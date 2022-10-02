Read full article on original website
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Make (Surprising?) Cuts, Matt Murray Tunnel Vision Goggles
Before I scoot off to Detroit, the Dan’s Daily is a bit of an opinion, too. The Pittsburgh Penguins made most of their cuts on Sunday and got the camp roster down to 28, then 27 players. Dave Molinari confirmed with GM Ron Hextall that Radim Zohorna was also part of the cuts. Sidney Crosby would have been a firefighter if he was not the greatest hockey player of his generation. And the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie coach put tunnel vision glasses on Matt Murray.
PHN Blog: Penguins Narratives & Realities, Mike Sullivan Won’t Play Kids?
DETROIT — The Pittsburgh Penguins organization and the WBS Penguins team lost Radim Zohorna on waivers Monday, as the Calgary Flames snapped up the 6-foot-6 Czechian forward with 10 points in 25 career NHL games over two seasons. Cue the Mike Sullivan hates young players narrative. Please ignore that...
Penguins Grades: Mixed Bag for Ty Smith, Big Night for Bottom Six & DeSmith (+)
DETROIT — With days to go before the Pittsburgh Penguins set their roster, it appears head coach Mike Sullivan has already made his decisions. Radim Zohorna was lost to waivers. Ryan Poehling and Josh Archibald settled into the Penguins lineup, and Ty Smith again played on the Penguins blue line with Jan Rutta.
Penguins make defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph available for trade
In early 2021, as the shortened 2020-21 season was getting underway, the Pittsburgh Penguins were dealing with a massive number of injuries on defense. The team was without Mike Matheson, Marcus Pettersson, and Juuso Riikola all at once, forcing them to recall 21-year-old Pierre-Olivier Joseph and put him in the lineup. A few days later Brian Dumoulin and Kris Letang went down as well, meaning suddenly there were very few trusted names available.
Penguins Looking to Move Pierre-Oliver Joseph
Despite the 2022-23 season having not begun yet, the Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly already looking to make some moves. According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, Penguins general manager Ron Hextall recently let it be known to all of the other 31 clubs in the league that defenseman Pierre-Oliver Joseph is available. The reason behind this development is the fact that Hextall’s club has nine NHL caliber blue liners in Kris Letang, Brian Dumolin, Jeff Petry, Marcus Pettersson, Ty Smith, Jan Rutta, Chad Ruhwedel, Mark Friedman, and of course Joseph.
NHL・
Sabres' Granato has his lines they way he'd like them for the season
I’m not a fan of Krebs being on the wing as I think he’s much better at center, but somebody has to play there and Granato wants Casey Mittelstadt and Dylan Cozens down the middle. I am very intrigued with Krebs playing with Cozens and JJ Peterka.
Bounce-Back the Latest Bromance Chapter for Carter, Kapanen
CRANBERRY — There they were, the two buddies and linemates together again Tuesday at Pittsburgh Penguins practice – center Jeff Carter back to a full go after an upper-body injury, and winger Kasperi Kapanen alongside. They skated together on the third line with Danton Heinen on the left...
Penguins Lose Zohorna to Calgary on Waivers
When the Pittsburgh Penguins completed their game-day skate Monday, Radim Zohorna was a leading candidate to be in their lineup for an exhibition game in Detroit this evening. A couple of hours later, he was out of the lineup — and the organization, as Calgary claimed Zohorna off waivers.
PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on keeping intensity against visiting Penguins
DETROIT -- After a physical road victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings will look to carry over the intensity when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins in preseason action on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game...
Pirates GM Shares A Hopeful Message To The Fans
The Pittsburgh Pirates have three more games left on the 2022 schedule before they head home for the winter. They’ll play three games against the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals starting tonight. The Pirates have had a very difficult season, as was expected. This is a team that...
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 34 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by 10 players, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have assigned the following players to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL):. Forwards - Tyson Foerster, Olle Lycksell. Defensemen - Adam...
First Call: Steelers source can't 'see how you can go back to (Mitch) Trubisky'; T.J. Watt update; Trubisky trade speculation
We’ve got updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation, T.J. Watt’s injury and some trade talk about Mitch Trubisky. Plus, a wild stat about a Pirates former first-round pick. All that in Tuesday’s “First Call.”. Planning on Pickett. In The Washington Post, CBS’ Jason La Canfora...
NHL Network fantasy hockey draft special
One-hour TV show with Pete Jensen, Anna Dua, Kevin Weekes to air Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. NHL Network has fans covered for fantasy hockey drafts with the "NHL Tonight: Fantasy Special" leading up to the 2022-23 season. Pete Jensen and Anna Dua of NHL.com and the "NHL Fantasy on...
Saunders: Steelers’ Timeline for Kenny Pickett Didn’t Make Sense
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers opened the Kenny Pickett Era on Sunday, as the team’s first-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft replaced Mitch Trubisky at halftime of the Steelers’ 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that...
