHL.com and the "NHL Fantasy on...
TV & VIDEOS
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy